    Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale and (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale and more Long Island restaurants serving cheap eats.

    Latest Cheap Eats restaurant reviews

    Updated

    Price doesn't always equate to quality, and plenty of LI restaurants prove that point with their creative approaches, authenticity and quality ingredients.

    Our food staff is always on the hunt for a top-notch meal that comes with a low price tag. Here are the latest Cheap Eats restaurants we've reviewed.

    China Station

    China Station, Stony Brook: Huge portions of gutsy
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    China Station, Stony Brook: Huge portions of gutsy Northern Chinese chow define China Station, a Stony Brook newcomer that is already a haven for hungry university students.

    Saravanaa Bhavan

    Saravanaa Bhavan, Hicksville: The first Long Island outpost
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Saravanaa Bhavan, Hicksville: The first Long Island outpost of this Indian chain serves a vast array of exotic vegetarian dishes.

    Naples Street Food

    Naples Street Food, Franklin Square: This modest storefront
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Naples Street Food, Franklin Square: This modest storefront offers great pizzas warmed up by a wood-fired oven and Neapolitan hospitality.

    The Cuban

    The Cuban, Garden City: Island style meets Garden
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    The Cuban, Garden City: Island style meets Garden City in this huge space, where diners sip mojitos and pina coladas and choose among a huge selection of Latin American dishes.

    Brunello Italian Kitchen

    Brunello Italian Kitchen, Deer Park: Italian-American classics are
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Brunello Italian Kitchen, Deer Park: Italian-American classics are the way to go at Brunello Italian Kitchen.

    Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails

    Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails, Wantagh: Pottery Barn meets
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails, Wantagh: Pottery Barn meets the neighborhood pub at this eatery, with a short menu of simple skillfully prepared dishes.

    Vulcano 081

    Vulcano 081, Rockville Centre: The Neapolitan-style pizzas and
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Vulcano 081, Rockville Centre: The Neapolitan-style pizzas and pastas are delicious and ambitious at Vulcano 081 in Rockville Centre, an unassuming neighborhood spot.

    Splendid Noodle

    Splendid Noodle, Stony Brook: Noodles build bridges, and
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Splendid Noodle, Stony Brook: Noodles build bridges, and Splendid Noodle in Stony Brook offers a fine introduction to one of China's under-sung culinary treasures.

    Kabul Kabab House

    Kabul Kabab House, Westbury: This Afghan restaurant offers
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Kabul Kabab House, Westbury: This Afghan restaurant offers food that is exotic but approachable, a slam-dunk for anyone who likes grilled meat and rice.

    Tao's Fusion

    Tao's Fusion, Selden: This clean, bright Chinese restaurant
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Tao's Fusion, Selden: This clean, bright Chinese restaurant with lucky cats, orchids and red lantern décor offers a full bar, private dining and a vast menu of regional Chinese dishes.

    That Meetball Place

    That Meetball Place, Farmingdale: This spacious, two- story
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    That Meetball Place, Farmingdale: This spacious, two- story restaurant features rustic decor and a jovial vibe. Meatballs in a myriad of combinations star on the menu.

    Gingerbites

    Gingerbites, Huntington Station: This Haitian fast casual spot
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Gingerbites, Huntington Station: This Haitian fast casual spot offers interesting dishes and Caribbean hospitality.

    Coalhouse Grill

    Coalhouse Grill, Baldwin: A Jamaican chef plates up
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Coalhouse Grill, Baldwin: A Jamaican chef plates up rustic food, fresh drinks and creative desserts at this new Baldwin restaurant.

    American Beauty Bistro

    American Beauty Bistro, Massapequa: This new Spanish tapas
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    American Beauty Bistro, Massapequa: This new Spanish tapas spot features small plates and craft beers in a comfortable dining room.

    Crazy Fish Bar & Gill

    Crazy Fish Bar & Gill, Port Jefferson: Nautical
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Crazy Fish Bar & Gill, Port Jefferson: Nautical décor and outdoor patios define this new fish-centric restaurant in the heart of Port Jefferson.

    Con Sabor a Colombia

    Con Sabor a Colombia, Westbury: At Con Sabor
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Con Sabor a Colombia, Westbury: At Con Sabor a Colombia, classic Colombian dishes are served in a bright dining room.

    The Crispy Pig

    The Crispy Pig, Sea Cliff: This new gastropub
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    The Crispy Pig, Sea Cliff: This new gastropub serves Southern comfort food with modern flair.

    Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar

    Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar, Farmingdale: This stylish
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar, Farmingdale: This stylish new trattoria in Farmingdale's burgeoning downtown serves both Italian-American favorites and some Southern Italian specialties.

    Taverna 38

    Taverna 38, Williston Park: This restaurant focuses on
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Taverna 38, Williston Park: This restaurant focuses on Greek food at fair prices with stellar service.

    Karamba

    Karamba, Hampton Bays: Karamba in Hampton Bays offers
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    Karamba, Hampton Bays: Karamba in Hampton Bays offers a pan-Latin menu with influences from South American, the Caribbean and Spain. Food arrives to the white tablecloth tables artfully plated in light filled, breezy dining room.

    Campagne House

    Campagne House, Bethpage: Campagne House in Bethpage is
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Campagne House, Bethpage: Campagne House in Bethpage is an American bistro with Asian, Latin and Italian sprinkled in. Food is served in a rustic, farmhouse-style setting with indoor and outdoor seating.

    Smoke Shack Blues

    Smoke Shack Blues, Port Jefferson: Smoke Shack Blues
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Smoke Shack Blues, Port Jefferson: Smoke Shack Blues offers traditional pit-smoked barbecue in a modern, industrial setting.

    Nelly's Taqueria

    Nelly's Taqueria, Hicksville: A hidden gem in Hicksville,
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Nelly's Taqueria, Hicksville: A hidden gem in Hicksville, Nelly's Taqueria serves authentic Mexican street food, starting with tortillas made in-house.

    The North Fork Shack

    The North Fork Shack, Southold: The North Fork
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The North Fork Shack, Southold: The North Fork Shack in Southold serves fresh fish, lively salads and satisfying sandwiches for eat-in or take-out.

    Industry Standard Bar

    Industry Standard Bar, Greenport: Chef Greg Ling runs
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Industry Standard Bar, Greenport: Chef Greg Ling runs Industry Standard Bar, a playful Greenport restaurant that sometimes has a "secret menu" accessed through Instagram.

    Wild Side Organic Bistro & Bar

    Wild Side Organic Bistro & Bar, Oakdale: This
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Wild Side Organic Bistro & Bar, Oakdale: This spot offers warm hospitality as well as wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches and veg-forward fare in a quirky space.

    Flour Shoppe Cafe

    Flour Shoppe Cafe, Rockville Centre: This bakery cafe
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Flour Shoppe Cafe, Rockville Centre: This bakery cafe serves breakfast for dinner and a great cup of coffee.

    LOL Kitchen & Grill

    LOL Kitchen & Grill, Centereach: Serving boldly seasoned
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    LOL Kitchen & Grill, Centereach: Serving boldly seasoned Northern Chinese fare, LOL Kitchen & Grill offers destination dining in a modest space.

    Beginnings

    Beginnings, Atlantic Beach: The literary-themed Beginnings in Atlantic
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Beginnings, Atlantic Beach: The literary-themed Beginnings in Atlantic Beach features an impressive list of cocktails and creative takes on casual fare.

    Slurp Ramen

    Slurp Ramen, Port Jefferson: A husband-wife team offers
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Slurp Ramen, Port Jefferson: A husband-wife team offers authentic fare at this eatery, including five types of ramen, pork buns and rice bowls.

    Off the Block Kitchen & Meats

    Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, Sayville: Off
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, Sayville: Off the Block offers the convenience of a market and the community of a neighborhood restaurant, with great burgers, sandwiches and beer.

    The Rolling Spring Roll

    The Rolling Spring Roll, Syosset: The Rolling Spring
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    The Rolling Spring Roll, Syosset: The Rolling Spring Roll offers casual Vietnamese fare in Syosset.

    AJ’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop

    AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop, Bay Shore: A
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop, Bay Shore: A family-run business, AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop in Bay Shore offers infinite variations on grilled cheese, and mac and cheese at an affordable price for eat-in or take-out.

    Dosa World

    Dosa World, Hicksville: Set in a modest strip
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Dosa World, Hicksville: Set in a modest strip mall, Dosa World turns out elegant renditions of Indian fare from around the country.

    Toast Coffeehouse

    Toast Coffeehouse, Patchogue: A sibling to the Port
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Toast Coffeehouse, Patchogue: A sibling to the Port Jefferson location, Toast Coffeehouse in Patchogue serves breakfast and lunch in a prime location with high turnover and plenty of seating.

    River Mill Tavern and Tables

    River Mill Tavern and Tables, Lynbrook: A neighborhood
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    River Mill Tavern and Tables, Lynbrook: A neighborhood place for families in the dining room or friends at the bar, River Mill Tavern and Tables in Lynbrook offers generous portions of comfort food classics and a straightforward selection of drinks.

    Vauxhall

    Vauxhall, Huntington: Follow the crowd to Vauxhall in
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Vauxhall, Huntington: Follow the crowd to Vauxhall in Huntington for craft brews, artisan burgers and a fun late-night menu, served until 2 a.m.

    Greek Cove

    Greek Cove, East Norwich: Fine house-made gyro and
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Greek Cove, East Norwich: Fine house-made gyro and falafel are two of the main draws at this small Greek strip-mall spot. Although the place can be chilly on windy winter nights, service is invariably warm and friendly. A vibrant Greek salad is included on most entrée platters. Other recommendations include hummus, babaghanoush and pork souvlaki.

    Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill

    Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill,
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill, Massapequa Park: At this Massapequa fish market/restaurant (recently transplanted from East Northport), chef-owner Christopher Fusaro serves up fresh-from-the-showcase seafood. Quarters are small, but there's full (and friendly) table service. Recommendations include local clams in a garlic-white wine sauce, crab cakes, a shrimp po' boy (pictured) and grilled wild salmon with a miso-teriyaki glaze.

    Villa Olivetti

    Villa Olivetti, St. James: Restaurateur Mauricio Oliveras is
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Villa Olivetti, St. James: Restaurateur Mauricio Oliveras is back at his former digs with this gracious new value-oriented Italian restaurant. Here, a 3-course prix-fixe menu prevails at lunch and dinner every day. Recommendations include straciatella, chicken or eggplant parm, cavatelli alla Martha and rigatoni melanzana. Finish with flan or raspberry cheesecake.

    Nikita Japanese & Asian Restaurant

    Nikita Japanese & Asian Restaurant, Massapequa: The passion
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Nikita Japanese & Asian Restaurant, Massapequa: The passion and skill of chef-owner Yunchang Zheng, makes this modest looking Asian fusion spot a dining destination. Soups -- both Chinese and Thai -- are beautifully balanced, deeply nuanced. Fine sushi, too. Recommendations, in addition to Zheng's soups, include house special pork dumplings, chirashi, prawns in Thai green curry sauce, crispy orange beef and chicken pad Thai.

    LI Pour House

    LI Pour House, Port Jefferson Station: At LI
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    LI Pour House, Port Jefferson Station: At LI Pour House, a lively sports bar, you get to pour your own craft beer and cider. The real draw, though, is the BBQ from chef co-owner Joseph Sestinger, who knows the art of slow-smoking. Top picks include burnt brisket ends, sliders with pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket, smoked and fried chicken thighs and mac and cheese-topped hot dogs.

    Le Pain Quotidien

    Le Pain Quotidien, Garden City: Beautifully furnished in
    (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Le Pain Quotidien, Garden City: Beautifully furnished in country French pale woods, this Roosevelt Field branch of an international chain based in Belgium is big on style but falls short when it comes to delivering value on your dining dollar. Best dishes: oatmeal with bananas and walnuts, vegetable quiche, soup (both carrot and chick pea rate highly), pain au chocolat and "banoffee" tart.

    Sonoma Grill East

    Sonoma Grill East, Riverhead: Sonoma Grill East brings
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Sonoma Grill East, Riverhead: Sonoma Grill East brings a casual vibe and a catchall menu to Riverhead. Standouts include Grandma pizza, summer squash linguini and chicken and waffles. Pancakes at brunch work well too.

    Beijing House

    Beijing House, Syosset: Beijing House brings the sometimes
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Beijing House, Syosset: Beijing House brings the sometimes fiery, sometimes-comforting cuisine of Northern China to Syosset. Among standouts are seaweed and pork spare rib bone soup, sauteed bok choy, the palate-searing sautéed lamb with cumin seed and crunchy-airy fried baby shrimp with salt and pepper.

    South Shore Dive Pub and Kitchen

    South Shore Dive Pub and Kitchen, West Sayville:
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    South Shore Dive Pub and Kitchen, West Sayville: This hip little gastro bar can reverberate at busy times. The draws are craft brews and cocktails and such comfort fare as Buffalo leg confit -- chicken legs fried in duck fat and coated with a nuanced cumin sauce -- mac and cheese and the Dive King burger, two patties topped with spicy ketchup, bacon, cheddar and more.

    Mazi

    Mazi, Riverhead: After a fire destroyed his previous
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Mazi, Riverhead: After a fire destroyed his previous restaurant, Athens Grill, John Mantzopoulos has returned with this more casual and moderately-priced Mediterranean-Greek spot, which has a sleek industrial look. A major strength is house-made gyro from a chef committed to making virtually everything from scratch. Other items you won't want to miss are braised giant butter beans, panko-crusted crab fritters, moussaka, spinach pie and a mixed grill platter with chargrilled skewered pork and chicken and a lamb chop.

    Tum Thai Cuisine

    Tum Thai Cuisine, Rockville Centre: Amid gold leaf
    (Credit: Benjamin Petit)

    Tum Thai Cuisine, Rockville Centre: Amid gold leaf ceiling sculptures, delicate crystal chandeliers and gilded birdcages, you'll find a compelling array of Thai dishes at Tum Thai Cuisine. Recommendations include a nuanced tom kha gai (chicken coconut soup), comforting curry puffs and a complex red curry with shrimp. Finish with an elegant creme brulee, presented in three flavors.

    Amity Ales Brewpub & Eatery

    Amity Ales Brewpub & Eatery, Amityville: In rustic-chic
    (Credit: Benjamin Petit)

    Amity Ales Brewpub & Eatery, Amityville: In rustic-chic surroundings, Amity Ales Brew Pub & Eatery serves up craft brews -- at least one made on premises -- and a menu of satisfying Irish-American pub classics. Recommendations include a warm pretzel with cheddar ale dip, baked clams, a thick juicy burger with irresistible hand-cut fries and ultra-comforting shepherd's pie.

    Schout Bay Tavern

    Schout Bay Tavern, Manhasset: Schout Bay (pronounced Scout
    (Credit: Benjamin Petit)

    Schout Bay Tavern, Manhasset: Schout Bay (pronounced Scout Bay) is the Dutch name originally given to Manhasset, home to this uber-hip new tavern. Decor is sleek and classy, with comfortable raised booths in the bar area and tables in the rear. On weekend evenings, the place can look (and sound) as if all Manhasset has squeezed inside. What keeps people coming back is chef Shawn Patrick's cooking. Recommendations include such dishes as butternut squash soup, mac and cheese with pork belly and panko crumbs, cedar plank salmon, roasted Cornish hen and, at brunch, avocado toast topped with smoked salmon.

