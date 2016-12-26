Price doesn't always equate to quality, and plenty of LI restaurants prove that point with their creative approaches, authenticity and quality ingredients.

Our food staff is always on the hunt for a top-notch meal that comes with a low price tag. Here are the latest Cheap Eats restaurants we've reviewed.

China Station (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) China Station, Stony Brook: Huge portions of gutsy Northern Chinese chow define China Station, a Stony Brook newcomer that is already a haven for hungry university students.

Saravanaa Bhavan (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Saravanaa Bhavan, Hicksville: The first Long Island outpost of this Indian chain serves a vast array of exotic vegetarian dishes.

Naples Street Food (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Naples Street Food, Franklin Square: This modest storefront offers great pizzas warmed up by a wood-fired oven and Neapolitan hospitality.

The Cuban (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The Cuban, Garden City: Island style meets Garden City in this huge space, where diners sip mojitos and pina coladas and choose among a huge selection of Latin American dishes.

Vulcano 081 (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Vulcano 081, Rockville Centre: The Neapolitan-style pizzas and pastas are delicious and ambitious at Vulcano 081 in Rockville Centre, an unassuming neighborhood spot.

Splendid Noodle (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Splendid Noodle, Stony Brook: Noodles build bridges, and Splendid Noodle in Stony Brook offers a fine introduction to one of China's under-sung culinary treasures.

Kabul Kabab House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Kabul Kabab House, Westbury: This Afghan restaurant offers food that is exotic but approachable, a slam-dunk for anyone who likes grilled meat and rice.

Tao's Fusion (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Tao's Fusion, Selden: This clean, bright Chinese restaurant with lucky cats, orchids and red lantern décor offers a full bar, private dining and a vast menu of regional Chinese dishes.

That Meetball Place (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) That Meetball Place, Farmingdale: This spacious, two- story restaurant features rustic decor and a jovial vibe. Meatballs in a myriad of combinations star on the menu.

Gingerbites (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Gingerbites, Huntington Station: This Haitian fast casual spot offers interesting dishes and Caribbean hospitality.

Coalhouse Grill (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Coalhouse Grill, Baldwin: A Jamaican chef plates up rustic food, fresh drinks and creative desserts at this new Baldwin restaurant.

American Beauty Bistro (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) American Beauty Bistro, Massapequa: This new Spanish tapas spot features small plates and craft beers in a comfortable dining room.

Taverna 38 (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Taverna 38, Williston Park: This restaurant focuses on Greek food at fair prices with stellar service.

Karamba (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Karamba, Hampton Bays: Karamba in Hampton Bays offers a pan-Latin menu with influences from South American, the Caribbean and Spain. Food arrives to the white tablecloth tables artfully plated in light filled, breezy dining room.

Campagne House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Campagne House, Bethpage: Campagne House in Bethpage is an American bistro with Asian, Latin and Italian sprinkled in. Food is served in a rustic, farmhouse-style setting with indoor and outdoor seating.

Nelly's Taqueria (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Nelly's Taqueria, Hicksville: A hidden gem in Hicksville, Nelly's Taqueria serves authentic Mexican street food, starting with tortillas made in-house.

The North Fork Shack (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The North Fork Shack, Southold: The North Fork Shack in Southold serves fresh fish, lively salads and satisfying sandwiches for eat-in or take-out.

Industry Standard Bar (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Industry Standard Bar, Greenport: Chef Greg Ling runs Industry Standard Bar, a playful Greenport restaurant that sometimes has a "secret menu" accessed through Instagram.

Flour Shoppe Cafe (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Flour Shoppe Cafe, Rockville Centre: This bakery cafe serves breakfast for dinner and a great cup of coffee.

Beginnings (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Beginnings, Atlantic Beach: The literary-themed Beginnings in Atlantic Beach features an impressive list of cocktails and creative takes on casual fare.

Slurp Ramen (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Slurp Ramen, Port Jefferson: A husband-wife team offers authentic fare at this eatery, including five types of ramen, pork buns and rice bowls.

AJ’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop, Bay Shore: A family-run business, AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop in Bay Shore offers infinite variations on grilled cheese, and mac and cheese at an affordable price for eat-in or take-out.

Dosa World (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Dosa World, Hicksville: Set in a modest strip mall, Dosa World turns out elegant renditions of Indian fare from around the country.

Toast Coffeehouse (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Toast Coffeehouse, Patchogue: A sibling to the Port Jefferson location, Toast Coffeehouse in Patchogue serves breakfast and lunch in a prime location with high turnover and plenty of seating.

River Mill Tavern and Tables (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) River Mill Tavern and Tables, Lynbrook: A neighborhood place for families in the dining room or friends at the bar, River Mill Tavern and Tables in Lynbrook offers generous portions of comfort food classics and a straightforward selection of drinks.

Vauxhall (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Vauxhall, Huntington: Follow the crowd to Vauxhall in Huntington for craft brews, artisan burgers and a fun late-night menu, served until 2 a.m.

Greek Cove (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Greek Cove, East Norwich: Fine house-made gyro and falafel are two of the main draws at this small Greek strip-mall spot. Although the place can be chilly on windy winter nights, service is invariably warm and friendly. A vibrant Greek salad is included on most entrée platters. Other recommendations include hummus, babaghanoush and pork souvlaki.

Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Off the Hook Fresh Fish Market & Grill, Massapequa Park: At this Massapequa fish market/restaurant (recently transplanted from East Northport), chef-owner Christopher Fusaro serves up fresh-from-the-showcase seafood. Quarters are small, but there's full (and friendly) table service. Recommendations include local clams in a garlic-white wine sauce, crab cakes, a shrimp po' boy (pictured) and grilled wild salmon with a miso-teriyaki glaze.

Villa Olivetti (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Villa Olivetti, St. James: Restaurateur Mauricio Oliveras is back at his former digs with this gracious new value-oriented Italian restaurant. Here, a 3-course prix-fixe menu prevails at lunch and dinner every day. Recommendations include straciatella, chicken or eggplant parm, cavatelli alla Martha and rigatoni melanzana. Finish with flan or raspberry cheesecake.

Nikita Japanese & Asian Restaurant (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Nikita Japanese & Asian Restaurant, Massapequa: The passion and skill of chef-owner Yunchang Zheng, makes this modest looking Asian fusion spot a dining destination. Soups -- both Chinese and Thai -- are beautifully balanced, deeply nuanced. Fine sushi, too. Recommendations, in addition to Zheng's soups, include house special pork dumplings, chirashi, prawns in Thai green curry sauce, crispy orange beef and chicken pad Thai.

LI Pour House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) LI Pour House, Port Jefferson Station: At LI Pour House, a lively sports bar, you get to pour your own craft beer and cider. The real draw, though, is the BBQ from chef co-owner Joseph Sestinger, who knows the art of slow-smoking. Top picks include burnt brisket ends, sliders with pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket, smoked and fried chicken thighs and mac and cheese-topped hot dogs.

Le Pain Quotidien (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Le Pain Quotidien, Garden City: Beautifully furnished in country French pale woods, this Roosevelt Field branch of an international chain based in Belgium is big on style but falls short when it comes to delivering value on your dining dollar. Best dishes: oatmeal with bananas and walnuts, vegetable quiche, soup (both carrot and chick pea rate highly), pain au chocolat and "banoffee" tart.

Sonoma Grill East (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sonoma Grill East, Riverhead: Sonoma Grill East brings a casual vibe and a catchall menu to Riverhead. Standouts include Grandma pizza, summer squash linguini and chicken and waffles. Pancakes at brunch work well too.

Beijing House (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Beijing House, Syosset: Beijing House brings the sometimes fiery, sometimes-comforting cuisine of Northern China to Syosset. Among standouts are seaweed and pork spare rib bone soup, sauteed bok choy, the palate-searing sautéed lamb with cumin seed and crunchy-airy fried baby shrimp with salt and pepper.

South Shore Dive Pub and Kitchen (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) South Shore Dive Pub and Kitchen, West Sayville: This hip little gastro bar can reverberate at busy times. The draws are craft brews and cocktails and such comfort fare as Buffalo leg confit -- chicken legs fried in duck fat and coated with a nuanced cumin sauce -- mac and cheese and the Dive King burger, two patties topped with spicy ketchup, bacon, cheddar and more.

Mazi (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Mazi, Riverhead: After a fire destroyed his previous restaurant, Athens Grill, John Mantzopoulos has returned with this more casual and moderately-priced Mediterranean-Greek spot, which has a sleek industrial look. A major strength is house-made gyro from a chef committed to making virtually everything from scratch. Other items you won't want to miss are braised giant butter beans, panko-crusted crab fritters, moussaka, spinach pie and a mixed grill platter with chargrilled skewered pork and chicken and a lamb chop.

Tum Thai Cuisine (Credit: Benjamin Petit) (Credit: Benjamin Petit) Tum Thai Cuisine, Rockville Centre: Amid gold leaf ceiling sculptures, delicate crystal chandeliers and gilded birdcages, you'll find a compelling array of Thai dishes at Tum Thai Cuisine. Recommendations include a nuanced tom kha gai (chicken coconut soup), comforting curry puffs and a complex red curry with shrimp. Finish with an elegant creme brulee, presented in three flavors.

Amity Ales Brewpub & Eatery (Credit: Benjamin Petit) (Credit: Benjamin Petit) Amity Ales Brewpub & Eatery, Amityville: In rustic-chic surroundings, Amity Ales Brew Pub & Eatery serves up craft brews -- at least one made on premises -- and a menu of satisfying Irish-American pub classics. Recommendations include a warm pretzel with cheddar ale dip, baked clams, a thick juicy burger with irresistible hand-cut fries and ultra-comforting shepherd's pie.

Schout Bay Tavern (Credit: Benjamin Petit) (Credit: Benjamin Petit) Schout Bay Tavern, Manhasset: Schout Bay (pronounced Scout Bay) is the Dutch name originally given to Manhasset, home to this uber-hip new tavern. Decor is sleek and classy, with comfortable raised booths in the bar area and tables in the rear. On weekend evenings, the place can look (and sound) as if all Manhasset has squeezed inside. What keeps people coming back is chef Shawn Patrick's cooking. Recommendations include such dishes as butternut squash soup, mac and cheese with pork belly and panko crumbs, cedar plank salmon, roasted Cornish hen and, at brunch, avocado toast topped with smoked salmon.

PeraBell Food Bar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) PeraBell Food Bar, Riverhead: PeraBell Food Bar, the offshoot of a popular Patchogue spot, has become an instant hit in Riverhead. Pizza from the restaurant's wood-burning oven is a must; request the pizza menu if you're not given one. Other standouts include creamy mac and four cheeses, a first-rate "chophouse" burger, crisp-skinned half chicken and, for dessert, creme brulee.

Escorza's Mexican Restaurant (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Escorza's Mexican Restaurant, Levittown: When a restaurant is driven by passion, you know it: The food is that much more vibrant, the service that much warmer and more professional. Such is the case at Escorza's Mexican Restaurant in Levittown, whose Mexico City-born chef-owner Rene Escorza clearly loves what he does. Among the many standouts here are the rich, resonant tortilla soup, made-to-order guacamole, Mexican-style chorizo tacos, chicken mole poblano and tres leches cake.

3 Brothers Vegan Cafe (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe, Copiague: Long Island vegans now have a restaurant entirely their own, thanks to one ambitious 23-year-old. Chef Jay Astafa (whose pizza won first place in a 2011 national vegan competition) co-owns the place with his parents and brothers. What they offer is an exclusively plant-based menu -- no meat, no eggs, no milk, no cheese. Vegan cheese, though, is made in-house using cashew milk. Standouts include oyster-mushroom calamari, Buffalo cauliflower, arancini (Italian rice balls), a classic Caesar salad, eggplant Parmigiana and seitan piccata.

Das Biergarten (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Das Biergarten, Long Beach: Restaurateur Andrew Hetzler's Long Beach beer hall and restaurant radiates "Gemutlichkeit," a feeling of warmth and welcome. Weekends, the action really gets going, with live German music and all kinds of beer-drinking festivities at long communal wooden tables. Recommended dishes include crisp, comforting potato pancakes, the classic bratwurst sandwich on a pretzel bun, schweinshaxe -- a big crisp-skinned roasted pork shank served with the ever-versatile red cabbage -- and, for dessert, warm apple strudel with vanilla bean ice cream.

Masalah Grill (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Masalah Grill, Huntington Station: At this little jewel of a Pakistani-Indian eatery, flavors take precedence over frills. Executive chef-owner Farzana Sohail, who hails from Pakistan and chef de cuisine Francis Calaco, who is from India, produce such standouts as flaky potato and pea samosas, elegant chicken biryani (a rice dish), creamy-rich chicken tikka masala and soulful goat curry.

New York Burger Bar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) New York Burger Bar, Massapequa: A certifiably hip spot (brick walls, wood floors, tin ceiling, earsplitting noise level), New York Burger Bar focuses on its namesake specialty, with a few side trips. Standouts include the cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy, a simple Cheddar burger and a surprisingly moist and flavorsome turkey burger. A quirky hit is the French Canadian phenomenon called poutine -- hand-cut fries topped with brown gravy and cheese curds. Finish with a chocolate milk shake or brownie sundae, both made with Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

Golden Dynasty (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Golden Dynasty, St. James: Chinese nostalgia classics, like BBQ spareribs, scallion pancakes and shrimp lo mein, are served with style at this classy Chinese newcomer whose roots in St. James go back more than two decades.

Oregano Joe's (Credit: Christopher Occhicone) (Credit: Christopher Occhicone) Oregano Joe's, Wantagh: Steeped in Long Island tradition, Oregano Joe's offers the classic Italian-American comfort trinity: Pizza, pasta and parms. Not to be missed is the Sunday macaroni special (pictured), featuring pasta with stewed short rib, meatball and sweet Italian sausage. Also recommended: calamari arrabiatta (sauce on the side), chicken parm, and the Nutella sundae for dessert.

Tony Cuban Cucina & Cocktails (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Tony Cuban Cucina & Cocktails, Freeport: You'll want to catch the prix-fixe meal deals at non-prime-time hours at this Cuban-Italian hybrid with a lovely water view. Avoid bustling weekend evenings and, instead, settle in for a $15.15 lunch (or $20. 95 dinner) that includes a beverage as well as an appetizer and main course. Among top choices: eggplant "frittes," pulled pork quesadilla (pictured), mussels and the innovative Cuban-Italian sandwich, a classic Cubano punched up with prosciutto and Genoa salami.

Anaconda Latin Fusion Bistro (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Anaconda Latin Fusion Bistro, Huntington Station: Peruvian rotisserie chicken, bronze and juicy is just one of the attractions at this pretty pan-Latin spot. You'll find weekend musical entertainment with broad appeal as well as such culinary draws as asprightly ceviche, savory shrimp with garlic sauce and hearty Colombian meat platter, or bandeja.

Rincon Criollo Restaurant (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Rincon Criollo Restaurant, Huntington Station: Lively, hearty Cuban food is what Rincon Criollo has been feeding diners in Corona, Queens, since 1976. Now, the restaurant has opened a branch in Huntington Station. You'll want to go the handsome and hospitable spot for such dishes as the Cuban tamale, ropa vieja (softly stewed beef), Cuban sandwich and custardy flan de leche.

Azulejos Fine Mexican Cuisine (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Azulejos Fine Mexican Cuisine, Smithtown: You know at the first bite of the moist, savory tamales that Azulejos is no ordinary Mexican restaurant. This you might not guess by looking at the menu, embedded with such Americanized items as chimichangas, burritos and fajitas. Recommended items in chef Lorenzo Gonzalez's repertoire include a vibrant shrimp ceviche, tacos Mexicanos (the piquant chorizo sausage version is tops), juicy chuletas de cerdo (or grilled pork chops in garlic sauce) and, for dessert, bananas flambe.

One Block East (Credit: Aaron Zebrook) (Credit: Aaron Zebrook) One Block East, Wantagh: Casual and cacophonous, One Block East features an impressive array of craft brews - many of them local - on tap and in bottles. Although the high-decibel place can be something of a roller-coaster ride, chef Brian Chichester's cooking makes it one usually worth taking. Among recommendations: pulled pork empanadas, smoked brisket tacos, fish and chips and a gluten-free banana cream pie dessert served in a Mason jar.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, Garden City: There's no need to commit to a big meal at this offshoot of a New Jersey restaurant where there are plenty of options for sharing, plus interesting wines by the bottle and glass — even a few on tap. Recommended: grilled marinated lamb chops (pictured); ricotta gnocchi with a wild boar ragout; bruschetta with watermelon, ricotta, fennel and fresh mint; funghi white pizza; psaghetti carbonara with bacon, peas and egg; apple crostata

Lucharitos Taco and Tequila Bar (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Lucharitos Taco and Tequila Bar, Greenport: Inspired by the colorfully outfitted Mexican wrestlers called luchadors, Lucharitos Taco and Tequila Bar is a heavy weight in the taco category. This bustling Greenport restaurant, recently expanded, excels with traditional soft-corn tacos filled with fish, shrimp, meat and even mushrooms.

Stella Blue (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Stella Blue, Huntington: An eccentric new eatery named for a Grateful Dead song evokes the days of Woodstock. Though it's a challenge to find comfortable seating in the mix of mismatched antique furniture, and counter service is super-friendly but not always super-efficient, this eclectic spot holds a ton of promise. Recommended: smoky pulled pork platter with house-made slaw and jalapeno cornbread (pictured), El Paso with pulled pork, grilled peppers and onions, Cheddar and sour cream, and mini powdered doughnuts.

Manning's Pub and Grill (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Manning's Pub and Grill, Carle Place: With countless TVs tuned to the big game, the decibel level at this sprawling Irish pub is often out-of-control. But the kitchen isn't at least not when chef de cuisine Paul Hanzel is in the house. Things can get erratic, though, on quieter nights, when nobody seems in command. Recommended dishes include an appetizer sampler platter, served on a shamrock-shaped wooden board, pigs in blankets, chicken pot pie, spinach-arugula salad and the comforting, savory shepherds pie.

Akebono Fusion Sushi (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Akebono Fusion Sushi, Greenlawn: A friendly little house of Asian fare where you'll find well-crafted sushi. Recommended: Vietnamese shrimp summer rolls (pictured), shrimp tempura, shrimp teriyaki, sashimi, sunshine roll (eel, salmon and avocado), fantasy roll (spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno), and mochi.

Bluestone Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Bluestone Tavern, West Sayville: It's as if someone had taken a magic wand to the former 21 Main, transforming the pricey, stuffy steakhouse into someplace hip, young and affordable. John Menz's menu, headlined by whimsical, spirited appetizers, works well in the strikingly attractive setting. Recommendations include short rib sliders, meatball Parm pops, a meatball flight and a marinated sirloin sandwich. Finish with "milk and cookies" i.e., a mini chocolate shake with two warm chocolate chip cookies placed rakishly atop.

Riella's Homestyle (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Riella's Homestyle, Levittown: Riella's is big on simple Italian-American comforts. Friendly and efficient servers will explain that dishes come in both individual and family-style portions, but most individual portions easily feed two; order accordingly. Recommended: Baked clams (pictured) capped with house-made bread crumbs and spices, the warm Gianfranco salad and Shrimp fra diavolo

Red Ginger Asian Diner (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Red Ginger Asian Diner, East Northport: Though everything is made in-house,Red Ginger Asian Diner is not a diner at all. Instead, the eatery occupies that largely unfilled niche between full-scale restaurant and takeout shop. Recommended: pad Thai (pictured, with chicken), spring rolls, hot and sour soup, wonton soup, chicken lettuce wraps, salt-and-pepper wings, Thai basil tofu and vegetables, black pepper shrimp, ginger broccoli steak, Thai fried rice.

Grillmark (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Grillmark, Albertson: This is that rare restaurant you can feel good about frequenting more than once a week: Surroundings are sleek, prices moderate and the menu, devoted to Mediterranean-style fare, skews healthy. Recommended: all skewers, though particularly good is the swordfish (pictured); house-made chicken and pork gyros; salmon kale salad with quinoa and avocado; Thai shrimp salad featuring fennel and pineapple; baklava, rice pudding

Pho Maxia (Credit: Yana Paskova) (Credit: Yana Paskova) Pho Maxia, Westbury: Long Island's diminutive Vietnamese restaurant scene is all the grander for the opening of Pho Maxia. Recommended: banh mi sandwich (pictured, with grilled hash pork), pho, fried spring rolls lettuce rolls, beef and chicken satays, banh hoi tom nuong (with lemongrass-grilled shrimp), grilled pork chop on rice.

Joe's Garage and Grill (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Joe's Garage and Grill, Riverhead: This car-themed eatery features a mini racetrack running above the bar and garage doors opening onto a patio; it's a culinary destination too thanks to chef Brian Burner, who cooks from scratch and slow-smokes on premises. Recommended: dry-rubbed St. Louis ribs (pictured), jalapeño-Cheddar biscuits, grilled shrimp over apple-wood bacon grits, Tokyo Drift sliders (steamed Asian buns enfolding pork belly), fried Blue Point oysters, pulled pork sandwich, burger, grilled chicken breast, s'mores chocolate mousse, wild berry pie.