Long Island Marathon: Restaurants along the route
Whether you're cheering on runners or participating yourself, we're guessing you'll need to eat at some point during Long Island Marathon Weekend.
Here are some casual dining picks where you can grab a bite in close proximity to the route, including its starting point in Uniondale and finish line in East Meadow.
Little Mexico(Credit: Jeremy Bales)
Little Mexico, Westbury: In a storefront decorated with colorful Mexican artifacts, you'll find an authentic -- and filling -- selection of Mexican specialties. Huaraches, shaped like (and named for) shoes, are made with fried masa, or corn dough; the smaller but similar sopes take a round shape. Toppings for either include cheese, tongue (pictured), chorizo and chicken.
Grimaldi's Pizza(Credit: Alessandro Vecchi)
Grimaldi's Pizza, Garden City: The classic, coal-oven pizzeria also serves calzones and salads.
Jake’s Steakhouse(Credit: Nancy Borowick)
Jake's Steakhouse, East Meadow: You'll find plenty of steaks and burgers, plus dishes such as crab cakes, oysters Rockefeller, salads, sandwiches and seafood at this eatery. (Pictured: Porterhouse for two)
ADVERTISEMENT
Mac & Melts(Credit: Kathy Kmonicek)
Mac & Melts, Garden City: Chef Stuart Brown offers such menu items as an all-American made with American and Cheddar cheeses; a South Philly, with shaved beef, onions, peppers and mushrooms; a Margherita mac with mozzarella, tomato, basil and house-made pesto; and a crunch-topped, meltingly good Southwestern (pictured).
Pollos El Paisa(Credit: Nicole Horton)
Pollos El Paisa, Westbury: At this sunny Colombian restaurant, rotisserie chickens turn on spits behind the counter. The birds emerge beautifully burnished, their interiors juicy and deeply flavorful. If you order the bandeja de pollo, you'll be getting lots more than a quarter of that superior chicken. First comes a bowl of chicken soup -- rich, yellow and rife with pieces of chicken and vegetables. Your chicken shares a plate with very good rice, so-so fries and salad. An even better deal is a whole bird (which feeds four) for $7.45. Everyone at the table can order soup, rice and beans, too.
Ristorante Venere(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Ristorante Venere, Westbury: Ristorante Venere is an old-fashioned, moderately priced Italian-American restaurant, with pastas, pizzas, assorted Parmigianas, and other familiar appetizers and main dishes.
Thomas’s Ham & Eggery(Credit: Jeremy Bales)
Thomas's Ham & Eggery, Carle Place: Hot out of the skillet at this eatery are scramblers that are similar to omelets but lots creamier, since their fillings are scrambled right in. The menu insert lists five kinds, the Popeye, the Italian with prosciutto, the Texan, the Lox and CC and the Mexican scrambler. (Pictured: The pulled pork breakfast melt)
Taka(Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)
Taka, Westbury: To fully appreciate chef-owner Taka Yamaguchi's artistry, settle in at the sushi bar and ask for the omakase, chef's choice. Depending on season (and whim), you might be served marinated mackerel, Arctic char, Spanish mackerel topped with ginger and scallion (pictured), yellowtail sushi with its own little belt of shiso leaf, fluke, toro (belly tuna) so fatty it was pink, or raw sweet shrimp.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pho Maxia(Credit: Yana Paskova)
Pho Maxia, Westbury: Start with a summer roll and a glass of wine, then decide on your meal, among the spicy papaya shrimp salad and all manner of banh mi sandwiches. An order of pho is a year-round favorite, the aromatic Vietnamese noodle soup that trails the scent of star anise. Among hard to find dishes on Long Island, there's also bun: grilled beef, shrimp or pork over rice vermicelli with herbs and condiments. Prices run from $4.50 for a snack to $15.75 for a feast. (Pictured: Banh hoi (angel hair pasta) with grilled shrimp)
Chipotle(Credit: Flickr / sirira2000)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Uniondale: Located near Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum, the chain known for its build-your-own burritos and burrito bowls offers choices of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa and sofritas, a spicy tofu scramble.
Pastrami Plus(Credit: Donna Alberico)
Pastrami Plus, East Meadow: This deli is known for its warm, peppery pastrami. Also recommended are the flaky and onion-y potato knishes (pictured).
Empress Diner(Credit: Aaron Zebrook)
Empress Diner, East Meadow: Breakfast is served no matter the time of day at Empress Diner. The diner has a roster of 21 different oatmeal varieties to choose from, or you could try the popular "Green eggs and ham" (pictured).
Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine, East Meadow: Heading the kitchen is chef Peter Mesaris, who hails from Greece, where he was executive chef for a catering concern. His repertoire includes a house-made gyro (beef-and-lamb as well as chicken). Get a taste of several dips with the sampler platter (pictured), featuring taramosalata, hummus, olive hummus and melitzanosalata.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shake Shack(Credit: Jin Lee)
Shake Shack, Garden City: The Garden City Shake Shack is the chain's first Long Island location. The overwhelmingly popular burger chain keeps the menu relatively simple. Order one of its Angus beef burgers (pictured) and a signature dessert.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.