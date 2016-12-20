It’s not easy to find places to eat out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when restaurateurs are likely to give themselves and their staffs some time off.

To ensure that you don’t go hungry, call before heading out to your favorite bistro or sushi bar. Fancier dining rooms offering fixed-price meals, including Restaurant Mirabelle in Stony Brook and Scarpetta Beach in Montauk, require reservations. For a quick or casual meal, ethnic eateries such as Fortune Wheel in Levittown and Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen in Greenvale, Carle Place and Woodbury, which will be open for business as usual, are good bets.

Here are some choices:

NASSAU

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen (140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale; 516-621-3340) will be serving its regular menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 25. That’s great news if you’re craving fried kreplach ($8.99), or stuffed derma ($9.99). Warming chicken soup comes with either a matzo ball, kreplach, noodles or rice ($4.99-$5.29). For dessert, there’s chocolate babka ($4.29) or mini rugelach ($3.49). Other locations in Carle Place and Woodbury.

Cassariano (348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-280-8990) will be serving its regular dinner menu on Christmas Eve from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Start with antipasti like burrata with prosciutto ($15.50), beef carpaccio ($13.50), or polenta with Fontina cheese and white truffle oil ($11.50). A dozen pastas range from linguine with seafood and tomatoes ($20.50) to braised beef ravioli with mushrooms and Marsala ($21.50) to manicotti filled with salmon, mascarpone and pesto ($19.50). Entrees are divided into two lists, one with meat that includes veal scaloppine with porcini mushroom sauce ($26.50), roast duck breast with fig risotto ($31.50) and filet mignon with peppercorns and brandy ($35.50), and the other with fish and seafood dishes such as sea bass piccata ($31.50) and grilled swordfish ($28.50). Reservations recommended.

Eric’s Italian Bistro (70 Old Country Rd., Mineola; 516-280-5675) will be open for lunch on Christmas Eve, and will be serving a limited version of its a la carte dinner menu, along with some holiday specials, on both Christmas Eve (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.) and Christmas Day (from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.). You might start with baked clams oreganata ($11.95) or goat cheese-stuffed portobello mushrooms ($12.95). Penne with shrimp, shiitakes and asparagus ($25.95) or with broccoli rabe and sausage ($22.95) are among the pasta choices. Entrees might include boneless chicken Scarpariello ($21.95), braised New Zealand lamb shank ($32.95), or Shrimp Scampi ($25.95). Reservations recommended.

Fortune Wheel Seafood Restaurant (3601 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown; 516-579-4700) will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come to this old-school Chinese restaurant for well-made classics such as fried squid and spicy salt, shrimp with lobster sauce, kung po chicken, and eggplant with garlic sauce. Dinner for less than $25 a person. Reservations recommended.

Ginza (45 Carmans Rd., Massapequa; 516-882-9688) will be serving lunch 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. There are plenty of choices on the five-page menu, including soups and salads ($3-$9), hot and cold appetizers ($5-$18), a la carte sushi and sashimi ($3-$6) and rolls galore ($5-$24). A wok’n’grill section includes dishes as various as sliced flank steak with Thai basil ($17), crispy duck with pineapple fried rice ($20) and pan-seared tuna with soba noodles ($23). Reservations recommended.

The Orient (623 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage; 516-822-1010) will be open on both Christmas Eve 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Christmas Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving dim sum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the regular menu throughout. If you enjoy old-school Chinese, you will like the greaseless shrimp toast ($5.50), beautifully lacquered barbecued spare ribs ($9.95-$12.95) and spicy shrimp with garlic sauce ($13.95).

Polo Steakhouse at Garden City Hotel (45 Seventh St., Garden City; 516-877-9385) will be serving their a la carte menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 5:30 p.m. You might start your meal here with oysters ($3 each), Littleneck clams ($2 each) or chilled jumbo shrimp ($5 each). Then there are salads (an iceberg wedge, traditional Caesar, or apple and arugula) for $13-$14. Grilled steaks and chops, including a 16-ounce New York strip ($42) and a 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye ($56), are impressive. There is a full menu of steakhouse sides, including truffle steak fries, creamed spinach, and Brussels sprouts with maple butter and bacon for $10-$12. Reservations required.

Ristorante Da Claudio (51 Cedar Swamp Rd., Glen Cove; 516-801-6700, ristorantedaclaudio.com) has a special Christmas Eve menu, with reservations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The largely Italian selection includes appetizers such as fried calamari with spicy marinara sauce ($14), burrata mozzarella ($14) and baked clams oreganata ($13). Cheese ravioli ($24) and rigatoni with veal ragu ($28) are the pasta choices. Among the entree choices are veal chop ($45) stuffed with prosciutto and fontina, and a broiled salmon Dijon ($34).

Feed Me

LB Social (62 W. Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-431-7846, lbsocialny.com) will be open on Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and possibly on Christmas Day. From the regular menu, order lamb sliders ($10), chicken dumplings ($11) or clams with Andouille and collards ($13) to start. Mains include pappardelle carbonara with bacon, Brussels sprouts, and shrimp ($24); a double cut pork chop with roasted asparagus and a potato apple cake ($25); and herb-roasted organic half chicken ($24). In addition, Chef Matthew Hisiger will be offering some Seven Fishes specials, including lobster tail, Alaskan King crab legs, and seafood salad. Reservations recommended.

Union Prime Steak and Sushi (661 Northern Blvd., Great Neck; 516-487-9200, unionprimesteak.com) will be open on Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., serving its regular dinner menu. There is a large choice of traditional Japanese or order sushi and sashimi by the piece or platter. On the steakhouse side of the menu are a variety of appetizers (mini Kobe beef burgers for $17, French onion soup for $11), salads (wedge or Caesar for $13-$14) and fish and poultry entrees. Union Prime serves 35-day dry-aged beef. Cuts you might try include a 10-ounce petit filet mignon ($43) and an 18-ounce New York sirloin ($51). Or go for broke with a Porterhouse steak ($59). Reservations recommended.

Gatsby’s Landing (1362 Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com) will be open Christmas Eve for a special brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then for dinner, serving the regular menu. Start your meal off with Southern fried quail ($17) or grilled octopus with chorizo piperade ($22). Raw bar selections include Long Island fluke crudo ($17) and a daily selection of oysters ($18 for 6, $30 for a dozen). Exotic pastas include saffron gnocchi with veal ragu ($24) and squid ink pasta with crab and bottarga ($26). Entrees range from parlsey-crusted halibut ($32) to roasted duck breast ($33) to a Porterhouse for two ($120). Reservations recommended.

Chef Wang (1902 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park; 516-354-2858, chefwangny.com) will be open Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Christmas Day from 12:30 to 10 p.m., allowing diners to celebrate Sichuan specialties such as fried beef or lamb with cumin, spicy pork hock, fish with boiling oil and cook-at-the-table hot pots. The extensive menu also includes some Shanghai specialties (such as steamed soup dumplings and Shanghai bok choy with shiitake mushrooms) as well as a full roster of Cantonese and Chinese-American dishes. Wonton soup, fried rice, lo mein, beef with broccoli, mu shu pork, General Tso’s chicken — all present and accounted for. And there is a full sushi bar menu, too. Most entrees are less than $20.



SUFFOLK

Ala Turca (691 Rte. 109, West Babylon; 631-450-4478) will be serving its a la carte menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Turkish specialties include pide (Turkish pizzas) topped with ground lamb, Turkish sausage, or spinach and feta ($9-$14). Authentic Turkish casseroles with chicken, marinated beef, or vegetables ($15-$16) are served with Mediterranean salad as are yogurt-marinated lamb and chicken kebabs ($14.99-$17). A large section of the menu is devoted to vegetarian and gluten-free dishes including hummus, white bean salad, and stuffed grape leaves ($5.99 each). For dessert there is baklava ($5.50) and rice pudding ($5.25)

Almond (1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton; 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com) will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., There will be a special suckling pig roast dinner for $45 prix fixe. Or order from the regular a la carte menu. Start your holiday meal with Buffalo-style cauliflower ($14.75) or Korean-style barbecue short ribs ($17/$34). Entrees include mac and cheese with prosciutto and truffles ($26.75), duck breast with sweet potatoes ($35.25), and bistro classics like mussels and fries ($28.25). Reservations required.

Baron’s Cove (31 Water St., Sag Harbor; 844-227-6672) will be serving a three-course prix fixe Christmas dinner from noon to 8 p.m. Starters include a crispy lobster frito misto with rock shrimp and local squid, house cured citrus gravelox, and local butternut squash soup. For mains, choose between roasted game hen, grilled filet au poivre, seared Shinnecock scallops, and spiced halibut. Desserts are classic: local pumpkin cheesecake, East End apple pie, berries with whipped cream, or a chocolate brownie with salted caramel ice cream. $74 for adults, $26 for children 12 and younger (kids younger than 3 are free). Reservations required.

Caci North Fork (56125 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-4383, cacinorthfork.com) will observe Italian tradition on Dec. 24 with a fixed-price Feast of the Seven Fishes menu served from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Seafood starters will include grilled jumbo shrimp with lemon butter, grilled calamari with seasoned breadcrumbs, and pan seared bay scallops with fennel and blood orange sauce. Next comes risotto with lobster, clams, and asparagus, followed by sesame crusted grilled tuna. Dessert is an orange cake with chocolate gelato. $75 a person, reservations required.

Harbor Grill (367 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton; 631-604-5290) will be serving its regular menu, plus some holiday specials, on Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant’s casual fare includes appetizers such as guacamole and chips ($10), chicken wings in a variety of flavors ($12) and steamed mussels ($12). There are sandwiches, burgers and flatbreads for $12-$17. Entrees might include Mongolian baby back ribs ($20), teriyaki salmon ($24) and chicken cordon bleu ($23).

Jedediah Hawkins Inn (400 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport; 631-722-2900) has a special Christmas Eve a la carte menu, served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To share, there will be nibbles including salmon rillettes ($10). Appetizers include butternut squash ravioli ($16) and a kale Caesar ($14). Mains run the gamut from winter vegetable gnocchi ($26) to Faroe Island salmon ($29) to local lobster ($41). Among choices for dessert are apple tart ($11), cheesecake ($13), and chocolate cake ($9). On Christmas, many of the same dishes will be served at a festive lunch from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Jonathan’s Ristorante (15 Wall St., Huntington; 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com) will offer a special Christmas Eve menu as well as its regular dinner menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Just for the holiday: butternut squash soup with caramelized walnuts ($10), marinated grilled octopus with potato salad ($17), lobster tail with savoy cabbage and black truffle vinaigrette ($37), and a 16-ounce rack of lamb with roasted potatoes and baby artichokes ($42). Reservations recommended.

Restaurant Mirabelle (150 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-751-0555) will be cooking a special three-course Christmas Eve dinner. The meal begins with an appetizer such as pan-seared foie gras or lobster bisque. Indulgent main courses include baby rack of lamb or prime rib. There will be a choice of dessert. And let the kiddies loose at “the candy store” for children only. $65 for adults, half- price for children 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Scarpetta Beach (290 Old Montauk Hwy. at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Montauk; 631-668-1771) has a special prix fixe menu for Christmas Day, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The price is $85. There will be a choice of first courses (including chestnut soup with porcini and root vegetables), pastas (like short rib and bone-marrow agnolotti with garlic chips and horseradish), main courses (such as lamb loin with braised artichoke and radish), and desserts like the espresso budino with salted caramel, all for $85 a person. A kids menu includes spaghetti pomodoro, chicken fingers with fries, and turkey with mashed potatoes, each dish priced at $14. Reservations required.

Tutto Pazzo (84 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-2253, tuttopazzo.com) will be open for Christmas Eve dinner from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special Christmas Eve a la carte menu, including 15 or so appetizers and 15 or so mains. Reservations recommended.

View (3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale; 631-589-2694) will feature a special a la carte menu as well as a full sushi menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Tuna tartare ($15) and Peking duck tacos ($14) are among the appetizers. In addition to diver scallops ($38) and salmon ($30), entrees will include pappardelle with short rib ragu ($26) and herb-roasted chicken breast with Yukon gold gnocchi ($28). A children’s menu of chicken fingers, pasta and hamburgers is available for the little ones. Reservations recommended.

Wild Side Bistro (1551 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; 631-791-1800, wildside-cafe.com) will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the full menu will be available: Naples-style pizzas from the wood-burning oven, global dishes such as shrimp tempura with ginger, garlic, gochujang (Korean fermented chili sauce) and scallions or roasted fluke with fenugreek-greens pesto and chickpea stew, creative sandwiches and burgers. On Christmas Day, just pizzas and salads.