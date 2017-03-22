Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RestaurantsLifestyle

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Long Island restaurants serving must-try charcuterie boards

    Updated
    By   Newsday Staff Writers

    Cured meat and cheese "Big Board", or charcuterie,

    Cured meat and cheese "Big Board", or charcuterie, at Michaelangelo's Wine Bar, Massapequa Park, Aug.1, 2015. By Yvonne Albinowski (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    Charcuterie is how the French refer to the world of cured meats, and it’s way classier than “cold cuts.” The word derives from the French “charcutier,” pork butcher, but the category includes any meat that has been preserved by the ancient methods of salting, smoking and/or drying, from bresaola (air-dried beef) to merguez (lamb sausage) to duck prosciutto. The Italian term “salumi” gets to the...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Enter your email address to subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    H2O Seafood & Sushi in East Islip and 50 LI spots for fine dining Serrano ham, chorizo, manchego cheese and quince preserves How to make your own charcuterie board Black Angus, bone-in ribeye steak at Louie's Grill The best things we ate this month on LI

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.