It’s been four years since I first put together a list of my Top 10 pizzas on Long Island. Or, to put it another way, it’s been four years since I antagonized scores of pizza partisans in Nassau and Suffolk. When the list was published, there were calls and emails questioning my judgment and sanity, and online comments whose number and tenor are usually reserved for articles about Obamacare.

Most Long Islanders, I’ve discovered, have a favorite local pizzeria whose honor they are prepared to defend to the death. In fact, there is not a slice of Long Island that is more than a short drive from a fine pizza. Every town has its own favorite dispensary of Neapolitan, Sicilian and grandma pies, and no one needs to tell you that if you live in New Hyde Park you should be patronizing Umberto’s — or Emilio’s if you live in Commack, Cugini in Mineola, Mamma Lombardi’s in Holbrook.

But this list is composed of “destination pies.” I am focusing on artisanal pizzas made with small-batch dough, fresh mozzarella (not “pizza cheese”), carefully sourced toppings. These pies are made to be ordered whole, not by the slice. Many hark back to the traditions of old New York (large, blistered pies baked in coal-burning ovens) or, further back, to the puffy, wood-fired pies of the Neapolitan pizzaioli who came up with the idea of pizza in the first place.

To me, the soul of a pizza is its crust. The crust is not merely a vehicle for the toppings, it is the most crucial element of the pie. Otherwise, you might as well have your tomatoes and cheese and what-have-you on an English muffin. A good crust is the product of good flour, long fermentation and little else. It has tender-chewy texture and a distinct flavor and is good enough to be enjoyed on its own.

This year, the list welcomes three new pizzerias, all of which make pies in the classic Neapolitan tradition: Naples Street Food in Franklin Square, Vulcano 081 in Rockville Centre and Wild Side Organic Bistro in Oakdale.

Here, in order of preference, are my picks: