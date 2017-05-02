You’ve earned it, Mom.

This time, when you’re asked what’s for dinner, just say “reservations.”

Yes, Mother’s Day is one of the hospitality trade’s biggest days. Countless restaurants will be offering specials for the big day in Nassau and Suffolk.

Here’s a sampler of Long Island restaurants that plan to do just that. For these and other local spots, the best advice is to book that table as soon as possible. Tax and tip not included in prices.

NASSAU

CASSARIANO ITALIAN EATERY Chef Giancarlo DiMaggio has created a robust $55 three-course menu ($20 for kids) that starts at noon and runs to 9 p.m. There are options for each course, including prosciutto and burrata to start, pastas such as cavatelli Bolognese in the middle and, for the main course, hearty entrees including braised short ribs over creamy mascarpone polenta, Parmesan-crusted salmon and a crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp over asparagus risotto. Reservations are encouraged.

348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-280-8990, cassarianony.com

advertisement | advertise on newsday

CORAL HOUSE in Baldwin will serve a special Mother’s Day buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a dinner buffet from 3 to 6 p.m. The breakfast buffet includes a selection of fresh breads, bagels, scrambled eggs, assorted sweets and omelets at a make-your-own omelet station, while dinner offerings include beef short ribs, eggplant rollatini and carving station options. A variety of desserts will be on hand. Adults eat for $52.95 (children 12 and younger can join in at the buffet for $27.95). Diners are encouraged to take advantage of the face painting, petting zoo and bouncy house set up outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended.

70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin, 516-223-6500, coralhouse.com

HENDRICK’S TAVERN in Roslyn will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. It’s a la carte service for both, unless you have a crew of eight or more during brunch, which affords everyone at your table access to a lavish buffet. For $49.95 for an adult and $29.95 for kids 10 and younger, the buffet will feature salad and pasta stations, a carving station with filet mignon and turkey, and a dessert spread. Reservations are strongly recommended.

1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-1200, pollrestaurants.com

LIBRARY CAFE in Farmingdale has a buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $27.95 for adults and $13.50 for children 3 to 10; and a three-course dinner for $32.95. Among the dinner choices are lobster bisque, chopped salad, filet mignon, honey-glazed salmon and a stuffed pork loin with sun-dried tomatoes. Desserts include a chocolate mousse cake and New York-style cheesecake with Bailey’s caramel sauce.

274 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-752-7678, lessings.com

advertisement | advertise on newsday

MARKET BISTRO in Jericho opens earlier than its usual Sunday hours on Mother’s Day, offering its full dinner menu from 1 to 9 p.m. Choices will include Steelhead salmon ($29); lobster and shrimp Cobb salad ($30) and prime flat iron steak ($24).

For children 10 and under, the restaurant is offering pasta with butter, macaroni and cheese, grilled chicken with hand-cut fries and house-made chicken fingers. Reservations are strongly recommended.

519 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-513-1487, marketbistroli.com

THE MILLERIDGE INN in Jericho is offering a three-course sit-down prix-fixe menu in the main inn for Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For $49.95, adults can select from a variety of starters: beet, house or Waldorf salad, onion soup or chopped chicken livers; an entree, such as pan-roasted Atlantic salmon, 10-ounce angus filet mignon, oven-roasted Long Island duck breast and prime rib; and dessert, which includes either a seven-layer cake, apple strudel, Milleridge cheesecake, rice pudding or Black Forest cake. From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for an additional cost, diners can choose a grand buffet featuring brunch specialties such as omelets, waffles, scrambled eggs and home fries. After 2:30 p.m., the buffet will include several carving stations of prime rib, roasted turkey and lamb, and cold stations, which include salads and a raw seafood bar. The price is $54.95 for adults, $26.95 for children younger than 12. Reservations are required.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

585 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

SPUNTINO WINE BAR & ITALIAN TAPAS in Garden City will serve brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring a free glass of prosecco for all moms and the regular a la carte menu that includes a veggie frittata, a mushroom and goat cheese omelet, and French toast dipped in maple syrup before being cooked and served with fresh strawberries. Executive chef Ryan Keough has created a few specials for the day that include ricotta-stuffed fried zucchini blossoms to start and a Bartlett pear crostata topped with house-made vanilla gelato and finished with salted caramel sauce. Reservations are encouraged.

1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com

TABLE 7 is the new restaurant situated in The Inn at New Hyde Park. On Mother’s Day, it will offer a brunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The cost is $59.95, $25.95 for children 4 to 12; children younger than 4 eat free. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. The cost is $65 or $75, depending on your choice of main course. These include striped bass, chicken, rack of lamb and steak.

214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park, 516-502-4224, table7restaurant.com

VOLPE AT FOX HOLLOW in Woodbury will serve Mother’s Day specials from noon to 6 p.m. Included with the main course is a salad and dessert, either Italian cheesecake or tiramisu with cannoli cream. Main dishes include Mother’s Day Sunday lasagna ($36), pasta primavera with mixed vegetables ($32), filet mignon ($52), veal chops with sauteed mushrooms ($56), surf-and-turf lobster tail with grilled filet mignon ($56), shrimp Francese ($39), pan-roasted salmon with broccoli rabe ($42) and chicken breast served with portobello mushrooms, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and a creamy Cognac sauce ($38). Menu for children 10 and younger ($22).

7725 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-802-7501, thefoxhollow.com

SUFFOLK

FINNEGAN’S in Huntington is the perfect setting for feting a low-key mom. And this 115-year-old Huntington bar and grill also will make the most mature mother feel comparatively youthful. The regular menu is full of pub favorites that rarely top $18 — wings, burgers, chili, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips — with a little kale and sriracha-honey aioli thrown in for good measure. For Mother’s Day, the kitchen has added some decorous specials: lobster bisque ($8), shrimp cocktail ($13), shrimp scampi with pasta ($22) and Gorgonzola-crusted flat iron steak ($25). The kitchen is open from noon to 10 p.m.

5 Wall St., Huntington, 631-423-9696, lessings.com

THE FIFTH SEASON in Port Jefferson will offer a four-course brunch that kicks off with a “tasting from the chefs,” followed by dishes such as crab, potato and leek soup; spring pea and asparagus risotto; pan-seared local duck breast with apricot gastrique and baby bok choy; pan-seared scallops with pea-marscapone orzo; and Meyer lemon cheesecake. The meal costs $70 a person.

34 E. Broadway, 631-477-8500 thefifth-season.com

JONATHAN’S RISTORANTE in Huntington will present a $38 fixed-price Mother’s Day brunch ($18 for children younger than 10) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner with specials from 3 to 9 p.m. Brunch takes in waffles, French toast, frittatas, gazpacho, crabcake with an apple and fennel salad, spinach-and-ricotta ravioli, tiramisu and vanilla panna cotta. In addition to the regular a la carte dinner menu, specials include buffalo mozzarella ($15), lentil soup ($10), seafood risotto ($33), wild striped bass with Champagne vinaigrette ($33) and filet mignon with black truffle sauce ($48).

15 Wall St., Huntington, 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com

LAND’S END will host a buffet brunch in Sayville to accompany the sweeping view of Great South Bay. Reservations are available any time between noon and 4 p.m., and the cost is $42 for adults, $20 for children ages 6 to 12 and $10 for children 5 and younger. The buffet lineup includes a salad station of classics such as Caesar and shrimp cocktail, and a hot station with lemon pepper-crusted salmon, seafood paella, carved sirloin and ham, and cavatelli with Gorgonzola au poivre sauce, among others. Desserts range from cookies and pastries to cakes and pies.

80 Brown’s River Rd., Sayville, 631-589-1888, landsendweddings.com

LOMBARDI’S ON THE BAY in Patchogue offers a buffet brunch laden with Italian classics. There will be an unlimited shrimp bar, tables devoted to omelets, antipasto, cheeses, charcuterie, pasta, roasted meats and caprese salads; and a gourmet buffet station with house meatballs, pork pizzaiola, and fillet of sole Florentine. Desserts include chocolate-creme pie and custom ice cream sundaes. Seatings start at 11 a.m., and the cost is $58 — which includes wine and mimosas — $24 for children ages 3 to 10; and children 3 and younger eat free.

600 S. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-8970, lombardisonthebay.com

MIRABELLE AND MIRABELLE TAVERN AT THE THREE VILLAGE INN in Stony Brook plans a grand buffet on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $52 a person, or half price for children 10 and younger, and includes a carving station with prime rib and leg of lamb; chafing dishes of duck confit and grilled swordfish; a raw bar; and lobster bisque. Omelets, French toast and pancakes are available at the brunch station.

150 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-751-0555, lessings.com

NICK & TONI’S in East Hampton will offer a la carte brunch specials. They include pancetta eggs Benedict ($18); roasted beet salad with whipped feta ($17); crispy pork belly salad with local mushrooms and poached egg ($19); local rabbit Bolognese ($19); and a selection of pastries and pizzas.

136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

TRENTO, Farmingdale’s stylish “Italian-American retro” restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Mother’s Day with a menu that includes crabcakes with chipotle mayo, clams oreganata, lobster Cobb salad, tuna tartar, individual pizzettes, homemade pastas (including the signature troffolini stuffed with ricotta and pear), dry-aged steaks, grilled swordfish, and veal and chicken Parmesan, Francese and Marsala. Most starters are around $15, pastas from $18 to $32, mains from $28 to $55. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there’s also a brunch menu. Last seating at 8 p.m.

1058 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, 631-501-0303, trento110.com

VIEW in Oakdale will have an a la carte menu. Dishes include crabcakes with Meyer-lemon aioli ($18); Thai-style calamari ($15); local clams stuffed with bacon ($12); duck tacos with hoisin sauce ($14); lobster bisque ($11); pan-seared sea scallops with lobster-truffle risotto ($38); filet mignon with garlic potato puree ($44); garganelli pasta with lobster, corn and bacon ($31); cedar-roasted salmon with chorizo ($31); and desserts such as crème brûlée, berry cheesecake, chocolate marquise and strawberry parfait ($10 each); children 12 and younger eat for $12.

3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale, 631-589-2694, viewoakdale.com