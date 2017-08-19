Summertime means certain things on LI, and one culinary go-to finds the favorite of the sea jumping into any variety of buns.

From East Rockaway to the East End, here are some must-try lobster rolls.

Selections by Newsday's food staff.

The Brixton (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The Brixton, Babylon: Toasted brioche lobster rolls are filled with creamy, tarragon-scented lobster salad at this Babylon gastropub.

Louie's Grill & Liquors (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Louie's Grill & Liquors, Port Washington: A warm lobster roll is seasoned with tarragon mayonnaise and served with house-made potato chips at this revamped restaurant. Here, it's served on bibb lettuce instead of a toasted potato roll.

American Beech (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) American Beech, Greenport: At American Beech, executive chef Kyle Romeo combines fresh-picked lobster meat with lemon creme fraiche and celery, then serves it on a toasted brioche roll with chips.

Kerber’s Farm (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) Kerber's Farm, Huntington: Lobster with chickens. That's the surprisingly appetizing twosome on offer at Kerber's Farm in Huntington. The lobster is mixed with chopped celery and a minimum of mayonnaise, piled into a toasted hot-dog bun and served with potato chips. While you eat, the chickens cluck contentedly in their coop along one side of Kerber's lovely gravel-paved backyard.

Silver's (Credit: Eric Striffler) (Credit: Eric Striffler) Silver's, Southampton: If there’s one place that can’t be missed in Southampton, it’s the venerable lunch-only Silver’s on Main Street. There’s a natural tendency to balk at its $24 BLT, but oh what a sandwich it is, with ruby-red tomatoes and grilled crusty bread with piles of smoky bacon and generous dabs of mayo. The lobster roll on a baguette just might be worth its weight in gold (at $49), and the Russian cabbage borscht is as good when it’s 80 degrees in the Hamptons as when it’s below 8 in Moscow ($15 a bowl). Lots of celebrities cycle in and out, and people-watching is an A-level sport here.

Salt & Barrel (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Salt & Barrel, Bay Shore: This seafood spot offers a warm lobster roll with butter poached lobster and celery. It's served with a side of salt and vinegar potato chips.

Bostwick's Chowder House (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti) (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti) Bostwick's Chowder House, East Hampton: This casual seafood spot serves a lobster salad roll, a traditional, mildly seasoned production with plenty of lobster meat.

Market Bistro (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) Market Bistro, Jericho: The lobster roll here is seasoned with tarragon and finely chopped celery and served on a brioche roll with house-made potato chips.

The Clam Bar at Bridge Marine (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) The Clam Bar At Bridge Marine, Bayville: At the entryway to Bridge Marine, a small sign reading "Clam Bar" is the only indication of this outdoor spot where you eat under a canopy equipped with overheard fans. Here, the excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo, plus a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun.

North Fork Food Truck Buy photo (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) North Fork Food Truck, Southold (parked at North Fork Table and Inn, 57225 Main Rd.): From the food truck parked in the parking lot of one of Long Island's top restaurants comes this lobster roll wherein a toasted buttered bun is heaped with lobster meat, mixed with a little lemon-tarragon aioli. It hardly gets better. Check for hours, which change seasonally.

Lobster Roll (Credit: Ellen Watson) (Credit: Ellen Watson) Lobster Roll, Amagansett: The big sign says LUNCH at what has become an Amagansett local landmark. Here, and at the North Fork eatery with the same menu, the namesake lobster roll features a salad that combines lobster meat, celery and mayonnaise on a toasted hot dog bun.

South Edison (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) South Edison, Montauk: This seafood-centric spot serves up lobster roll sliders -- aka lobster buns -- with whole lobster and drawn butter on brioche buns.

Jordan Lobster Farms (Credit: Timothy Fadek) (Credit: Timothy Fadek) Jordan Lobster Farms, Island Park: At Jordan Lobster Farms, you order your lobster roll at the counter and find a table indoors or within view of the Long Beach Bridge. The coral-hued salad is made with lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery and scallions, and comes on a toasted hot dog bun.

Bay Vue (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) Bay Vue, Lindenhurst: Bay Vue is a casual outdoor spot with indoor and outdoor seating and a water view. Lobster rolls are served starting in May, and feature big chunks of fresh lobster with just a touch of mayonnaise and a bit of celery.

Smuggler Jack's (Credit: Smuggler Jack's) (Credit: Smuggler Jack's) Smuggler Jack's, Massapequa: At this spot, secreted away in a residential area, the lobster roll is a classic made with big chunks of lobster meat, Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper, a little celery and just enough mayonnaise heaped over some greens on a buttery, toasted brioche bun.

Tillie's Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti) (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti) Tillie's, Montauk: The lobster roll here is warm, buttery and rich, served on a brioche roll, with the essential potato chips on the side.

Reel (Credit: Nicole Horton) (Credit: Nicole Horton) Reel, East Rockaway: This waterside seafood spot offers two kinds of lobster rolls. One features a classic lobster salad made with mayo and celery served on a toasted brioche bun. The other, served warm, features the same kind of bun heaped with lobster meat drizzled with drawn butter.

Maroni Cuisine (Credit: Newsday, 2009 / Rebecca Cooney) (Credit: Newsday, 2009 / Rebecca Cooney) Maroni Cuisine, Northport: Chef Michael Maroni's lobster salad is made with lots of fresh Canadian lobster meat, chopped celery, a little mayo, a touch of Dijon, plus salt and pepper. It's piled onto a buttery French croissant, cut into the shape of a hot dog bun, and comes with Tater Tots and coleslaw. Available only at lunch and on weeknights.

Clam Bar (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Clam Bar, Amagansett: The eatery's excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo plus a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun.

Left Coast Kitchen (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) Left Coast Kitchen, Merrick: Overstuffed with fresh, moist lobster meat, the roll here is served with chips and coleslaw.

Claudio's (Credit: Newsday / Peter Gianotti) (Credit: Newsday / Peter Gianotti) Claudio's, Greenport: Among the best things to order at the best-known restaurant in Greenport, the lobster roll also comes in a BLT version.