Must-eat lobster rolls on Long Island
Summertime means certain things on LI, and one culinary go-to finds the favorite of the sea jumping into any variety of buns.
From East Rockaway to the East End, here are some must-try lobster rolls.
Selections by Newsday's food staff.
The Brixton(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Brixton, Babylon: Toasted brioche lobster rolls are filled with creamy, tarragon-scented lobster salad at this Babylon gastropub.
The Lake House(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
The Lake House, Bay Shore: With butter, no mayo, this lobster roll is near-perfect.
Louie's Grill & Liquors(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Louie's Grill & Liquors, Port Washington: A warm lobster roll is seasoned with tarragon mayonnaise and served with house-made potato chips at this revamped restaurant. Here, it's served on bibb lettuce instead of a toasted potato roll.
American Beech(Credit: Randee Daddona)
American Beech, Greenport: At American Beech, executive chef Kyle Romeo combines fresh-picked lobster meat with lemon creme fraiche and celery, then serves it on a toasted brioche roll with chips.
Kerber’s Farm(Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)
Kerber's Farm, Huntington: Lobster with chickens. That's the surprisingly appetizing twosome on offer at Kerber's Farm in Huntington. The lobster is mixed with chopped celery and a minimum of mayonnaise, piled into a toasted hot-dog bun and served with potato chips. While you eat, the chickens cluck contentedly in their coop along one side of Kerber's lovely gravel-paved backyard.
Silver's(Credit: Eric Striffler)
Silver's, Southampton: If there’s one place that can’t be missed in Southampton, it’s the venerable lunch-only Silver’s on Main Street. There’s a natural tendency to balk at its $24 BLT, but oh what a sandwich it is, with ruby-red tomatoes and grilled crusty bread with piles of smoky bacon and generous dabs of mayo. The lobster roll on a baguette just might be worth its weight in gold (at $49), and the Russian cabbage borscht is as good when it’s 80 degrees in the Hamptons as when it’s below 8 in Moscow ($15 a bowl). Lots of celebrities cycle in and out, and people-watching is an A-level sport here.
Salt & Barrel(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Salt & Barrel, Bay Shore: This seafood spot offers a warm lobster roll with butter poached lobster and celery. It's served with a side of salt and vinegar potato chips.
Bostwick's Chowder House(Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti)
Bostwick's Chowder House, East Hampton: This casual seafood spot serves a lobster salad roll, a traditional, mildly seasoned production with plenty of lobster meat.
Market Bistro(Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)
Market Bistro, Jericho: The lobster roll here is seasoned with tarragon and finely chopped celery and served on a brioche roll with house-made potato chips.
The Clam Bar at Bridge Marine(Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)
The Clam Bar At Bridge Marine, Bayville: At the entryway to Bridge Marine, a small sign reading "Clam Bar" is the only indication of this outdoor spot where you eat under a canopy equipped with overheard fans. Here, the excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo, plus a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun.
North Fork Food Truck(Credit: Randee Daddona)
North Fork Food Truck, Southold (parked at North Fork Table and Inn, 57225 Main Rd.): From the food truck parked in the parking lot of one of Long Island's top restaurants comes this lobster roll wherein a toasted buttered bun is heaped with lobster meat, mixed with a little lemon-tarragon aioli. It hardly gets better. Check for hours, which change seasonally.
Lobster Roll(Credit: Ellen Watson)
Lobster Roll, Amagansett: The big sign says LUNCH at what has become an Amagansett local landmark. Here, and at the North Fork eatery with the same menu, the namesake lobster roll features a salad that combines lobster meat, celery and mayonnaise on a toasted hot dog bun.
South Edison(Credit: Doug Young)
South Edison, Montauk: This seafood-centric spot serves up lobster roll sliders -- aka lobster buns -- with whole lobster and drawn butter on brioche buns.
Jordan Lobster Farms(Credit: Timothy Fadek)
Jordan Lobster Farms, Island Park: At Jordan Lobster Farms, you order your lobster roll at the counter and find a table indoors or within view of the Long Beach Bridge. The coral-hued salad is made with lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery and scallions, and comes on a toasted hot dog bun.
Bay Vue(Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)
Bay Vue, Lindenhurst: Bay Vue is a casual outdoor spot with indoor and outdoor seating and a water view. Lobster rolls are served starting in May, and feature big chunks of fresh lobster with just a touch of mayonnaise and a bit of celery.
Smuggler Jack's(Credit: Smuggler Jack's)
Smuggler Jack's, Massapequa: At this spot, secreted away in a residential area, the lobster roll is a classic made with big chunks of lobster meat, Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper, a little celery and just enough mayonnaise heaped over some greens on a buttery, toasted brioche bun.
Tillie's(Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti)
Tillie's, Montauk: The lobster roll here is warm, buttery and rich, served on a brioche roll, with the essential potato chips on the side.
Reel(Credit: Nicole Horton)
Reel, East Rockaway: This waterside seafood spot offers two kinds of lobster rolls. One features a classic lobster salad made with mayo and celery served on a toasted brioche bun. The other, served warm, features the same kind of bun heaped with lobster meat drizzled with drawn butter.
Artie's South Shore Fish Market and Grill(Credit: Timothy Fadek)
Artie's South Shore Fish Market and Grill, Island Park: Here, the lobster salad is made with high-quality fresh lobster meat, along with mayonnaise, a little tarragon, salt and pepper plus a dash of lemon. It's served on a toasted hot dog bun with lettuce and tomato.
Maroni Cuisine(Credit: Newsday, 2009 / Rebecca Cooney)
Maroni Cuisine, Northport: Chef Michael Maroni's lobster salad is made with lots of fresh Canadian lobster meat, chopped celery, a little mayo, a touch of Dijon, plus salt and pepper. It's piled onto a buttery French croissant, cut into the shape of a hot dog bun, and comes with Tater Tots and coleslaw. Available only at lunch and on weeknights.
Clam Bar(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
Clam Bar, Amagansett: The eatery's excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo plus a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun.
Left Coast Kitchen(Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)
Left Coast Kitchen, Merrick: Overstuffed with fresh, moist lobster meat, the roll here is served with chips and coleslaw.
Claudio's(Credit: Newsday / Peter Gianotti)
Claudio's, Greenport: Among the best things to order at the best-known restaurant in Greenport, the lobster roll also comes in a BLT version.
Shipwreck Tavern(Credit: Shipwreck Tavern)
Shipwreck Tavern, Bayville: This kitschy, lively waterside tavern serves a lobster salad made with lobster meat, diced celery and chili-spiked mayo heaped onto a grilled potato bun that's drizzled with melted butter.
