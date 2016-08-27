Subscribe
    Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park and more (Credit: Timothy Fadek)

    Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park and more Long Island restaurants serving great lobster rolls.

    Must-eat lobster rolls on Long Island

    Updated

    Summertime means certain things on LI, and one culinary go-to finds the favorite of the sea jumping into any variety of buns.

    From East Rockaway to the East End, here are some must-try lobster rolls.

    Selections by Newsday's food staff.

    American Beech

    American Beech, Greenport: At American Beech, executive chef
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    American Beech, Greenport: At American Beech, executive chef Arielle Ferrara combines fresh-picked lobster meat with lemon creme fraiche and celery, then serves it on a toasted brioche roll with chips.

    Kerber’s Farm

    Kerber's Farm, Huntington: Lobster with chickens. That's the
    (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)

    Kerber's Farm, Huntington: Lobster with chickens. That's the surprisingly appetizing twosome on offer at Kerber's Farm in Huntington. The lobster is mixed with chopped celery and a minimum of mayonnaise, piled into a toasted hot-dog bun and served with potato chips. While you eat, the chickens cluck contentedly in their coop along one side of Kerber's lovely gravel-paved backyard.

    Silver's

    Silver's, Southampton: If there’s one place that can’t
    (Credit: Eric Striffler)

    Silver's, Southampton: If there’s one place that can’t be missed in Southampton, it’s the venerable lunch-only Silver’s on Main Street. There’s a natural tendency to balk at its $24 BLT, but oh what a sandwich it is, with ruby-red tomatoes and grilled crusty bread with piles of smoky bacon and generous dabs of mayo. The lobster roll on a baguette just might be worth its weight in gold (at $49), and the Russian cabbage borscht is as good when it’s 80 degrees in the Hamptons as when it’s below 8 in Moscow ($15 a bowl). Lots of celebrities cycle in and out, and people-watching is an A-level sport here.

    Salt & Barrel

    Salt & Barrel, Bay Shore: This seafood spot
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Salt & Barrel, Bay Shore: This seafood spot offers a warm lobster roll with butter poached lobster and celery. It's served with a side of salt and vinegar potato chips.

    Bostwick's Chowder House

    Bostwick's Chowder House, East Hampton: This casual seafood
    (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti)

    Bostwick's Chowder House, East Hampton: This casual seafood spot serves a lobster salad roll, a traditional, mildly seasoned production with plenty of lobster meat.

    Market Bistro

    Market Bistro, Jericho: The lobster roll here is
    (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)

    Market Bistro, Jericho: The lobster roll here is seasoned with tarragon and finely chopped celery and served on a brioche roll with house-made potato chips.

    The Clam Bar at Bridge Marina

    The Clam Bar At Bridge Marina, Bayville: At
    (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)

    The Clam Bar At Bridge Marina, Bayville: At the entryway to Bridge Marina, a small sign reading "Clam Bar" is the only indication of this outdoor spot where you eat under a canopy equipped with overheard fans. Here, the excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo, plus a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun.

    North Fork Food Truck

    North Fork Food Truck, Southold (parked at North
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    North Fork Food Truck, Southold (parked at North Fork Table and Inn, 57225 Main Rd.): From the food truck parked in the parking lot of one of Long Island's top restaurants comes this lobster roll wherein a toasted buttered bun is heaped with lobster meat, mixed with a little lemon-tarragon aioli. It hardly gets better. Check for hours, which change seasonally.

    Lobster Roll

    Lobster Roll, Amagansett: The big sign says LUNCH
    (Credit: Ellen Watson)

    Lobster Roll, Amagansett: The big sign says LUNCH at what has become an Amagansett local landmark. Here, and at the North Fork eatery with the same menu, the namesake lobster roll features a salad that combines lobster meat, celery and mayonnaise on a toasted hot dog bun.

    South Edison

    South Edison, Montauk: This seafood-centric spot serves up
    (Credit: Doug Young)

    South Edison, Montauk: This seafood-centric spot serves up lobster roll sliders -- aka lobster buns -- with whole lobster and drawn butter on brioche buns.

    Jordan Lobster Farms

    Jordan Lobster Farms, Island Park: At Jordan Lobster
    (Credit: Timothy Fadek)

    Jordan Lobster Farms, Island Park: At Jordan Lobster Farms, you order your lobster roll at the counter and find a table indoors or within view of the Long Beach Bridge. The coral-hued salad is made with lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery and scallions, and comes on a toasted hot dog bun.

    Bay Vue

    Bay Vue, Lindenhurst: Bay Vue is a casual
    (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)

    Bay Vue, Lindenhurst: Bay Vue is a casual outdoor spot with indoor and outdoor seating and a water view. Lobster rolls are served starting in May, and feature big chunks of fresh lobster with just a touch of mayonnaise and a bit of celery.

    Duryea's Lobster Deck

    Duryea's Lobster Deck, Montauk: There may be no
    (Credit: Ellen Watson)

    Duryea's Lobster Deck, Montauk: There may be no better place to enjoy a lobster roll than at this no-frills establishment consisting of a wooden deck overlooking Fort Pond Bay. The lobster salad is made with lobster meat, herb mayonnaise and celery and comes on a lightly toasted brioche roll.

    Smuggler Jack's

    Smuggler Jack's, Massapequa: At this spot, secreted away
    (Credit: Smuggler Jack's)

    Smuggler Jack's, Massapequa: At this spot, secreted away in a residential area, the lobster roll is a classic made with big chunks of lobster meat, Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper, a little celery and just enough mayonnaise heaped over some greens on a buttery, toasted brioche bun.

    Tillie's

    Tillie's, Montauk: The lobster roll here is warm,
    (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti)

    Tillie's, Montauk: The lobster roll here is warm, buttery and rich, served on a brioche roll, with the essential potato chips on the side.

    Reel

    Reel, East Rockaway: This waterside seafood spot offers
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    Reel, East Rockaway: This waterside seafood spot offers two kinds of lobster rolls. One features a classic lobster salad made with mayo and celery served on a toasted brioche bun. The other, served warm, features the same kind of bun heaped with lobster meat drizzled with drawn butter.

    Artie's South Shore Fish Market and Grill

    Artie's South Shore Fish Market and Grill, Island
    (Credit: Timothy Fadek)

    Artie's South Shore Fish Market and Grill, Island Park: Here, the lobster salad is made with high-quality fresh lobster meat (sometimes caught by owner Artie Hoerning), along with mayonnaise, a little tarragon, salt and pepper plus a dash of lemon. It's served on a toasted hot dog bun with lettuce and tomato.

    Maroni Cuisine

    Maroni Cuisine, Northport: Chef Michael Maroni's lobster salad
    (Credit: Newsday, 2009 / Rebecca Cooney)

    Maroni Cuisine, Northport: Chef Michael Maroni's lobster salad is made with lots of fresh Canadian lobster meat, chopped celery, a little mayo, a touch of Dijon, plus salt and pepper. It's piled onto a buttery French croissant, cut into the shape of a hot dog bun, and comes with Tater Tots and coleslaw. Available only at lunch and on weeknights.

    Clam Bar

    Clam Bar, Amagansett: The eatery's excellent lobster roll
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    Clam Bar, Amagansett: The eatery's excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo plus a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun.

    Lobster Roll Northside

    Lobster Roll Northside, Riverhead: The signature lobster roll
    (Credit: Daniel Gonzalez)

    Lobster Roll Northside, Riverhead: The signature lobster roll at this eatery is served with house-made slaw and crispy fries. Also available hot, sauteed in garlic butter.

    Left Coast Kitchen

    Left Coast Kitchen, Merrick: Overstuffed with fresh, moist
    (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)

    Left Coast Kitchen, Merrick: Overstuffed with fresh, moist lobster meat, the roll here is served with chips and coleslaw.

    Claudio's

    Claudio's, Greenport: Among the best things to order
    (Credit: Newsday / Peter Gianotti)

    Claudio's, Greenport: Among the best things to order at the best-known restaurant in Greenport, the lobster roll also comes in a BLT version.

    Shipwreck Tavern

    Shipwreck Tavern, Bayville: This kitschy, lively waterside tavern
    (Credit: Shipwreck Tavern)

    Shipwreck Tavern, Bayville: This kitschy, lively waterside tavern serves a lobster salad made with lobster meat, diced celery and chili-spiked mayo heaped onto a grilled potato bun that's drizzled with melted butter.

