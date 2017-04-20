Do you believe in unicorns? Starbucks does.
The coffee chain debuted the Unicorn Frappuccino on Wednesday.
The bright purple and blue beverage blends pink powder, mango syrup and sour blue drizzle into a crème frap. It’s topped with vanilla whipped cream, and sweet pink and sour blue powder.
The made-for-Instagram concoction also changes color and flavor as you drink it. Stir it and it will change from purple, sweet and fruity, to pink, tangy and tart.
Unfortunately, the magic won’t last forever. The Unicorn Frappuccino will only be available through Sunday at participating stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
