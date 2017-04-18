Do you believe in Unicorns? Starbucks does.
The coffee chain is set to debut the Unicorn Frappuccino starting April 19.
The bright purple and blue beverage blends pink powder, mango syrup and sour blue drizzle into a crème frap. It’s topped with vanilla whipped cream, and sweet pink and sour blue powder.
The made-for-instagram concoction also changes color and flavor as you drink. Stir it, and it will change from purple, sweet and fruity, to pink, tangy and tart.
Unfortunately, the magic can’t last forever. The Unicorn Frappuccino will only be available through April 23 at participating stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
