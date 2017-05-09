What has more social buzz than Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep? Apparently, chicken nuggets.
A tweet from a Nevada teen asking Wendy’s how many retweets he’d need to get in order for the company to give him a year of free chicken nuggets has now become the most retweeted tweet of all time, beating out Ellen DeGeneres’ famous Oscars selfie featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
16-year-old Carter Wilkerson sent the message on April 5, and since then the tweet has gone viral, reaching over 3.4 million retweets.
Although the fast food chain initially replied that Wilkerson would need to get 18 million retweets to win his nugget prize, Wendy’s tweeted that breaking the record was “good for the nuggets.”
In addition to providing Wilkerson with a year of free chicken nuggets, the company has also donated $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption in his name.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.