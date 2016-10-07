The 10 best steak houses on Long Island: Eat here now
Nassau and Suffolk are prime country for steak. Good and better beef houses abound. And they’re the restaurants where diners are most willing to pay the often well-marbled tab. Here are Newsday’s selections for the 10 best steak houses on Long Island.
Blackstone Steakhouse(Credit: Angela Datre)
Blackstone Steakhouse, Melville: A destination for both business and social dining, Blackstone is the high-end destination along Route 110. It boasts handsome design, with a prairie-style touch, and first-class service to match the food. Recommended: shellfish cocktails; the raw bar; sushi and sashimi; crabcakes; Wagyu beef sliders; the house burger; porterhouse steak for two, three, or four; bone-in rib steak; filet mignon; lamb chops; Kurobuta pork chop with apple-celery root puree; grouper with polenta and eggplant fries; roast chicken; creamed spinach; cheesecake. (Pictured: Tomahawk steak).
The lobster roll is served at Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville.
Bryant & Cooper(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Bryant & Cooper, Roslyn: Bryant & Cooper has been a top steakhouse since it opened in 1986. Clubby, traditional, nostalgic, the restaurant also can surprise you. Recommended: shellfish cocktails; stone crab claws in season; raw oysters; linguine with clam sauce; broiled lobster; swordfish any style; chopped sirloin steak with onions; porterhouse steak for two, three, or four; rib steak; sirloin steak; filet mignon; chicken Parmigiana; Lyonnaise potatoes; cottage-fried potatoes; fried zucchini; creamed spinach; Key lime pie; banana cream pie; pecan pie; cheesecake. (Pictured: Porterhouse steak).
A prime rib is served at Bryant & Cooper in Roslyn.
The Butcher's Bar & Grill(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Butcher's Bar & Grill, Williston Park: New to the Top 100, the BBG comfortably fills a niche for seafood as well as steaks, friendly service and modern style. Recommended: colossal shrimp and colossal crab meat cocktails; crabcake rémoulade; grilled octopus with red onion, olive oil and lemon; Greek salad; the house-blend cheeseburger; dry-aged rib-eye steak for two; porterhouse steak for two; filet mignon; Kurobuta pork chop with roasted peppers, potatoes and onions; steamed lobster; grilled swordfish; grilled salmon; baked potato; creamed spinach; the high-rise chocolate cake "tower." (Pictured: Long Bone Steak).
The 20-layer chocolate "tower" cake is served at The Butcher's Bar & Grill in Williston Park.
Frank's Steaks(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Frank's Steaks, Multiple locations: Both branches of Frank's Steaks add up to fair prices and a good time. They're steakhouses for the whole family, unpretentious and openhanded. The Rockville Centre restaurant, where the Lincoln Inn once reigned, looks more upscale; the original in Jericho, homey. Recommended: crab meat and shrimp cocktails; double-Gorgonzola bread; tomatoes and onions; sirloin burger; bison burger; meat loaf; prime rib; skirt steak; strip steak with melted Stilton cheese; peppercorn rib-eye steak; the summertime "lobster feast." (Pictured: Romanian skirt steak).
New Zealand rack of lamb is marinated with thyme, rosemary and garlic, and served with mint jelly at Frank's Steaks in Rockville Centre.
Insignia Prime Steak & Sushi(Credit: Randee Daddona)
Insignia Prime Steak & Sushi, Smithtown: Insignia makes its mark with an opulent, eye-grabbing style suitable for Las Vegas Boulevard, minus gambling. Everything is eminently oversized, from design to food to tab. Recommended: bone-in rib steak; porterhouse steak; filet mignon; lamb chops; pan-roasted halibut; grilled whole branzino; the raw bar; sushi and sashimi; "signature" sushi rolls; carpaccio of tuna, hamachi and salmon; stone crab claws in season; shellfish cocktails; crabcake; Wagyu mini-burger flight; maple-glazed slab bacon; mashed potatoes; mixed berry salad. Same ownership as Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville. (Pictured: Bone-in-rib steak).
A sushi platter is served at Insignia in Smithtown.
The Palm at the Huntting Inn(Credit: Daniel Gonzalez)
The Palm at the Huntting Inn, East Hampton: Here's a bucolic link in the major steakhouse chain. It opened in 1980 in a building that dates to the 1700s. In addition to steakhouse mainstays, you'll find Italian-American specialties. Recommended: carpaccio of beef tenderloin; crab meat cocktail; jumbo lump crabcake; baked clams oreganata; shrimp Bruno sautéed in mustard sauce; veal Milanese; chicken Parmigiana; broiled lobster, starting at three pounds; double-cut New York strip steak for two; bone-in rib-eye steak; rib lamb chops; potatoes au gratin; cottage fries and fried onions; cinnamon-sugar doughnuts; cheesecake. (Pictured: 28-day aged prime sirloin steak with homemade potato chips and onion rings).
A waiter carries out two plates of broiled lobsters at The Palm at the Huntting Inn in East Hampton.
Peter Luger(Credit: Johnny Simon)
Peter Luger, Great Neck: The Brooklyn landmark's suburban offspring, Peter Luger in Great Neck has a Tudor look compared with the Teutonic style in Williamsburg. But the porterhouse is peerless at either one. Both are cash, check or debit card only. Recommended: the porterhouse steak for two, three, or four; rib steak; chopped steak with onions; hamburger; prime rib; loin lamb chops; broiled lobster; shrimp cocktail; crab meat cocktail; bacon by the slice; tomatoes and onions; German-fried potatoes; baked potato; creamed spinach; cheesecake, pecan pie with whipped cream. (Pictured: Sliced porterhouse steak for two).
The Luger buger is served at Peter Luger in Great Neck.
Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar(Credit: Michael Nagle)
Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar, Huntington: The water view is delightful, as is the outdoor dining, at this big, stylish establishment. Fine service. And as adept with surf as with turf. Recommended: shellfish cocktails; raw oysters; shellfish plateau; crabcakes; gnocchi with Parmesan-white truffle sauce; sushi rolls; flat iron steak with onion rings; "Tellers rib-eye"; bison rib-eye; porterhouse steak for two; New York strip steak; steamed lobster; butter-poached lobster addition; seared yellowfin tuna; pan-seared sea scallops; whipped potatoes; macaroni and cheese; brunch. Same ownership as Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip. (Pictured: Long bone rib-eye and a plate of sashimi).
An individual classic Beef Wellington, with filet mignon, mushroom duxelles, bordelaise and brie fondue is cooked in a puff pastry and served at Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar in Huntington.
Rothmann's Steakhouse(Credit: Alessandro Vecchi)
Rothmann's Steakhouse, East Norwich: Except for a brief period when it was Burt Bacharach's, this site has held the Rothmann name since 1907. And it's at its best now, for steak and for seafood. Recommended: onion soup; lobster-and-shrimp bisque; kung pao calamari; grilled octopus; crabcake with chipotle aioli; yellowtail-jalapeno, with Sriracha-cilantro oil and yuzu-soy; broiled or steamed lobster; seared foie gras; Kobe burger; New York strip steak; bone-in rib-eye steak; Wagyu tomahawk steak; Japanese Kobe steak; roasted fingerling potatoes; mashed potatoes; creamed spinach; cheesecake; crème brûlée. (Pictured: Bone-in Rib Steak).
Assorted sashimi is served at Rothmann's Steakhouse in East Norwich.
Tellers: An American Chophouse(Credit: Doug Young)
Tellers: An American Chophouse, Islip: The dining room, in a 30-foot ceiling converted bank building, is one of Long Island's most dramatic. The wine cellar is in the old vault. Art deco accents add to the vivid visuals. Recommended: the Tellers "signature" long-bone rib-eye steak; New York strip steak; porterhouse steak for two; filet mignon; pork chop schnitzel; roasted chicken; tuna sashimi; the raw bar; spicy pan-fried lobster; steamed lobster; crabcakes; duck-fat fries; black-peppercorn bacon; wedge salad; grilled asparagus; cheesecake; crème brúlée; fudge layer cake. Same ownership at Prime in Huntington. (Pictured: Ribeye steak).
A seafood tower of oysters, clams, shrimp, tuna, and jumbo lump crab is served at Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip.
