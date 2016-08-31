You can’t say Long Island doesn’t have its share of sandwich shops. But lately, there’s been a flurry of openings — new places serving breakfast sandwiches as well as BLTs, panini and po’boys. Here are some favorites.

Café Revue by Raquette River Baking Co. (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Café Revue by Raquette River Baking Co. (313 New York Ave., Huntington): Tucked inside Book Revue, in what had been Cook’s Scratch Kitchen, Café Revue is a 16-seat, counter-serve spot from Patrick Nolan, offering a menu of soup, salads and sandwiches. Consider the knockout spicy BLT-A with Benton’s bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado and sriracha mayonnaise on rosemary focaccia, served with chips, a salad or a cookie for $11. More info: 631-423-4455

Soup-or-Hero Kitchen (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Soup-or-Hero Kitchen (396 Conklin St., Farmingdale): Chef-owner Marc Bynum opened this stylish fast-casual spot near his flagship Hush Bistro in Farmingdale with a super cool mural and an enticing menu. It includes 10 delectable sandwiches, a short list of soups and salads, nine smoothies and two lunch bowls. Among sandwiches, consider the Aquaman (about $16), stacked with fresh and house-cured salmon, dressed with caper tapenade and cucumber-dill sauce. More info: 516-927-8484

Louisiana Joe’s Sandwich Shop (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Louisiana Joe’s Sandwich Shop (488 Merrick Rd., Oceanside): Joe LoSchiavo opened this bright, 15-seat eatery as a tribute to his love of foods from New Orleans, such as the muffuletta, boudin, andouille and po’boy. Those po’boys start with bread made specially for him at a local bakery to mirror the rolls from New Orleans’ Leidenheimer Baking Co. Each has a pillowy, soft crumb and thin, crisp crust. An oyster po’boy ($7.95) is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, a little mayo and a smidge of tartar, then stacked with fried oysters. “The key is in the dredge,” LoSchiavo says, “the oysters should be light and crispy, not smothered.” More info: 516-442-9838

Hometown Bake Shop (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Hometown Bake Shop (2 Little Neck Rd., Centerport): Baker and proprietor Danna Abrams runs this charming little shop that focuses on pastries — except when it comes to breakfast. For the morning meal, a chalkboard menu for a select-it-yourself egg sandwich lists breads, breakfast meats, vegetables and condiments. Consider one on English muffin bread with bacon, avocado, Gruyère and smoked aioli ($6.25). More info: 631-754-7437, hometownbakeshop.com

Off the Block Kitchen & Meats (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Off the Block Kitchen & Meats (501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville): Walk into Off the Block and you’ll first see the butcher counter followed by the minuscule open kitchen, flanked by a counter that’s host to a few bar stools. Seating continues into a cozy side room with a handful of tables for just over 20 diners. The menu lists a handful of terrific sandwiches for lunch and dinner, but if it’s a first visit, consider the pastreuben ($14), which starts with marbled rye piled with a mountain of corned beef and pastrami, followed by ’kraut, Swiss cheese, arugula and a take on horseradish doctored with honey and Dijon. Served with a side of hand-cut fries or chips, it’s sure to please. More info: 631-536-2253, offtheblockmeats.com

The Flour Shoppe Café (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The Flour Shoppe Café (486 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre): Down an industrial stretch of Sunrise Highway, a bakery beckons with umbrella-shaded tables, planters brimming with daisies and the promise of sweet treats and a latte inside. It’s also a prime stop for an array of sandwiches, such as chef John Maher’s croque madame, which starts with sourdough layered with country ham, continues with a slab of aged Cheddar, a dollop of Mornay sauce, chives and, for added decadence, a fried egg ($8.95). More info: 516-536-2253, theflourshoppebakery.com

Roast Sandwich House (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) Roast Sandwich House (1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville): Who knew that braised brisket and grilled cheese is a perfect pairing? It’s one of the finest sandwiches at Roast, the follow-up to the Melville location Joe Cordaro and Paul Doyle opened in December 2010. The new eatery in the Aero Plaza shopping center displays clean design and a soaring ceiling in a dining room that seats more than 20. Unlike the original, there’s plenty of parking. About that brisket: With melted Cheddar, Swiss and havarti on toasted white bread ($9.49), it’s hard to resist. More info: 516-261-9376, roastsandwichhouse.com

The North Fork Shack (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The North Fork Shack (41150 County Rd. 48, Southold): A former-tool-shop-turned restaurant from Samy Sabil of Morocco and Ryan Flatley offers communal table seating, a wide counter and chalkboard menus with enticing dishes for dining in or take out. The local cod sandwich called The Maine ($11.95) is as fresh as it gets, with a fillet that’s brushed with egg, then rolled in salted bread crumbs before it’s fried. Its sesame roll wears a perfect Romaine leaf and barely a sheath of Old Bay aioli. More info: 631-876-5566, thenorthforkshack.com

Artisans Eatery (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Artisans Eatery (174 Islip Ave., Islip): The 12-seat, eat-in and takeout shop from Donna Trapani offers freshly baked breads, meats roasted in-house, seasonal dishes and moderate prices. Chef Adam Russo invents sandwiches with names like Perky the Pig and My Hero. Sandwiches come in whole and half-sizes, such as the eggplant, zucchini and goat cheese Parmigiana with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella — served on a wedge ($9 whole, $5 half). More info: 631-446-1919, artisanseatery.com