The best new sandwich shops on Long Island
You can’t say Long Island doesn’t have its share of sandwich shops. But lately, there’s been a flurry of openings — new places serving breakfast sandwiches as well as BLTs, panini and po’boys. Here are some favorites.
Café Revue by Raquette River Baking Co.(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Café Revue by Raquette River Baking Co. (313 New York Ave., Huntington): Tucked inside Book Revue, in what had been Cook’s Scratch Kitchen, Café Revue is a 16-seat, counter-serve spot from Patrick Nolan, offering a menu of soup, salads and sandwiches. Consider the knockout spicy BLT-A with Benton’s bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado and sriracha mayonnaise on rosemary focaccia, served with chips, a salad or a cookie for $11. More info: 631-423-4455
Soup-or-Hero Kitchen(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Soup-or-Hero Kitchen (396 Conklin St., Farmingdale): Chef-owner Marc Bynum opened this stylish fast-casual spot near his flagship Hush Bistro in Farmingdale with a super cool mural and an enticing menu. It includes 10 delectable sandwiches, a short list of soups and salads, nine smoothies and two lunch bowls. Among sandwiches, consider the Aquaman (about $16), stacked with fresh and house-cured salmon, dressed with caper tapenade and cucumber-dill sauce. More info: 516-927-8484
Louisiana Joe’s Sandwich Shop(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Louisiana Joe’s Sandwich Shop (488 Merrick Rd., Oceanside): Joe LoSchiavo opened this bright, 15-seat eatery as a tribute to his love of foods from New Orleans, such as the muffuletta, boudin, andouille and po’boy. Those po’boys start with bread made specially for him at a local bakery to mirror the rolls from New Orleans’ Leidenheimer Baking Co. Each has a pillowy, soft crumb and thin, crisp crust. An oyster po’boy ($7.95) is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, a little mayo and a smidge of tartar, then stacked with fried oysters. “The key is in the dredge,” LoSchiavo says, “the oysters should be light and crispy, not smothered.” More info: 516-442-9838
Hometown Bake Shop(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Hometown Bake Shop (2 Little Neck Rd., Centerport): Baker and proprietor Danna Abrams runs this charming little shop that focuses on pastries — except when it comes to breakfast. For the morning meal, a chalkboard menu for a select-it-yourself egg sandwich lists breads, breakfast meats, vegetables and condiments. Consider one on English muffin bread with bacon, avocado, Gruyère and smoked aioli ($6.25). More info: 631-754-7437, hometownbakeshop.com
Off the Block Kitchen & Meats(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Off the Block Kitchen & Meats (501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville): Walk into Off the Block and you’ll first see the butcher counter followed by the minuscule open kitchen, flanked by a counter that’s host to a few bar stools. Seating continues into a cozy side room with a handful of tables for just over 20 diners. The menu lists a handful of terrific sandwiches for lunch and dinner, but if it’s a first visit, consider the pastreuben ($14), which starts with marbled rye piled with a mountain of corned beef and pastrami, followed by ’kraut, Swiss cheese, arugula and a take on horseradish doctored with honey and Dijon. Served with a side of hand-cut fries or chips, it’s sure to please. More info: 631-536-2253, offtheblockmeats.com
The Flour Shoppe Café(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
The Flour Shoppe Café (486 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre): Down an industrial stretch of Sunrise Highway, a bakery beckons with umbrella-shaded tables, planters brimming with daisies and the promise of sweet treats and a latte inside. It’s also a prime stop for an array of sandwiches, such as chef John Maher’s croque madame, which starts with sourdough layered with country ham, continues with a slab of aged Cheddar, a dollop of Mornay sauce, chives and, for added decadence, a fried egg ($8.95). More info: 516-536-2253, theflourshoppebakery.com
Roast Sandwich House(Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara)
Roast Sandwich House (1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville): Who knew that braised brisket and grilled cheese is a perfect pairing? It’s one of the finest sandwiches at Roast, the follow-up to the Melville location Joe Cordaro and Paul Doyle opened in December 2010. The new eatery in the Aero Plaza shopping center displays clean design and a soaring ceiling in a dining room that seats more than 20. Unlike the original, there’s plenty of parking. About that brisket: With melted Cheddar, Swiss and havarti on toasted white bread ($9.49), it’s hard to resist. More info: 516-261-9376, roastsandwichhouse.com
The North Fork Shack(Credit: Randee Daddona)
The North Fork Shack (41150 County Rd. 48, Southold): A former-tool-shop-turned restaurant from Samy Sabil of Morocco and Ryan Flatley offers communal table seating, a wide counter and chalkboard menus with enticing dishes for dining in or take out. The local cod sandwich called The Maine ($11.95) is as fresh as it gets, with a fillet that’s brushed with egg, then rolled in salted bread crumbs before it’s fried. Its sesame roll wears a perfect Romaine leaf and barely a sheath of Old Bay aioli. More info: 631-876-5566, thenorthforkshack.com
Artisans Eatery(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Artisans Eatery (174 Islip Ave., Islip): The 12-seat, eat-in and takeout shop from Donna Trapani offers freshly baked breads, meats roasted in-house, seasonal dishes and moderate prices. Chef Adam Russo invents sandwiches with names like Perky the Pig and My Hero. Sandwiches come in whole and half-sizes, such as the eggplant, zucchini and goat cheese Parmigiana with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella — served on a wedge ($9 whole, $5 half). More info: 631-446-1919, artisanseatery.com
Pastrami Express(Credit: Newsday/Melissa McCart)
Pastrami Express (3882 Merrick Rd., Seaford): Abe Ahmed smokes, cures and roasts meats at this modest shop he runs with his wife, Annie. While she makes matzo ball soup, potato pancakes and stuffed cabbage, he assembles an impressive pastrami sandwich ($10.45) — pink-hued meat stacked high, sporting perfectly crisp edges — served on marbled rye with mustard and pickles on the side. This is also the stop for brisket, tongue and turkey sandwiches, and meats sliced thin. More info: 516-308-7555
