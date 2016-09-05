Summer chittarra at Osteria Leana (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Lobster is on display in the summer chittarra with corn, basil and trumpet mushrooms at Osteria Leana in Oyster Bay.

Uova in purgatorio at Osteria Leana (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Uova in purgatorio is a display of fried polenta, a duck egg, tomato, soffrito and salsa verde at Osteria Leana in Oyster Bay.

Seared scallops at Osteria Leana (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Seared scallops rest atop julienned vegetables in a citrus clam broth at Osteria Leana in Oyster Bay.

Calamari alla griglia at Osteria Leana (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Calamari alla griglia at Osteria Leana in Oyster Bay is a welcome surprise with an unusual preparation: grilled over very high heat, seasoned with salsa verde, accented with red peppers and served on roasted Yukon Gold potato salad with olives.

Cucumber gazpacho at Osteria Leana (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Cucumber gazpacho, served with mascarpone toast with tomato jam, is a refreshing starter at Osteria Leana in Oyster Bay.

Clams caliente at Crazy Fish Bar & Gill (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Clams caliente at Crazy Fish Bar & Gill in Port Jefferson features freshly seeded jalapenos tempered in a broth of clam juice, garlic, lemon, butter and celery.

Cheese tots with skirt steak at Crazy Fish Bar & Gill (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Cheese tots topped with skirt steak succeeds by varying textures and flavors at Crazy Fish Bar & Gill in Port Jefferson.

North Shore steamed mussels at Crazy Fish Bar & Gill (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The savory sauce beneath the North Shore steamed mussels at Crazy Fish Bar & Gill in Port Jefferson gets most of its flavor from roasted poblano peppers, and sweetness from honey.

Bandeja tipica de la casa at Con Sabor a Colombia (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The bandeja tipica de la casa at Con Sabor a Colombia in Westbury is a massive platter, big enough for two meals. On a bed of white rice and flavorful, stewed red beans rests a perfectly cooked steak, complete with diamond grill marks, Mexican sausage, a curled fried pork chicharron, and toppers including a dense arepa, a fried egg, and a sweet plantain. The star is the sausage and the crispy, porky chicharron, which is almost better for breakfast with toast the morning after.

Empanadas de pollo at Con Sabor a Colombia (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Empanadas de pollo are served at Con Sabor a Colombia in Westbury. Each of these fried yellow cornmeal starters is packed with savory meat and creamy yucca.

Entrana con camarones al ajillo at Con Sabor a Colombia (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Entrana con camarones al ajillo, skirt steak and shrimp with garlic sauce, is served with rice, beans and fried sweet plantain at Con Sabor a Colombia in Westbury.

Arepa con queso at Con Sabor a Colombia (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Arepa con queso, a corn cake topped with cheese, is served at Con Sabor a Colombia in Westbury. This white-corn, pita-shaped cake is chargrilled instead of griddled for a smoky flavor, then topped with a mild white cheese. Its clean, simple flavor gets a boost with a tiny spoonful of spicy aji salsa. The bright green sauce has a fresh citrus and cilantro flavor with bits of scallion and not-so-subtle heat from jalapeños.

Bandeja con sabor a Colombia at Con Sabor a Colombia (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Bandeja con sabor a Colombia with beef, shrimp, rotisserie chicken and sausage is served with rice, beans and fried sweet plantain at Con Sabor a Colombia in Westbury.

Coffee ice cream sundae at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Coffee ice cream in a pool of chocolate sauce is dressed with caramel corn and a quenelle of whipped cream at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton.

Carmelized local sea scallops at The Lake House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Carmelized local sea scallops are a lively dish at The Lake House in Bay Shore, served with prosciutto, fava beans and fingerlings in a bright green pea-mint sauce.

Lobster roll at The Lake House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) With butter, no mayo, this lobster roll is near-perfect at The Lake House in Bay Shore.

Grilled octopus salad at The Lake House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Grilled octopus with chorizo and chickpea puree is drizzled with sherry vinegar at The Lake House in Bay Shore.

Suckling pig at The Lake House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) At The Lake House in Bay Shore, try the crispy suckling pig that's been pressed into a sort of savory pork brownie in the very best way, with a top layer of crispy skin and a side of Parmesan polenta topped with a honey-glazed pearl onion.

Pistachio baked Alaska at The Lake House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The standout dessert at The Lake House in Bay Shore is the pistachio baked Alaska. The small mound of ice cream crowned by toasted meringue is delivered to the table on fire for just a moment. It's a reminder of the kitchen's passion and attention to detail.

Pulled pork sandwich at The Crispy Pig (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The better entrees at The Crispy Pig in Sea Cliff get back to basics. A trio of homemade additions boost the tender, flavorful braised, pulled-pork sandwich: a crispy, flavorful slaw; seasoned potato chips; and a sauce made from pork butts and rib drippings.

Moscow mule at The Crispy Pig (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The Moscow mule, a combination of vodka and beer made with ginger, cane sugar, nutmeg and allspice, is one of the classic cocktails served at The Crispy Pig in Sea Cliff.

Cajun-seasoned pan-seared pork chop at The Crispy Pig (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The Cajun-seasoned pan-seared pork chop is a good choice at The Crispy Pig in Sea Cliff.

Catfish fillets at The Crispy Pig (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The catfish at The Crispy Pig in Sea Cliff, cooked using the French arroser technique of rapidly basting the fillet in butter, also has lemon juice, thyme and rosemary for a pronounced citrusy-herby flavor.

Cajun salmon cakes at The Crispy Pig (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Cajun salmon cakes served with charred broccoli and a spicy aioli have a rich, smoky flavor at The Crispy Pig in Sea Cliff.

Funghi pizzetta at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The roaring wood-fired oven at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale delivers a distinctively charred and airy funghi pizzetta that is notable for its sautéed button and portabella mushrooms and truffle oil drizzle. The flavor is earthy and peppery -- the latter from a handful of arugula.

Osso buco at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The osso bucco at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale is a hit on all three of its elements. A 28-ounce bone-in pork shank simmers in tomato sauce for four hours, until the meat yields to a fork and the liquid concentrates in flavor. The shank rests on a mushroom and green and yellow squash risotto creamy enough to be a stand-alone dish.

Linguine with white clam sauce at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The linguine with clam sauce at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale has straightforward flavors from clam juice and garlic. Spread throughout the pasta are chopped clams, topped with about 10 tender whole ones.

Farm and egg salad at Rustic Root (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The farm and egg salad delivers radishes and russets, bacon, egg and tomato over frisee, topped with sherry vinegar. It's a lovely starter at Rustic Root in Woodbury.

Mushroom flatbread at Rustic Root (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Mushroom flatbread displays savory flavors, with Parmesan, truffle and a runny egg at Rustic Root in Woodbury.

Monkfish at Rustic Root (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Monkfish pairs with roasted grapes and asparagus over pureed celery root at Rustic Root in Woodbury.

Tomato salad at Rustic Root (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Tomato salad at Rustic Root in Woodbury shows off the season's finest, with local heirloom varieties, pickled onion, sorrel and burrata for decadence.

Roasted carrots at Rustic Root (Credit: Newsday / Melissa McCart) (Credit: Newsday / Melissa McCart) Among starters at Rustic Root in Woodbury, carrots shed their dowdy reputation in a beauty plate, with orange, purple and yellow carrots accented by citrus, seasoned with toasted cumin and garnished with a confetti of slivered almonds.

Moussaka at Taverna 38 (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Moussaka, a baked casserole of eggplant, potatoes, zucchini, ground beef, feta and bechamel is served at Taverna 38 in Williston Park.

Paidakia at Taverna 38 (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Paidakia, grilled baby lamb chops marinated in rosemary, thyme and oregano, are nearly perfectly cooked at Taverna 38 in Williston Park.

Spanakopita at Taverna 38 (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) This no-nonsense hot appetizer served at Taverna 38 in Williston Park has a shatteringly crisp phyllo dough crust filled with chopped and well-drained spinach, imported feta and has a clean dill taste.

Melitzanosalata at Taverna 38 (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Melitzanosalata, roasted eggplant, feta and garlic spread, is served as an appetizer at Taverna 38 in Williston Park.

Olive oil cake at Taverna 38 (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Taverna 38's moist, flavorful olive oil cake uses oil instead of butter for richness, but is airier than most with a strong citrus taste enhanced by oil pressed from olives grown in Greece. A scoop of creamy frozen yogurt accompanies the cake, which is topped with strawberries and plump cranberries.

Zucchini linguine at LB Social (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Delicate zucchini linguine with shrimp, clams and mussels in a seafood marinara is served at LB Social in Long Beach.

Absinthe at LB Social (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) From a bar-stool vantage point at LB Social in Long Beach, you'll notice an antique-looking dispenser with icy perspiration. It's filled with anise-tinged absinthe, the formerly verboten spirit legalized about a decade ago that has come back with a vengeance.

Grilled octopus at LB Social (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Grilled octopus pairs with fingerlings and arugula dressed in a lemon vinaigrette at LB Social in Long Beach.

Chopped salad at LB Social (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The chopped salad at LB Social in Long Beach, with roasted corn, grape tomatoes, provolone cheese, cucumbers and a champagne vinaigrette, offers a balance of vegetables to greens that have been cared for, so they're not wilted or stemmy and are pleasant to eat.

Steak tartare at LB Social (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Steak tartare wears an egg, sunny-side up, at LB Social in Long Beach.

Frutti di mare at Manna (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Frutti di mare at Manna in Water Mill features a heap of beautiful local clams, sweet mussels and shrimp atop linguine.

Beet salad at Manna (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Beet salad at Manna in Water Mill features golden and red beets, frisee and fried goat cheese.

Tuna carpaccio at Manna (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Sashimi-grade tuna carpaccio shaved thin and dressed with lemon is a simple and elegant appetizer at Manna in Water Mill.

Lobster bisque at Manna (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) The Lobster bisque at Manna in Water Mill features generous pieces of lobster claw and tail buoyed by velvety lobster stock and garnished with a tangle of microgreens.

Brioche filled with gelato at Manna (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Brioche can be filled with vanilla, salty caramel, stracciatella and other flavors of gelato for this classic Sicilian dessert at Manna in Water Mill.

Cuban sandwich at Karamba (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) The Cuban sandwich at Karamba in Hampton Bays has the right amount of salt from the ham and pickles, and melted cheese from the slice of Swiss, but the star is the slow-roasted, succulent, shredded pork. Order it without mayo to keep things traditional.

Pina colada at Karamba (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) The pina colada at Karamba in Hampton Bays is served in a hulled-out pineapple and topped with whipped cream.

Grilled garlic shrimp at Karamba (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) The grilled garlic shrimp appetizer can be used to top a sideplate of fried plantains at Karamba in Hampton Bays.

Mini empanadas at Karamba (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Each component of the mini empanada appetizer at Karamba in Hampton Bays is well executed with highly seasoned meat, and potatoes cooked to a nearly creamy consistency, wrapped in a pouch still hot from the fryer without being overtly oily.

