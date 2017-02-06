RestaurantsLifestyle

Wild mushroom pizza at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays and more of the best things to eat on Long Island.

Zucchini chips at Centro Trattoria (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Crispy zucchini chips are served with tomato basil aioli and tzatziki sauce at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.

Chicken alla griglia at Centro Trattoria (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Chicken alla griglia at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays is a juicy half-bird nicely garnished with roast vegetables.

Wild mushroom pizza at Centro Trattoria (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Wild mushroom pizza with mozzarella, arugula and truffled Pecorino cheese is served at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Sheep ricotta gnudi at Centro Trattoria (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sheep ricotta gnudi, tender little dumplings with tasty lamb meatballs and sautéed kale, is tossed in tomato sauce at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.

Tiramisu at Centro Trattoria (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Tiramisu dessert is tall and fluffy with a nice shot of coffee flavor at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.

Roasted beet salad at Yiasou Yeeros (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The roasted beet salad at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview is topped with feta cheese and walnuts.

Chicken gyro sandwich at Yiasou Yeeros (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The chicken gyro sandwich is rolled in a pita with French fries at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview.

Cheese pie at Yiasou Yeeros (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Round, flaky, golden cheese pies began as a special at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview, but customers wisely demanded that they join the regular lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Pork souvlaki at Yiasou Yeeros (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) A platter of pork souvlaki (skewered, grilled pork) is served with French fries, pita and a Greek salad at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview.

Moussaka at Yiasou Yeeros (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Moussaka, a layered dish of vegetables, ground beef and bechamel sauce, is an elegant entree at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview.

Crispy artichokes at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Crispy artichokes are fried perfectly in a lightly spiced chickpea batter and playfully arrive in a fry basket at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack.

Khatta Meetha at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) If there's one reason to visit RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack, it's Khatta Meetha. Hindi for tart and sweet, the creamy curry features raw mango and fragrant spices. The entree starts spicy, finishes sweet and does just as well old school with chicken breast (pictured) as it does new school with slow-braised octopus.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Octopus 355 at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Octopus 355 at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack pairs chunks of braised octopus tossed in a signature Khatta Meetha sauce with squid ink rice.

Garjar ka halwa at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Garjar ka halwa, a slow-stewed mix of shredded carrots, nuts and ricotta cheese, arrives on a sizzling platter topped with a scoop of the ice cream of the day at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack.

Ragu with cappellini at Antonette’s of East Hills (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights' ragu, thick, red and packed with meatballs, sausage and short rib, comes with cappellini, but if you'd prefer a heartier pasta, the kitchen is happy to oblige.

Grilled octopus at Antonette’s of East Hills (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The grilled octopus appetizer, which arrives with roasted potatoes and cherry tomatoes, is a gutsy take on a new classic at Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights.

'Crack Pot' tater tots at The Pig & Queen (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) "Crack Pot" tater tots, served at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre, are made from sweet potato and a mild cheese sauce, and topped with a scoop of pulled pork and a Cajun ranch drizzle.

Smoked turkey breast at The Pig & Queen (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) The best of the pit at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre is the turkey breast, a trio of moist slabs, basted in butter, with just a touch of smoke that leaves behind real turkey flavor.

Fried Brussels sprouts at The Pig & Queen (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Brussels sprouts at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre have a quick and ferocious meeting with the deep fryer that develops a sweet, almost roasted flavor that is finished with smoke from bacon and acidity from cider vinegar.

Shrimp and grits at The Pig & Queen (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Shrimp and grits, six medium-sized shrimp sauced with a rich brown gravy over a pillow of cheesy grits, are served at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre.

Marissa's Mac & Cheese at Main Road Biscuit Co. (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Marissa's mac-and-cheese comes to the table bubbling hot in a generously sized cast-iron skillet at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport. Topped with toasted biscuit crumbs, the macaroni is coated in a winning combination of creamy Cheddar and Gruyère.

Kale Caesar salad at Main Road Biscuit Co. (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Kale Caesar salad is made with Satur farms lacinato kale, shaved Parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing and strips of panko-crusted chicken breast at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport.

Fried Chicken Biscuit at Main Road Biscuit Co. (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The Fried Chicken Biscuit at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport is a panko breaded chicken breast on a biscuit served with house-made pickles and creamy grits.

Seafood Po-Boy at Main Road Biscuit Co. (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The Seafood Po-Boy is made with with shrimp and housemade tartar, and plated with smashed local spuds at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport.

Main Road Bennie at Main Road Biscuit Co. (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The Main Road Bennie at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport is an elevated eggs Benedict, with two perfectly poached eggs from Goodale Farms in Aquebogue, house-cured salmon, classic hollandaise and a yummy biscuit.

Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce at Tavern 227 (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce and ricotta is a winner at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.

Meatballs at Tavern 227 (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Meatballs with fresh ricotta are lush and tender at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.

227 burger at Tavern 227 (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) You'd expect a place like Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff to have a great burger, and it does not disappoint: No fancy flourishes, just flavorful, properly seasoned beef, a brioche bun and your choice of Cheddar, Fontina or blue cheese.

Grilled octopus at Tavern 227 (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Among the strongest starters at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff is the grilled octopus with fingerling potatoes, green beans, grape tomatoes and Kalamata olives, deepened with char and brightened with an herb oil.

Chocolate lava cake at Tavern 227 (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Chocolate lava cake is excellent at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.

Lobster pot pie at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Lobster pot pie is made and served in a scorching-hot, cast-iron pan at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. Beneath the puff pastry crust are knuckles and claws of tender lobster suspended in a velvety pea-studded cream sauce.

G-loaf at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) It is imperative that you order the G-loaf at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, bread that has been sliced, glazed with garlic, toasted and then smothered in a creamy Gorgonzola sauce. Here, G stands for genius.

Pork belly at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The pork belly appetizer is topped with carrot-ginger puree, apple and Asian glaze at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

'Zukes' at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) "Zukes," fried zucchini served with garlicky marinara sauce, are served at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

Bread pudding at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The undisputed champ at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station is the warm bourbon bread pudding: a quart-sized canning jar filled with chunks of custard-soaked bread, chocolate ganache, ice cream and whipped cream.

Queso fundido at 5 de Mayo (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Queso fundido is a classic Tex-Mex dip with melted cheese, chorizo and ranchero sauce at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.

Steak fajitas at 5 de Mayo (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Steak fajitas are served with flour tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.

Tacos at 5 de Mayo (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Whether it's an order of carnitas, chorizo or beef tongue, palm-sized tacos arrive in a flour tortilla double-layered, dressed with finely chopped cilantro and tomatoes, and served with salsas, rice and beans at 5 de Mayo in Westbury. They're straightforward and satisfying.

Nachos deluxe at 5 de Mayo (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Nachos deluxe features tortilla chips smothered with beans, cheese, chorizo, sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.

Chili poblano at 5 de Mayo (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Whole peppers are stuffed with cheese and covered with ranchero sauce in the chili poblano at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.

The Spinnaker burger at Spinnakers (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The Spinnaker burger is excellent at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay. It's topped with Gruyère, mushrooms, bacon, arugula and a sunny-side-up egg, and served with fries.

Grilled oysters at Spinnakers (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Grilled oysters with lemon-sriracha butter are served with toasted crostini at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.

Grilled octopus at Spinnakers (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Grilled octopus with chickpeas, olives, mint and harissa-tahini sauce is served at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.

Oysters and clams on the half shell at Spinnakers (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Oysters and clams on the half shell, priced according to the market, are always on the menu at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.

Tuna tartare at Spinnakers (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Tuna tartare garlanded with scallions and chilies, and drizzled with hot-sauce-tinted mayo, is a winning small plate at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.

Roasted delicata squash at Grey Horse Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Roasted delicata squash arrives as rings on a plate, overflowing with cornbread stuffing and flavorful gremolata at Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport.

Skillet mac and cheese at Grey Horse Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Skillet mac and cheese is super rich with a four-cheese cream sauce, pancetta and toasted bread crumbs at Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport.

Duck charcuterie board at Grey Horse Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) "Duck, duck, mousse" is a trio of duck charcuterie and liver mousse served with chestnut honey, candied nuts and figs at Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport.

Niman Ranch Cheddar burger at Grey Horse Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) An 8-ounce Niman Ranch Cheddar burger on a multigrain bun is served with a side of fries and slaw at Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport.

Pork schnitzel at Grey Horse Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Butter-poached potatoes and heirloom beets pair with a generous serving of pork schnitzel at Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport.

Lasagna at Tra’mici Ristorante Italiano (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Lasagna is made up of Bolognese sauce, bechamel and pasta at Tra'mici Ristorante Italiano in Massapequa Park.

Salsiccia at Tra’mici Ristorante Italiano (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The salsiccia sings with flavor at Tra'mici Ristorante Italiano in Massapequa Park, a blood orange reduction over sausage and potatoes.

Saltimbocca alla Romana at Tra’mici Ristorante Italiano (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Thin-sliced veal is wrapped in prosciutto and sage, and served over spinach for the saltimbocca alla Romana at Tra'mici Ristorante Italiano in Massapequa Park.