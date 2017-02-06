The best things to eat on Long Island
You don’t have to go searching around for something good to eat this week. Newsday critics have done it for you, ordering their way through menus expensive and cheap. Here are their picks for the best things to eat on Long Island, drawn from their most recent reviews. Order with confidence.
Zucchini chips at Centro Trattoria(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Crispy zucchini chips are served with tomato basil aioli and tzatziki sauce at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.
Chicken alla griglia at Centro Trattoria(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Chicken alla griglia at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays is a juicy half-bird nicely garnished with roast vegetables.
Wild mushroom pizza at Centro Trattoria(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Wild mushroom pizza with mozzarella, arugula and truffled Pecorino cheese is served at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.
Sheep ricotta gnudi at Centro Trattoria(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Sheep ricotta gnudi, tender little dumplings with tasty lamb meatballs and sautéed kale, is tossed in tomato sauce at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.
Tiramisu at Centro Trattoria(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Tiramisu dessert is tall and fluffy with a nice shot of coffee flavor at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays.
Roasted beet salad at Yiasou Yeeros(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
The roasted beet salad at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview is topped with feta cheese and walnuts.
Chicken gyro sandwich at Yiasou Yeeros(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
The chicken gyro sandwich is rolled in a pita with French fries at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview.
Cheese pie at Yiasou Yeeros(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Round, flaky, golden cheese pies began as a special at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview, but customers wisely demanded that they join the regular lineup.
Pork souvlaki at Yiasou Yeeros(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
A platter of pork souvlaki (skewered, grilled pork) is served with French fries, pita and a Greek salad at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview.
Moussaka at Yiasou Yeeros(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Moussaka, a layered dish of vegetables, ground beef and bechamel sauce, is an elegant entree at Yiasou Yeeros in Plainview.
Rangmahal shrimp at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Rangmahal shrimp are sauteed in garlic, tumeric and lime at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack.
Crispy artichokes at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Crispy artichokes are fried perfectly in a lightly spiced chickpea batter and playfully arrive in a fry basket at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack.
Khatta Meetha at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
If there's one reason to visit RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack, it's Khatta Meetha. Hindi for tart and sweet, the creamy curry features raw mango and fragrant spices. The entree starts spicy, finishes sweet and does just as well old school with chicken breast (pictured) as it does new school with slow-braised octopus.
Octopus 355 at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Octopus 355 at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack pairs chunks of braised octopus tossed in a signature Khatta Meetha sauce with squid ink rice.
Garjar ka halwa at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Garjar ka halwa, a slow-stewed mix of shredded carrots, nuts and ricotta cheese, arrives on a sizzling platter topped with a scoop of the ice cream of the day at RM Bistro Progressive Indian Cuisine in Commack.
Ragu with cappellini at Antonette’s of East Hills(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights' ragu, thick, red and packed with meatballs, sausage and short rib, comes with cappellini, but if you'd prefer a heartier pasta, the kitchen is happy to oblige.
Pasta fagioli at Antonette’s of East Hills(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Pasta fagioli, soup with cannellini beans and macaroni, is full of flavor at Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights.
Baked clams at Antonette’s of East Hills(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Baked clams are a classic starter at Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights.
Grilled octopus at Antonette’s of East Hills(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The grilled octopus appetizer, which arrives with roasted potatoes and cherry tomatoes, is a gutsy take on a new classic at Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights.
Veal saltimbocca at Antonette’s of East Hills(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Veal saltimbocca with cheese, sage and proscuitto is served at Antonette's of East Hills in Roslyn Heights.
'Crack Pot' tater tots at The Pig & Queen(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
"Crack Pot" tater tots, served at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre, are made from sweet potato and a mild cheese sauce, and topped with a scoop of pulled pork and a Cajun ranch drizzle.
Smoked turkey breast at The Pig & Queen(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
The best of the pit at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre is the turkey breast, a trio of moist slabs, basted in butter, with just a touch of smoke that leaves behind real turkey flavor.
Fried Brussels sprouts at The Pig & Queen(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Brussels sprouts at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre have a quick and ferocious meeting with the deep fryer that develops a sweet, almost roasted flavor that is finished with smoke from bacon and acidity from cider vinegar.
Shrimp and grits at The Pig & Queen(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Shrimp and grits, six medium-sized shrimp sauced with a rich brown gravy over a pillow of cheesy grits, are served at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre.
Cajun-style sausage at The Pig & Queen(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Cajun-style sausage at The Pig & Queen in Rockville Centre has dark mahogany skin that snaps when cut open.
Marissa's Mac & Cheese at Main Road Biscuit Co.(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Marissa's mac-and-cheese comes to the table bubbling hot in a generously sized cast-iron skillet at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport. Topped with toasted biscuit crumbs, the macaroni is coated in a winning combination of creamy Cheddar and Gruyère.
Kale Caesar salad at Main Road Biscuit Co.(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Kale Caesar salad is made with Satur farms lacinato kale, shaved Parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing and strips of panko-crusted chicken breast at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport.
Fried Chicken Biscuit at Main Road Biscuit Co.(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Fried Chicken Biscuit at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport is a panko breaded chicken breast on a biscuit served with house-made pickles and creamy grits.
Seafood Po-Boy at Main Road Biscuit Co.(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Seafood Po-Boy is made with with shrimp and housemade tartar, and plated with smashed local spuds at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport.
Main Road Bennie at Main Road Biscuit Co.(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Main Road Bennie at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport is an elevated eggs Benedict, with two perfectly poached eggs from Goodale Farms in Aquebogue, house-cured salmon, classic hollandaise and a yummy biscuit.
Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce at Tavern 227(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce and ricotta is a winner at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.
Meatballs at Tavern 227(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Meatballs with fresh ricotta are lush and tender at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.
227 burger at Tavern 227(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
You'd expect a place like Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff to have a great burger, and it does not disappoint: No fancy flourishes, just flavorful, properly seasoned beef, a brioche bun and your choice of Cheddar, Fontina or blue cheese.
Grilled octopus at Tavern 227(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Among the strongest starters at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff is the grilled octopus with fingerling potatoes, green beans, grape tomatoes and Kalamata olives, deepened with char and brightened with an herb oil.
Chocolate lava cake at Tavern 227(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Chocolate lava cake is excellent at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.
Lobster pot pie at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Lobster pot pie is made and served in a scorching-hot, cast-iron pan at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. Beneath the puff pastry crust are knuckles and claws of tender lobster suspended in a velvety pea-studded cream sauce.
G-loaf at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
It is imperative that you order the G-loaf at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, bread that has been sliced, glazed with garlic, toasted and then smothered in a creamy Gorgonzola sauce. Here, G stands for genius.
Pork belly at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The pork belly appetizer is topped with carrot-ginger puree, apple and Asian glaze at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.
'Zukes' at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
"Zukes," fried zucchini served with garlicky marinara sauce, are served at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.
Bread pudding at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The undisputed champ at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella's at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station is the warm bourbon bread pudding: a quart-sized canning jar filled with chunks of custard-soaked bread, chocolate ganache, ice cream and whipped cream.
Queso fundido at 5 de Mayo(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Queso fundido is a classic Tex-Mex dip with melted cheese, chorizo and ranchero sauce at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.
Steak fajitas at 5 de Mayo(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Steak fajitas are served with flour tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.
Tacos at 5 de Mayo(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Whether it's an order of carnitas, chorizo or beef tongue, palm-sized tacos arrive in a flour tortilla double-layered, dressed with finely chopped cilantro and tomatoes, and served with salsas, rice and beans at 5 de Mayo in Westbury. They're straightforward and satisfying.
Nachos deluxe at 5 de Mayo(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Nachos deluxe features tortilla chips smothered with beans, cheese, chorizo, sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.
Chili poblano at 5 de Mayo(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Whole peppers are stuffed with cheese and covered with ranchero sauce in the chili poblano at 5 de Mayo in Westbury.
The Spinnaker burger at Spinnakers(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Spinnaker burger is excellent at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay. It's topped with Gruyère, mushrooms, bacon, arugula and a sunny-side-up egg, and served with fries.
Grilled oysters at Spinnakers(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Grilled oysters with lemon-sriracha butter are served with toasted crostini at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.
Grilled octopus at Spinnakers(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Grilled octopus with chickpeas, olives, mint and harissa-tahini sauce is served at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.
Oysters and clams on the half shell at Spinnakers(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Oysters and clams on the half shell, priced according to the market, are always on the menu at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.
Tuna tartare at Spinnakers(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Tuna tartare garlanded with scallions and chilies, and drizzled with hot-sauce-tinted mayo, is a winning small plate at Spinnakers in Oyster Bay.
