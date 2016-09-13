American Beauty Bistro (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) American Beauty Bistro, Massapequa: The savory Bistro Burger with sharp cheddar cheese, boston lettuce, heirloom tomato and bacon is served with a side of rosemary french fries at this Massapequa eatery.

Campagne House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Campagne House, Bethpage: The grass-fed burger at Campagne House is a tender, flavorful patty, ready to fall apart were it not supported by a buttery, brioche bun and a matrix of yellow cheddar and bacon. Order it with the $1.50 fried egg; it's an immediate return on the investment.

Industry Standard Bar (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Industry Standard Bar, Greenport: The $5 burger here is a win, a little 5-ounce number layered with a fried egg and American cheese, finished with a perfect leaf of romaine. Every bite is fantastic -- and messy.

Beginnings (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Beginnings, Atlantic Beach: The burger is a good bet at this eatery. It's a house-blend of ground beef dressed with pickles, your choice of cheeses, bacon and a fried egg on brioche.

Off the Block Kitchen & Meats (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Off the Block Kitchen & Meats, Sayville: The all-American burger features two beef patties layered with American cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. It's served on a brioche bun with a side of some of the best fries around at Off the Block Kitchen & Meats in Sayville.

Vauxhall (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Vauxhall, Huntington: The "Breakfast Binge" black bean burger is topped with a sunny side up egg, avocado, bacon and cheddar, and served on a brioche bun.

Jake's Wayback Burgers (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Jake's Wayback Burgers, East Northport: Stack 'em up here for the "Triple Triple" order that's nine thin, flavorful burgers tall. The less daring may go for the patty melt, a double Swiss burger with onions, served on a buttered and grilled bun -- Thousand Island dressing dribbling out the sides. Other location in East Meadow.

Sandbar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sandbar, Cold Spring Harbor: The cheeseburger at this spot, with bacon-onion marmalade, could convert a vegan.

Seven Quarts Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Seven Quarts Tavern, Northport: This spot's excellent "1656 Burger" is a blend that includes rib-eye cap, brisket, short rib and Kobe, is finished with caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese, and served with hand-cut fries.

PeraBell Food Bar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) PeraBell Food Bar, Riverhead: Not to be missed is PeraBell's exceptional burger -- thick, smoky, crusty, beefy and juicy. And, praise be, the meat is served on a well-proportioned bun.

American Beech (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) American Beech, Greenport: The "BeechBurger" at American Beech in Greenport is topped with caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, Gruyere cheese and garlic aioli, served on a pretzel bun with chips.

New York Burger Bar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) New York Burger Bar, Massapequa: At this spot, you'll almost certainly do well with a simple Cheddar burger -- juicy, crusty and done to order. A modern classic, the "Juicy Lucy" comes stuffed with American cheese, topped with grilled red onion, tomato, pickle and a pink mayonnaise-based sauce. It's a gloppy treat.

American Roadside Burgers (Credit: Newsday / Rebecca Cooney) (Credit: Newsday / Rebecca Cooney) American Roadside Burgers, Smithtown: You order at the counter at this burger-centric spot that's done in a nostalgic roadhouse motif. Here, burgers come out juicy, even though they're well done. Toppings are free, so you can pile on house-roasted jalapenos, red onion, relish and pickles. Gluttons can order the Roadstar -- essentially four burgers under one bun. Other options include a turkey burger, grilled chicken sandwich, kosher hot dog, chicken Caesar salad and shakes.

Schout Bay Tavern (Credit: Benjamin Petit) (Credit: Benjamin Petit) Schout Bay Tavern, Manhasset: This spot turns out a fine, juicy burger topped with smoked cheddar and bacon, but you'll need a hinged jaw to get your mouth around its thick brioche bun.

Brewology (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Brewology, Port Jefferson: Brewology's namesake burger is ground bison meat stuffed with Cheddar and blue cheeses, topped with crisp celery curls and "Buffalo aioli." It's ridiculously good.

All American Hamburger Buy photo (Credit: Allison Davis O'Keefe) (Credit: Allison Davis O'Keefe) All American Hamburger, Massapequa: A local favorite since 1953, this stainless-steel burger stand is pretty much as it was when it opened. Seating is outdoors only, which doesn't faze the crowds that stand in line for freshly made burgers and hand-cut fries, as well as hot dogs and thick shakes. Modern additions to the menu include fried butterfly shrimp, tuna salad sandwiches and fried fish fillet sandwiches.

Johnny's Burgers (Credit: Johnny's Burgers via Facebook) (Credit: Johnny's Burgers via Facebook) Johnny's Burgers, Centereach: At this 1950s-style roadhouse, you can build your own burger, heaping on such free toppings as lettuce, tomato, hot peppers and grilled onions. For a small extra cost, you can add cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms -- even a fried egg. While burgers are usually cooked medium-well, they can be done rare, upon request. Fries (regular or sweet potato) are hand-cut, made to order. Hot dog selections include a Chicago-style dog with all the fixings -- even sport peppers and celery salt. Also on the menu are a BLT, grilled cheese sandwich, Philly cheesesteak and veggie burger. You might conclude with a fried Oreo or Twinkie -- or a shake.

Burger Bite (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) Burger Bite, West Hempstead: At this ultra-casual spot, chargrilled burgers may be customized with any number of toppings, some free (including lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and chipotle mayo), others (such as bacon, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions) are offered at an additional charge. You also can choose a set option, such as the Classic, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and ketchup; or the far-out Big Mash Bite, topped with mashed potatoes. You'll also find a juicy turkey burger and gelato for dessert in the summer.

Hush Bistro (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Hush Bistro, Farmingdale: Think a bit outside the bun with the kimchi burger at this eatery. It's a chicken patty, with Korean barbecue sauce and a fried egg on top.

Old Fields (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Old FIelds, Port Jefferson: Here, the Davey Gravey is a juicy burger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. There is another location in Greenlawn.

Dirtyburger (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Dirtyburger, Plainview: The original Dirty Burger is an all-natural Angus patty dipped in dirty dust, grilled with a splash of honey and served with dirty sweet potato fries, white truffle mayo and dirty red ketchup.

Peter Luger (Credit: Peter Luger / Michael Scott Berman) (Credit: Peter Luger / Michael Scott Berman) Peter Luger, Great Neck: Served only at lunch until 3:45 daily, the Luger burger is a dry-aged beef patty with your choice of thick-cut bacon or cheese.

P.S. Burgers (Credit: Yana Paskova) (Credit: Yana Paskova) P.S. Burgers, Mineola: Here, the Paris burger (also available with bison or lamb patties) includes a fried egg, sauteed spinach, Gruyere, smoked bacon and Dijon honey mustard on a pretzel roll.

Market Bistro (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti) (Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti) Market Bistro, Jericho: The MB at this spot is one of the juiciest burgers you'll find on the Island thanks to its combination of dry-aged rib-eye, Kobe-style brisket and short rib; served with garlic aioli.

BBD's (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) BBD's, Rocky Point: Here, the 12-ounce steakhouse burger (top) uses house-ground beef that's grilled over wood and charcoal and served on a toasted brioche bun with the restaurants logo branded into the top.

Ceriello 541 Club (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) Ceriello 541 Club, Williston Park: The burgers here are made with attention to detail. The beef is all prime, a blend of brisket, sirloin, short ribs and chuck. Once the fat burgers go on the griddle, they are salted and covered with a lid; the resultant steam hastens the cooking. But the lid comes off soon so that the burger can develop a good char. The finished burger is served on a toasted Martin's potato roll.

Mara’s Homemade (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus) Maras Homemade, Syosset: The old fashioned burger at Mara's is made of ground brisket served with Creole mustard, pickles and red onions.

Bobby's Burger Palace (Credit: Bobby's Burger Palace) (Credit: Bobby's Burger Palace) Bobby's Burger Palace, Garden City: Topped with a fried egg, smoked bacon and American cheese, the brunch burger is served at this eatery's Roosevelt Field and Smith Haven Mall locations.

Morning Rose Cafe (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick) Morning Rose Cafe, Bellmore: Here, Chef Roberto Baez turns out crusty, juicy and smoky burgers, including the picante, a blackened patty topped with pickled cherry peppers, avocado, queso blanco and a honey chipotle sauce.

Cheeburger Cheeburger (Credit: Nicole Horton) (Credit: Nicole Horton) Cheeburger Cheeburger, Farmingdale: This 1950s nostalgia-themed chain is known for its namesake burgers with toppings that range from pineapple, to peanut butter, to provolone. Hand-cut fries are quite good; regular and malted milkshakes are great. There is another location in Great Neck.

GM Burger Bar (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) GM Burger Bar, Rockville Centre: The Not Cho burger at this spot is on a brioche roll and topped with tortilla strips, pico de gallo, scallions, Cheddar Jack and jalapeno cream.

Relish Buy photo (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Relish, King's Park: The delectable cheeseburger at Relish is made with freshly ground chuck (80-20 fat-to-lean ratio) seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper and served on a buttered and grill-toasted potato bun.

Shake Shack (Credit: Jin Lee) (Credit: Jin Lee) Shake Shack, Garden City: This spot's juicy SmokeShack burger is topped with cheese, Niman Ranch bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce, a slightly spicy pinkish mayo-based sauce, all served on a Martins potato bun that's buttered and toasted.

LT Burger (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) LT Burger, Sag Harbor: Here, you can dress up your standard burger with Mecox Cheddar. (Chili is also an option.)

Gourmet Burger Bistro (Credit: Newsday / Bill Davis) (Credit: Newsday / Bill Davis) Gourmet Burger Bistro, Port Jefferson: The lengthy burger menu at this burger spot includes the Napa Valley, a patty that's been marinated in Cabernet then topped with grilled San Marzano tomato slices and Monterey Jack cheese.

The Brass Rail Buy photo (Credit: Becky Holladay) (Credit: Becky Holladay) The Brass Rail, Locust Valley: Here, the sirloin burger au poivre is made with freshly ground sirloin with an 88-12 ratio of fat-to-lean that's grilled over charcoal and served on a toasted, seeded bun with caramelized onions, mushrooms and Swiss. On the side: a peppercorn dipping sauce, shoestring fries and slaw.

Bay Burger (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Bay Burger, Sag Harbor: There's both indoor and outdoor seating at this popular counter-serve spot where chef-owner Joe Tremblay makes everything from scratch-- right down to the burger buns. Try a juicy, hand-shaped burger with the works (cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle) or a veggie burger made of roasted vegetables, lentils and brown rice. You'll also find a kosher hot dog, BLT, Buffalo chicken sandwich, house-made "tater tots" and ice cream.

Sapsuckers Hops & Grub Buy photo (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Sapsuckers Hops & Grub, Huntington: The mallet burger at this eatery uses Painted Hills Farms beef that's hormone- and antibiotic-free. Cooked on a griddle and pressed with a mallet, it comes off juicy and full of flavor before being placed on a toasted brioche bun.

Smashburger (Credit: Smashburger) (Credit: Smashburger) The classic Smash burger at Smashburger includes American cheese and Smash sauce and can be found at the eatery's four LI locations, including Port Washington and Wantagh.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar (Credit: Nicole Horton) (Credit: Nicole Horton) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, Huntington Station: The Kobe burger at this spot is topped with sauteed wild mushrooms and Cheddar cheese and served on a tall, soft brioche bun.

Main Street Cafe Buy photo (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Main Street Cafe, Northport: For its Irish burger, this cozy pub hand-shapes a half pound of Black Angus beef before chargrilling it to a smoky juiciness then topping it with chopped red onion and roasted red peppers and serving it on a toasted potato bun.

Bareburger (Credit: Yana Paskova) (Credit: Yana Paskova) Bareburger, with branches in Great Neck, Port Washington and Rockville Centre, offers a variety of patties such as elk, beef and duck. Build your own or choose a set option.

American Burgers (Credit: Allison Davis O'Keefe) (Credit: Allison Davis O'Keefe) American Burgers, Rockville Centre: American Burgers opened in 1998, decades before burger joints became hip. It's a great-looking place, decorated (or cluttered, depending on your point of view) with a jukebox, vintage posters and scads of old license plates. The menu lists 50 different half-pound state burgers with almost as many international ones. The entrance front is on the parking lot, not Sunrise Highway.

Left Coast Kitchen & Cocktails (Credit: Olga Lambos Busch Photography) (Credit: Olga Lambos Busch Photography) Left Coast Kitchen & Cocktails: The LCK burger at this spot finds an Angus beef patty topped with onions, cheese, bacon and coleslaw; it's served with hand-cut fries.