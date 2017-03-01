Best traditional Irish restaurants on Long Island
While it's true these days that Ireland has its share of cutting-edge restaurants, here on Long Island, Gaelic gastronomy usually means meat and potatoes. Plus some batter-fried fish. And lots of beer. Get an authentic taste of Ireland at any of these local restaurants, selected by Newsday's food staff.
Manning's Pub & Grill(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Manning's Pub & Grill, Carle Place: One of the newest additions to Long Island's Irish restaurants is Manning's, an eatery that replaces Bottomz Up in Carle Place. The menu features corned beef and cabbage egg rolls, chicken potpie with a house-made pastry crust, and a Niman Ranch burger.
The chargrilled turkey burger, with white turkey meat and garnished with cranberry mustard, avocado and arugula, is served at Manning's Pub & Grill in Carle Place.
J.A. Heneghan's Tavern(Credit: Alessandro Vecchi)
J.A. Heneghan's Tavern, Point Lookout: A busy gastropub in Point Lookout, J.A. Heneghan's Tavern creates a warm environment, with exposed brick and stone, a bright dining room and a fireplace. Try its mustard-crusted pork chop, New England-style clam chowder, and fish and chips.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dijon mustard-crusted pork chop with colcannon is served at J.A. Heneghan's Tavern in Point Lookout.
Flanagan's Pub(Credit: Barry Sloan)
Flanagan's Pub, Lake Ronkonkoma: Run by Dave Crowe, owner of Lily Flanagan's in Babylon, the gastropub-style restaurant features a double-sided fireplace for a cozy, comfortable atmosphere. Its spin on traditional Irish food includes an Irish dream roll, corned beef sandwich and "6 Alarm Chili."
Traditional corned beef and cabbage is on the dinner menu at Flanagan's Pub in Lake Ronkonkoma.
Jackie Reilly's(Credit: Michael Falco)
Jackie Reilly's, Bethpage: Live bands play here on weekends, so expect some noise while dining at Jackie Reilly's. Bangers and mash, shepherd's pie and Gaelic-style steak served in a whiskey cream sauce are among the Irish specialties at this bar-restaurant.
Bangers and mash is served at Jackie Reilly's in Bethpage.
ADVERTISEMENT
Irish Times Pub(Credit: John Griffin)
Irish Times Pub, Holbrook: This family-friendly pub is also a late-night destination. With 20 beers on tap and seating for 70 diners, everyone is welcome here. On the menu: burgers, wraps and sandwiches.
Shepherd's pie is one of the Irish entrees served at The Irish Times Pub in Holbrook.
Sullivan's Quay Restaurant and Bar(Credit: Sullivan's Quay via Facebook)
Sullivan's Quay Restaurant and Bar, Port Washington: A great local pub with a casual atmosphere, Sullivan's Quay serves up corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips and more.
A steak dinner is served at Sullivan's Quay Restaurant and Bar in Port Washington.
Irish Coffee Pub(Credit: Doug Young)
Irish Coffee Pub, East Islip: An elegant eatery that serves a wide variety of meals, the Irish Coffee Pub offers traditional Irish cuisine. The shepherd's pie sees beef and fresh vegetables baked in earthenware and topped with whipped potatoes, while the Black Angus Steak Fitzpatrick is flambéed in brandy and topped with a mushroom brown sauce. Fish and chips is an Irish specialty as well at this pub-style bar.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fish and chips is served at Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip.
Meehan's of Huntington(Credit: David Pokress)
Meehan's of Huntington, Huntington: Spacious and stylish, this pub has a friendly crew and a knowledgeable kitchen staff. Favorites are Irish stew and corned beef and cabbage.
Irish stew is one of the Irish specialties served at Meehan's of Huntington.
Monaghan's Bar and Restaurant(Credit: Allison Davis O'Keefe)
Monaghan's Bar and Restaurant, Rockville Centre: Warm and genial Monaghan's is an Irish family-run restaurant serving traditional, vegetarian and gluten-free fare. Irish favorites such as shepherd's pie, chicken potpie and sirloin steak are on the menu.
Chicken potpie is served at Monaghan's Bar and Restaurant in Rockville Centre.
Paddy's Loft(Credit: Donna Alberico)
Paddy's Loft, Massapequa: There's a lively bar scene and a fireplace in the dining area at Paddy's Loft. Baked oysters kick off the festivities or choose mussels steamed with white wine and herbs.
A full Irish breakfast is served at Paddy's Loft in Massapequa.
O'Hara's Ale House & Grill(Credit: O'Hara's Ale House and Grill)
O'Hara's Ale House & Grill, Port Washington: Tucked into a strip mall in Port Washington, O'Hara's Ale House and Grill still manages to stand out due to some serious gastronomy. Consider the corned beef sliders with pickles.
Corned beef sliders with pickles are served at O'Hara's Ale House & Grill in Port Washington.
O’Carroll’s Recovery Room(Credit: O’Carroll’s Recovery Room via Facebook)
O'Carroll's Recovery Room, Mineola: This Irish bar features Guinness, live music, soccer on the TV and a bar stool so close to the LIRR you can see the train on its way to the Mineola station.
Carney's Irish Pub(Credit: Newsday / Melissa McCart)
Carney's Irish Pub, Amityville: This family-oriented restaurant offers plenty of space for groups and an eclectic menu from corned beef and cabbage to Irish eggrolls or chicken curry.
Lily Flanagan's Irish Pub(Credit: Doug Young)
Lily Flanagan's Irish Pub, Babylon: There is always a steady crowd that enjoys the laid-back atmosphere of Lily Flanagan's Irish Pub. This spot is divided into two parts: dining and dancing. If you're here to eat, be sure to try the Gaelic chicken, shepherd's pie or its selection of burgers.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.