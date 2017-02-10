RestaurantsLifestyle

Jema in Huntington and more of the most romantic restaurants on Long Island.

No shopping, no cooking, no cleaning up — the very idea of dining out is romantic. But on Valentine’s Day, the stakes are higher. Roses and violins aren’t necessary, but good service, soft lighting and, most of all, exceptional food are nonnegotiable.

Here are 10 Long Island restaurants that fit the romantic bill.

Hurry up and make a reservation if you want a table for two.

Selections by Newsday's food staff.

Aria Melanie on the Lake (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Aria Melanie on the Lake (240 W. Main St., Bay Shore): The charming location on the shores of Bay Shore's little Lawrence Lake, the former home of The Lake House, is one of Long Island's most romantic, and never more so than in its latest incarnation, Aria Melanie. Chef Fabrizio Perinelli, an Italian native, is cooking a winning blend of Italian and New American. For Valentine's Day he's put together a three-course, $50 dinner that includes, among its choices, seafood salad, truffle burrata, eggplant caponata, lasagna, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, cowboy rib-eye steak and tiramisu. More info: 631-500-9045, ariamelanie.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Snapper en papillote, served in parchment paper with mussels and clams, at Aria Melanie on the Lake in Bay Shore.

Jema (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Jema (7 Gerard St., Huntington): Jema, the breakout No. 1 fine-dining restaurant of 2016, offers one of Long Island's most original menus. Chef Franco Sampogna, Brazilian born and French trained, lavishes his skill on local products and produce -- even if that means no salad in the winter. The soaring design, whose furnishings are luxurious but subdued, is no less exceptional, as are the cocktails and wine service. The staff at Jema is here to pamper you, and where else on Long Island do they cover your in-progress plate with a glass bell if you get up to use the restroom? Jema is at the very priciest end of the L.I. restaurant spectrum, but adventurous diners will not be disappointed. More info: 631-385-8486, jemarestaurant.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Shinnecock Bay scallops with cauliflower and spigarello served at Jema in Huntington.

Gatsby’s Landing (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Gatsby's Landing (1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn): If you, too, like Jay Gatsby, are pulling out all the stops for your one true love, make a reservation at Glenn and Danai Falcone's Gatsby's Landing. The cozy and intimate dining room, painted royal blue and kept shimmering with help from a few elegant chandeliers, is full of North Shore glamour. The restaurant, which tips its hat to the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald masterpiece, is offering a special menu featuring globally-inspired New American cooking: fluke ceviche, buffalo milk ricotta agnolotti and citrus-braised veal cheeks, from $17 to $30. A Dover sole a la Grenobloise is easily shared at a table overlooking Roslyn Pond. Finish with a thick slice of red velvet cake. More info: 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Burrata with black plum compote, mint and ale bread crostini at Gatsby's Landing in Roslyn.

La Coquille (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) La Coquille (1669 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): For considerably less than the cost of airfare, La Coquille in Manhasset will transport you and a date to Paris for the evening. You might even start speaking the language of love after trying some of the restaurant's classic dishes -- frog legs, duck a l'orange and Dover sole a la Grenobloise -- which have remained on the menu since the restaurant opened in 1969. The Long Island mainstay is serving an $88 fixed-price menu with a starter, main course and dessert. Try the baked escargot if you've never had it, then the escalope of veal with truffle and, later, the strawberry and French crème cake for dessert. More info: 516-365-8422, lacoquilleny.com

(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Poached artichoke gratin at La Coquille in Manhasset.

Autentico (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) Autentico (124 South St., Oyster Bay): If a romantic trip to Italy isn't in the cards this Valentine's Day, book a table at Autentico. Each table at Oyster Bay's singular Italian restaurant is named for a region of Italy -- and is so identified with a framed, calligraphed place card. The decor mixes whimsy with warmth. The menu, from Sicilian-born chef Francesco Pecoraro, ranges all over the boot and changes weekly but always features an impressive platter of cheeses and cured meats with mostarda di Cremona. Also recommended (if available): panelle, or chickpea fritters, with scrambled egg and Grana Padano cheese; anellini pasta baked with eggplant, sausage and Gorgonzola; spaghetti with tuna sauce and capers. More info: 516-922-2212, autenticooysterbay.com

(Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) Stracchino cheese mousse is one of the desserts served at Autentico in Oyster Bay.

Barto (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Barto (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): If ever there was a restaurant designed with Valentine's Day in mind, it's Barto. Donald and Anne Finley spent roughly 10 years converting this former Ground Round, outfitting the 140-seat space in reds and purples, including a grand ruby red Venetian chandelier that gives the room an aura of naughtiness. For the main event, Moroccan-born chef Hatim Abid has created a five-course menu that's designed to show off his French culinary training, including a Thai chili-tinged snapper crudo adorned with petals of thinly shaved mango and watermelon radish, and a chocolate finale that may be too difficult to share. More info: 516-277-2828, ilovebarto.com

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Grilled skirt steak comes with roasted kale, truffle-Parmesan fries, and chimichurri sauce at Barto in Roslyn.

Tavern 227 (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Tavern 227 (227 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff): Every detail of this Sea Cliff jewel is camera-ready for romance, from the pressed-tin ceiling to the weathered brick walls to the wooden floors. Soft, flattering light emanates from antique chandeliers, wall sconces, votive candles and backlit bottles of liquor shelved behind the marble bar that dominates the room. The palette is warm -- the brightest color is the soft burgundy of the upholstered banquettes, and the jazz soundtrack is cool. A place this pretty could get by on looks alone, but Tavern 227 goes many extra miles, with an appealing menu that splits the difference between pub and trattoria. Highlights include the warm octopus starter, a fine burger and gnocchi in a fresh tomato sauce. More info: 516-200-9179, tavern227.com

(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce is served at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.

Topping Rose House (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Topping Rose House (1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton): Turn a dinner reservation at Topping Rose House into a day trip to the scenic Bridgehampton property for Valentine's Day. Celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is offering a four- course fixed-price menu at $85, with items including tuna tartare, salmon au poivre and veal Milanese. Dessert is chocolate meringue with rose petal cream and blood orange sorbet. If dinner goes well, spend the night in one of the luxury inn's 22 rooms ($395 to $995 a night). More info: 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com/restaurant

(Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Lamb chops with Aleppo pepper sauce at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton.

Grey Horse Tavern (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Grey Horse Tavern (291 Bayport Ave., Bayport): If you've ever dreamed of a countryside escape, chef Lia Fallon offers that and more at the charming Grey Horse Tavern with a rustic, seasonal Valentine's Day menu. The $69 fixed-price four-course dinner includes an appetizer, soup or salad, an entree and dessert. Aphrodisiacs always make for the perfect Valentine's Day starter, so order the oysters four ways. Then add a chef's salad and crescent duck in blackberry port sauce. Flourless chocolate cake is always a crowd pleaser, but have your significant other order the napoleon so you can share. More info: 631-472-1868, greyhorsetavern.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Delicata squash with cornbread stuffing, vegetables, walnut-parsley gremolata and Parmesan cheese is served at Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport.

North Fork Table and Inn (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) North Fork Table and Inn (57225 Main Rd., Southold): Long Island's groundbreaking farm-to-table restaurant is also one of its most romantic. Set among the farms and vineyards of the North Fork, the restaurant epitomizes rustic elegance. Chef Stephan Bogardus' menu draws on luxurious ingredients from near (Oyster Ponds oysters), far (Perigord truffles) and near-ish (Hudson Valley foie gras). Seal the deal with one of Claudia Fleming's justly famous desserts. More info: 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Crudo of black sea bass is served with crisp ginger, ruby grapefruit and cilantro at The North Fork Table and Inn in Southold.

Scarpetta Beach (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Scarpetta Beach (290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk): Situated in Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, this spot offers contemporary and traditional Italian food with an ocean view. More info: 631-668-1771, gurneysmontauk.com

(Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Tagliatelle with lobster is served at Scarpetta Beach in Montauk.

Polo Steakhouse (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Polo Steakhouse, (45 Seventh St., Garden City): There's a terrific steakhouse hiding in Garden City. Tucked inside the landmark Garden City Hotel, Polo is turning out porterhouses, rib-eyes and strips that are the equal of any on Long Island. With its stout crimson armchairs, paneled walls and massive, hunting-lodge-style chandelier, the hushed dining room whispers classic opulence and comfort. More info: 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Four-layer chocolate cake is served at Polo Steakhouse in the Garden City Hotel.

Almond (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Almond (1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton): French and New American cooking come together with flair at Almond. More info: 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

(Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Shaved Baby Artichoke Salad is served at Almond in Bridgehampton.

La Tavola (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) La Tavola (183 W. Main St., Sayville): This warm, country trattoria offers full-flavored, affordably priced food. More info: 631-750-6900, latavolasayville.com

(Credit: Newsday / Robert Mecea) (Credit: Newsday / Robert Mecea) Gnocchi Bolognese is served at La Tavola in Sayville.

Moonstone (Credit: Moonstone Modern Asian via Facebook) (Credit: Moonstone Modern Asian via Facebook) Moonstone (14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): This eatery offers both modest and extravagant Chinese and Japanese cuisine. More info: 516-829-1191, moonstoneny.com

(Credit: Moonstone Modern Asian via Facebook) (Credit: Moonstone Modern Asian via Facebook) Pan-Seared Black Peppered Tuna Tataki is served at Moonstone in Great Neck.

Sandbar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sandbar (55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor): Guy Reuge, who established Mirabelle first in St. James and then in Stony Brook, is executive chef at this seafood-centric restaurant, which rises on the former site of Wyland's Country Kitchen. The menu offers American favorites and more, in a setting buoyant with local history and artwork. More info: 631-498-6188

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Seared Scallops with butternut squash risotto, pepitas and sage is served at Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor.

Copperhill (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Copperhill (234 Hillside Ave., Williston Park): You'll find New American cuisine at this Williston Park spot. More info: 516-746-1243, copperhillny.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Hudson Valley duck breast with beets, turnips and orange is typical of the creative, New American dishes served at Copperhill in Williston Park.

Orto (Credit: Johnny Simon) (Credit: Johnny Simon) Orto (90 North Country Rd, Miller Place): This eatery offers rustic Italian cooking. More info: 631-862-0151

(Credit: Johnny Simon) (Credit: Johnny Simon) Pork with sunchokes, onions and bacon jus is served at Orto in Miller Place.

La Plage Buy photo (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) La Plage (131 Creek Rd., Wading River): This eatery, located across from the beach, is a very good choice for New American and continental dishes. More info: 631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com

(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Strawberry-rhubarb bread pudding, topped with buttermilk ice cream, is a seasonal treat at La Plage in Wading River.

The Palm Court Buy photo (Credit: Nancy Borowick) (Credit: Nancy Borowick) The Palm Court (Eisenhower Park, East Meadow): This upscale restaurant within Eisenhower Park serves contemporary American food. More info: 516-542-0700

(Credit: Nancy Borowick) (Credit: Nancy Borowick) A seafood platter for two is served at The Palm Court in East Meadow.

Stone Creek Inn (Credit: John Griffin) (Credit: John Griffin) Stone Creek Inn (405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue): Since 1996, the Stone Creek Inn has been a handsome and reliable destination for New American and Mediterranean fare. More info: 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Butter Poached Lobster with mushrooms, summer squash, fingerling potatoes, roasted tomatoes and coconut lime ginger broth is served at Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue.

View (Credit: View) (Credit: View) View (3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale): This seafood eatery offers sweeping nautical views of the Great South Bay from indoors. More info: 631-589-2694

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Yellowfin tuna tartare with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette and avocado puree is served at View in Oakdale.

Kyma Buy photo (Credit: Jin Lee) (Credit: Jin Lee) Kyma (1446 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn): This spot offers an airy, pretty setting. Whole grilled fish and shellfish are among the specialties. More info: 516-621-3700, kymarestaurants.com

(Credit: Jonah Markowitz) (Credit: Jonah Markowitz) The Lavraki, or whole branzini, is a specialty at Kyma in Roslyn.

18 Bay (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) 18 Bay (23 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island): This eatery features Italian-inspired cuisine. More info: 631-749-0053, 18bayrestaurant.com

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Sauteed Montauk striped bass is served with wax beans, snap peas and corn vinaigrette at 18 Bay on Shelter Island.

The 1770 House (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) The 1770 House (143 Main St., East Hampton): What started as a home is now a landmark. The seamless service and the sensibility behind The 1770 House is what separates it from so many high-end Hamptonian restaurants. Dishes are carefully selected and almost everything served here is sumptuous-- any meal here will be a winner. More info: 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

(Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Tres leches cake is served at The 1770 House in East Hampton.

George Martin’s Strip Steak (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) George Martin's Strip Steak (60 River Rd., Great River): This handsome spot, with polished wood and a blazing fireplace, beefs up dining out at the end of the Southern State Parkway and the edge of Heckscher State Park. More info: 631-650-6777, georgemartingroup.com

(Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) A Berkshire pork chop is served at George Martin's Strip Steak in Great River.

Maroni Cuisine (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Maroni Cuisine (18 Woodbine Ave., Northport): This spot typically offers a tasting menu of 20-plus courses, which unfold in the compact space like a series of special effects. More info: 631-757-4500, maronicuisine.com

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Shell pasta with smoky pork ragu is served at Maroni Cuisine in Northport.

Le Soir Buy photo (Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Le Soir (825 Montauk Hwy., Bayport): Le Soir has long evoked Old France and sometimes New American. More info: 631-472-9090, lesoirbayport.com

(Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Roast duck with orange sauce is a mainstay on the menu at Le Soir in Bayport.

The Lake House (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) The Lake House (135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore): In a spacious waterfront location overlooking the Great South Bay, the Lake House offers excellent, seasonal New American cuisine. More info: 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City): This dining spot offers small plates and interesting wine selections. More info: 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com

The Butcher’s Bar & Grill (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The Butcher's Bar & Grill (75A Hillside Ave., Williston Park): This eatery comfortably fills a niche for seafood as well as steaks, friendly service and modern style. More info: 516-213-0019, tbbgny.com