Preparing to make a right turn, and finding yourself nose-to-nose with a young man on a bicycle is not a happy encounter!
Obviously, that bicyclist is not familiar with New York State rules of the road, which state that a bicycle is a moving vehicle.
As such, a bicyclist must obey the law and ride in the same direction as automobile traffic.
This bicyclist further flaunts the law and places himself in danger by not wearing a helmet.
Any skid or fall in which he hits his head could result in a concussion.
On the other hand, pedestrians walking in the direction of traffic are putting themselves in danger of being hit by a car that they can’t see.
For their own safety pedestrians must walk facing oncoming traffic.
Laws aren’t devised to make life difficult, just livable!
Frane Helner,
Stony Brook
