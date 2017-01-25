Authorities on Suffolk County are hoping that the ugly truth can help save lives.

The latest meeting of the anti-drug program called The Ugly Truth is slated for Wednesday night at the West Islip library on Higbie Lane at 7 p.m., officials said.

The program, which has gained in popularity since it was first introduced in March 2015, is one of several ways officials hope to control the opioid epidemic, which has claimed a record number of lives in 2016, officials said.

Suffolk County has tallied as many as 340 fatal drug overdose deaths in 2016, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said at a news conference on Wednesday. That number is up from as many as 270 in 2015, Sini said.

“Those numbers are obviously tragic,” Sini said. “Each one of those numbers represents a person, a family, a loved one or a friend who lost someone.”

The Ugly Truth forum, which was only hosted by a handful of schools before its increase in popularity coincided with the rise in opioid deaths, is aimed at children and families to educate them about drugs, officials said.

Since the forum’s inception, there have been 41 seminars with over 3,500 participants, including 700 teens, officials said. More than 3,000 attendees were taught to administer Naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, the now widely available treatment for opioid overdose, with 2,400 kits of the drug distributed, officials said.

Parents learn how to spot evidence of drug abuse in their children and how to dispose of prescription drugs properly so they are not found and abused. Officials show slides that detail the toll of drug use, such as deteriorated outward appearance and imagines of internal organs like the heart.

“These pictures are not for shock value but we are trying to scare them,” Suffolk County Chief Medical Examiner Michael Caplan said. “And try to show them some of the things that we actually see in the medical examiner’s office.”

Despite the number of overdose deaths that has been steadily climbing, Sini said the average age of overdose victims isn’t school age children anymore, proving the forums are working.

Officials also point to the emergency overdose treatment of Narcan. Last year, Narcan was administered over 700 times to victims who would have died had they not received the emergency medicine, Sini said.

First responders who administered narcan also sent contact information on victims to officials with the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Sini said. The group then reaches out the victim and tries to get them help.

In 2016, there were 221 overdose victims whose names were passed along and of those, 59 were successfully contacted, Sini said. That resulted in 29 of them getting treatment for their addiction.

Sini said he wants to expand on that and meet with all area hospitals to have a professional in emergency rooms present so they can provide treatment options to not only the victim but to family and friends who are addicted as well.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to address this epidemic,” Sini said. “And certainly narcan, not only saves lives, but it provides an opportunity for us to get people into treatment and long term recovery. We’re going to take advantage of that opportunity.”