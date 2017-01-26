Hempstead Town officials will hold an India Republic Day commemoration on Tuesday to celebrate that country’s 68th anniversary of becoming a republic, according to a news release.
Supervisor Anthony Santino and Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad will honor Indian-American residents in Hempstead with a forum with Indian-American dignitaries, clergy and community leaders.
The event will also include awards from the town, Bollywood performances, and traditional dancing. Town officials will serve northern Indian food from Akbar Restaurant in Garden City.
“We are proud to celebrate the beautiful culture and heritage of the great nation of India, specifically the many Indian-Americans who have enriched our local communities and contributed greatly to our quality of life for many generations,” Santino said in a written statement.
The festivities will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall’s Nathan Bennett Pavilion, 1 Washington St. in Hempstead.
JOHN ASBURY
