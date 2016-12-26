Seeking pizza in Seattle (Credit: Lisa Socha) (Credit: Lisa Socha) No matter how far away you move from Long Island, somehow it'll always find its way back to you. West Islip native Lisa Socha, who now lives right outside of Seattle, admitted to feeling homesick once in a while and apparently she isn't alone. On Oct. 8, 2016, she found an unsigned note on her truck's windshield from another ex-LIer. It read, "Hey fellow long islander, I'm from Port Jefferson. Just wanted to say hi and I like your bumper stickers. P.S. I miss the pizza." Socha's truck is "easily recognizable to anyone from the Island," she said. It has a Smithtown license-plate frame, a worn West Islip High School sticker and is covered in Mets paraphernalia. Here's hoping that Socha finds her mysterious pal in 2017! --Story by Rachel Uda

Saving the snowman (Credit: Mike Fregoe) (Credit: Mike Fregoe) In some of the most difficult times, take superstorm Sandy for instance, Long Islanders have shown they will band together to help one another. But the causes can sometimes be more fun. When a Massapequa Park family set out for the second straight year to keep their snowman "alive" for as long as possible despite rain and rising temperatures, they once again relied on donations of snow from fellow Long Islanders. And they delivered. The family's dedication to their snowman and the support of neighbors near and far, helped the snowman survive through late March. It even was around to celebrate Easter, sporting a set of bunny ears.

Leo's fender bender (Credit: GC Images; WireImage) (Credit: GC Images; WireImage) With so many cars on our roads, vehicular accidents are quite common on Long Island. So much so that even celebrities who visit seem to have a hard time avoiding them. While in East Hampton Village this summer, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal, were in a fender bender. No injuries were reported; just be careful on our streets, Leo!

Joel surprises fans expecting tribute band (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) What's more "Long Island" than a Billy Joel tribute band? A cameo from the real "Piano Man" during said band's concert. Joel made a surprise appearance at The Paramount in Huntington on June 24, 2016 when Big Shot, a popular band that covers his music, was performing. Joel snuck down from the VIP seats to join the band, which is led by Michael DelGuidice, who has become a member of Joel's band in recent years. The audience went wild as the musicians jammed out to Beatles hits and Rolling Stones classics for 15 minutes.

Not keeping up with the neighbors (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) What's Long Island without a little friendly competition with the neighbors? The Engels, a family in Levittown, goes all out every year with Christmas decorations. Their lavish display of twinkling lights and festive characters has been featured on TV and in Long Island Christmas light tours. But rather than continuing to try to keep up with the Engles, their neighbors, the Paganelli family, decided to respond with a simpler, but clever display. They spelled out the words "Ditto" in lights across their front lawn with an arrow pointing to the Engel's decorations. The families are now the talk of the town and help each other set up their holiday displays every year. --Story by Laura Blasey

And you think we talk funny? (Credit: Elena Barilla) (Credit: Elena Barilla) Don't mess with girls from Nesconset. University of South Carolina freshman Elena Barilla got even with her Southern friends at school for making fun of her Long Island accent in the most clever way possible: She asked them to pronounce a few Long Island town names, captured it on camera and posted the video to Twitter. As people nationwide watched Barilla's friends struggle and spectacularly fail to say names like Nissequogue, Ronkonkoma and Patchogue, the video shot to fame with over 2,600 retweets. Lesson learned: It's all fun and games until you ask a non-Long Islander to say "Hauppauge." --Story by Rachel Uda

Newsday: Blowing people's covers since 1989 (Credit: Newsday ) (Credit: Newsday ) You just never know when you may show up in Newsday -- and who may be reading the day's coverage. This year, Jason Russo shared that Newsday inadvertently blew his cover back in 1989 when he took his father's Ford Bronco out for a splashy joy ride. Russo said he attached a tube to the back of the truck with a tow line and hit the waves left over from a storm in Huntington; a flooded intersection at the corner of Creek Road and New York Avenue in Halite presented the opportunity. The next day, Russo's father inquired about the soaked floor of his car, and Russo rattled off a lie about accidentally leaving the windows down during the storm. His father bought it...that is, until he saw this photo in Newsday that morning. Oops. --Story by Rachel Uda

'Divine intervention' on the LIE We've long relied on volunteer firefighters on Long Island, and this year one hero went above and beyond expectations. Kings Park firefighter Roseanne Kleppsattel was on her way home from her husband's funeral when she was delayed on the Long Island Expressway because of an accident. Kleppsattel immediately jumped in to assist with a young woman who had been trapped in her car. She stood by with a firehose while EMTs and firefighters worked together to rescue her. Kleppsattel thinks it was an act of "divine intervention," or possibly her husband, Fred, who led them to the right place at the right time. --Story by Rachel Uda

Enter the Piano Man (Credit: CBS / Jeffrey Neira) (Credit: CBS / Jeffrey Neira) How do you up the Long Island factor for a sitcom set in Nassau County? Well, you add a dash of Billy Joel of course. The new CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait," which stars Mineola native Kevin James, tapped Joel to make a cameo to emphasize that yes, this show takes place in Massapequa. James had vowed to put our home in the spotlight, but hadn't gotten too specific other than the setting, some town names thrown around in the dialogue and a couple of references to All American Hamburger on Merrick Road, a genuine Massapequa landmark.

A long-necked head-turner (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) Long Islanders love their Big Duck statue in Flanders. But that iconic piece of roadside art got some competition this year from a 12-foot giraffe statute that popped up in East Hampton Village in June seemingly overnight. According to police chief Gerard Larsen, it had likely been stolen. Upon this unusual sight, what did Long Islanders do? Took some selfies. We're only human. --Story by Rachel Uda

R.I.P. PADDY MCGEE'S (Credit: Facebook / Mike Limmer) (Credit: Facebook / Mike Limmer) Long Islanders love to come together and reminisce. In this case, nostalgic folks flocked to Facebook to pay their respects for Paddy McGees, an Island Park hot spot destroyed by superstorm Sandy. As it was set to be demolished this year, Long Islanders fondly remembered the 30-year-old seafood restaurant and nightclub on a Facebook page called "R.I.P. PADDY MCGEE'S . . . 5/5/16." The page was liked by over 1,600 people. --Story by Laura Blasey

'The Donald' (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Wonder what our president-elect will think about this very Long Island tribute. A 20-pound lobster that was on display at Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park this summer was christened "The Donald." The humongous crustacean was later sent to the New York Aquarium in Coney Island, as lobsters that large are hard to find. Surely, plenty of Long Islanders will visit "The Donald" in his new home. With our copious beaches, ocean creatures are like family.

Saying 'I do' at Dunkin' (Credit: Chuck Fadely) (Credit: Chuck Fadely) With 200 Dunkin' Donuts locations on Long Island, it was only a matter of time before one of them would be taken over for a wedding ceremony, right? This year Newsday learned the story of Copiague residents Lowell and Denise Forman, who forgot their application for a marriage license on their big day back in 2011. The Rev. Francine Decicco pronounced them man and wife anyway, but met up with the couple the following morning to make it official in -- you guessed it -- a Dunkin' Donuts. Decicco then surprised the couple by not only signing the papers, but also performing the ceremony again for cashiers and coffee-sippers. Lowell and Denise, who celebrated their five-year anniversary in 2016, have returned to the Massapequa store annually to mark the day of their Dunkin' wedding, making this story sweeter than a Boston cream. --Story by Rachel Uda

From LI to SNL (Credit: NBC Universal) (Credit: NBC Universal) Some things just fit together perfectly: Nassau and Suffolk, bagels and schmear, and Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin. These Long Islanders teamed up to deliver poignancy with a wink as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." They've continued to perform together even after the election results, this time with McKinnon portraying Kellyanne Conway, President-elect Trump's campaign manager. The hilarious pair both hail from Nassau County: Baldwin grew up in Massapequa, while McKinnon resided in Oyster Bay. With their fast comedic timing and knack for wacky facial expressions, it's clear that both Long Islanders were born to entertain.

DogVinci (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) Long Islanders have a soft spot for dogs, and this year, we weren't the only ones to fall in love with the sensational Dagger II. This gifted canine was initially on track to become a service dog for people with disabilities, but he had some difficulty going up and down stairs. After being taken in by a family in Massapequa, he took an artistic path instead. Dagger II--also known as DogVinci--creates colorful canvases that sell for upwards of $50. With a paintbrush between his teeth, Dagger II captured our hearts and went viral, making appearances on WPIX11, ABC7NY and more.

A diamond in the trash (Credit: Ken Dyckman) (Credit: Ken Dyckman) On one hand, Long Islanders are so tough, we'll dig through garbage to get the job done. On the other hand, we're such softies that we'll do it in pursuit of finding someone's wedding rings. North Babylon resident Colleen Dyckman lost all hope when she realized she accidentally threw her wedding rings away with the trash. Lucky for her, the Town of Babylon sanitation crew would not stop searching until they found them. After about four hours, Dyckman's diamond rings were recovered -- and in Long Island fashion, lots of hugging followed. --Story by Rachel Uda

Beating the odds (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Most people's chances of winning a top lottery prize are not very good, but apparently Long Islanders defy the odds. This Lindenhurst family struck gold twice. Bruce Magistro, pictured with his son, Matthew, became a two-time winner of the New York Lottery's $1 million jackpot. Magistro first won big on the Extreme Cash scratch-off four years ago. On May 10, 2016, he did it again, this time with the $1,000 Week for Life prize, guaranteeing a total of $1 million. The first time Magistro won the jackpot, he'd purchased the winning ticket at a mini mart in West Babylon. The second time? A gas station in...West Babylon. We know where we'll be searching for gold from now on.

The singing pizza guy (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) We love our pizza here on the Island, so imagine our delight when Sal Valentinetti, who delivered pies for D'Angelo's Pizzeria in Albertson, hit the big time this year on "America's Got Talent." The 21-year-old Bethpage native first captivated a national audience with his silky smooth rendition of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, and went on to finish season 11 in fifth place. Nowadays the crooner is performing all over the country sans pizza, but he hasn't forgotten his roots: Valentinetti has performed at The Paramount in Huntington.

The strange side of Montauk (Credit: Netflix / Curtis Baker and Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Netflix / Curtis Baker and Doug Kuntz) On Long Island, we love a good scary story with a conspiracy theory to match. One spooky revelation came close to home this year with the Netflix premiere of "Stranger Things." The eight-episode sci-fi smash was originally titled "Montauk" by the series creators, the Duffer Brothers. The setting was moved to the midwest, but the Long Island ties remain: during World War II, Montauk's Camp Hero was a New England-style fishing village from the outside, but secretly operated as a gun battery defense site. This ploy to fool German spies had conspiracists theorizing that Camp Hero was the site of time-travel and mind-control experiments. Upon this discovery, some of us have ventured out to the lighthouse looking for Eleven, or perhaps Eggo waffle droppings.

Ten-digit dialing (Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh) (Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh) "Your call could not be completed as dialed..." This is a sound many Long Islanders probably heard more often in 2016 with the addition of a second area code in Suffolk. The 934 area code joined 631 and thus, made 10-digit dialing necessary even if you were calling from a 631 line. Let's be real: Some of us will never get used to that.

'The Coolest Music Teacher' (Credit: Robert Gannon) (Credit: Robert Gannon) One thing a Long Islander seldom does? Blend in with a crowd. This year Friends Academy music teacher James Liverani schemed with his father, Tom, to attract the attention of Sir Paul McCartney when they attended his Aug. 7 show. While watching his sound check at MetLife Stadium, Tom held up a sign that read: "My son would be the coolest music teacher if he could play with his idol," while Liverani's sign stated, "Music Teacher." The Oyster Bay resident was invited on stage and belted out The Beatles classic "Get Back" with his hero. Mr. Liverani, you did us loud and proud Long Islanders ... well, proud! --Story by Danielle Ohl

The 'Invisible Dog' (Credit: Magical Mikey: An Invisible Dog via Facebook) (Credit: Magical Mikey: An Invisible Dog via Facebook) Never underestimate the power of dog lovers. Long Island is home to many of them and when they turned their focus to "Magical Mikey," a dog often passed over by potential families at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, the pooch's story went viral and led to a happy ending. It all started with a Facebook page titled "Magical Mikey: An Invisible Dog" that was set up to help draw attention to the often overlooked pooch, which sat in the shelter for more than a year. It worked and after the story was picked up by various media outlets, Mikey finally found a home on Aug. 20, 2016. The 4 1/2-year-old dog left the shelter in Wantagh with "a lot of goodies" sent in by faithful supporters, according to a post on the Facebook page.

The Red Light Robin Hood (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Many Long Islanders have had their day ruined by coming home to find that envelope in the mail. You know the one. You can tell even before you tear it open what's inside. A red light camera ticket. But only one Long Islander has earned the title of the Red Light Robin Hood. Centereach resident Stephen Ruth has been arrested twice and is facing criminal charges for disabling red-light cameras throughout Suffolk County. And in November 2016, he took his contempt of the red light camera program to a new level. He ran for office, facing off against State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan in the second district race. Although he was defeated by Flanagan, he has continued to show up and speak out at Suffolk County Legislature meetings.