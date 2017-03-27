Subscribe
    3 Nassau police officers honored for rescuing toddler from hot car

    Updated
    By  nicole.fuller@newsday.com

    Nassau Police officers Carlo Capogna and Nathan O'Connell

    Nassau Police officers Carlo Capogna and Nathan O'Connell receive citations from Nassau County Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves as they are honored by the Nassau County Legislature for rescuing a 2-year-old child from inside a car in a Carle Place parking lot in 90 degree heat. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    It was a sweltering hot summer day and inside the back seat of a car in a Carle Place shopping center was a 2-year-old boy, sweating and unresponsive.

    A woman who noticed the boy called 911 and three Nassau County Police officers responded to the scene at 860 Old Country Road on Aug. 12 last year, police said.

    Third precinct Officers Carlo Capogna, Nathan O’Connell and Anatoliy Volynets...

