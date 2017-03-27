It was a sweltering hot summer day and inside the back seat of a car in a Carle Place shopping center was a 2-year-old boy, sweating and unresponsive.
A woman who noticed the boy called 911 and three Nassau County Police officers responded to the scene at 860 Old Country Road on Aug. 12 last year, police said.
Third precinct Officers Carlo Capogna, Nathan O’Connell and Anatoliy Volynets...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.