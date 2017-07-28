Subscribe
    Long Island

    A day in the life of a 103-year-old Long Island nun

    Sister Edward Joseph Murphy of the Sisters of

    Sister Edward Joseph Murphy of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood is among four sisters over the age on 100. Sister Edward who will be turning 104 in October, attributes her relatively good physical and mental state to staying active and constant prayer. (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa)

    Sister Edward Joseph Murphy, 103, is one of four nuns among the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood who are more than 100 years old.

    She attributes her physical and mental state to staying active and constant prayer.

    “I don’t have a secret that anyone else wouldn’t have, but I do have a lot of contact with the Lord and his son Jesus and his mother Mary,” said Sister Murphy, who turns...

