A day in the life of a 103-year-old Long Island nun
Sister Edward Joseph Murphy, 103, is one of four nuns among the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood who are more than 100 years old.
She attributes her physical and mental state to staying active and constant prayer.
“I don’t have a secret that anyone else wouldn’t have, but I do have a lot of contact with the Lord and his son Jesus and his mother Mary,” said Sister Murphy, who turns...
