A guide to keeping your New Year's resolution
It’s nearly 2 weeks into 2017 – has your New Year’s resolution held up?
There’s a good chance it hasn’t.
In a 2002 study, John Norcross, a professor of psychology at the University of Scranton, followed 159 participants with New Year’s resolutions over six months. After two weeks, he found that 29 percent of participants had ditched their resolutions. One month into the new year, 36 percent had given up, and by six months, more than half of the participants had lost their resolve.
“Almost no one’s ever made a New Year’s resolution that they didn’t break at least once,” said Stephen Post, the director of the Center for Medical Humanities, Compassionate Care, and Bioethics at Stony Brook University.
Many will likely abandon their resolutions before year’s end. According to a recent Marist poll, 32 percent of participants said they did not keep their 2016 resolutions . In 2015, 36 percent failed to keep their New Year’s resolutions, according to the poll. Here's a look at some Long Islanders' thoughts on resolutions, and some tips for keeping your own.
Resolutions don't have to be all or nothing.(Credit: @cristinaamariie via Twitter)
Port Washington-based psychologist Susan Bartell said she notices many of her clients give up on their resolutions after a couple months.
"People may be stressed at work or at home, so they miss a day at the gym or cheat on their diets and then they think they have to give up," she said.
“The key is not to be too much of a perfectionist about it," Stony Brook's Post said. "We all make mistakes, but if you’re resilient and don’t let those mistakes stop you, that’s the important thing.”
Choose a goal that's within reach.(Credit: @maggiecope4 via Twitter)
Bartell said she has had plenty of clients, especially working parents, who commit to a resolution that’s just not feasible. "They want to do so much for their children and they set these unrealistic goals for themselves and when they don’t reach them, they feel like a failure," she said.
Make a plan.(Credit: @AadDuh via Twitter)
Map out specific ways to achieve your goals and be sure to write them down. For instance, if your aim is to lose weight, make it a priority to exercise at least three times a week or give up sweets, Bartell said.
Go public with your resolution.(Credit: @rafeethehaque via Twitter)
Post recommends recruiting a close friend or family member to lean on during “moments of weakness.”
“Attempting to do a resolution in isolation is generally not very productive,” Post said.
Bartell said posting about a resolution on social media can also be a good way to hold yourself accountable.
