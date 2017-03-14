For a Tuesday morning during rush hour, the train sure was quiet.

Scott Green, 48, of Holbrook, was feeling a little lonely in the normally crowded 7:18 a.m. Long Island Rail Road train to Penn Station, as other passengers had been deterred by the stormy winter weather. To pass the time, Green whipped out his cellphone and filmed himself lip-syncing Eric Carmen’s 1975 song “All By Myself” in a video.

“I put it up on Facebook and my best friend thought it was the best thing. He started sending it around,” Green said.

Green said he felt he couldn’t take the day off from his job as an executive for a networking company (where he has longest commute in his office). So he hopped on the early morning train out of Ronkonkoma.

He didn’t see anyone else get on, however, and when the train conductor came to take his ticket, he asked how empty the train was. The conductor replied that there were about 10 other passengers, but they had all chosen cars up front, leaving an entire car to Green.

Green mentioned the empty train in a text message exchange with his family after sending them an earlier lip-syncing video. That’s when inspiration struck his wife, who told her husband he should sing “All By Myself.”

The resulting video was a hit with his friends and family, garnering more than 1,500 views. In the video, Green stands in the train car’s aisle and twirls around as he mouths the lyrics, displaying the empty seats behind him.

Green is already gaining fame in commuting circles.

By the time he was traveling home, the video had been shared in a private Facebook group for LIRR employees, the conductor on Green’s train home told him.

“The conductor asked for an autograph,” Green said.