An Amityville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl earlier this month, Suffolk County police said.

Narciso Chavez, 51, was charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said the girl was walking along Bayview Avenue near Sunrise Highway in Copiague about noon on July 3 when Chavez exposed himself.