Angie Cullin, Hempstead Town’s first female council member, died Friday. She was 89.

Cullin, who also served as the town’s first receiver of taxes, served as councilwoman for 19 years for the 5th District, including Bellmore, Wantagh, Seaford and Point Lookout.

She died at 7 a.m. Friday at her Freeport home, surrounded by family.

Cullen served continuously with the town for 27 years. She was first elected in 1987 to the Town Board until she was appointed to Receiver of Taxes in 1993.

She served as Receiver of Taxes for eight years until she was appointed again to the Town Board, where she served until 2014, when she resigned due to her declining health. Cullen was succeeded by Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino served with Cullin during his entire tenure with the town and as councilman since 1993.

“It was a true honor to serve with Councilwoman Cullin for more than 20 years...” Santino said in a statement. “Angie was a true trailblazer ... She was a role model for all of us on the Town Board, epitomizing what a public official should be.”

Cullen also served since 1999 alongside senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, who was the first African-American woman elected to the Town Board.

“Councilwoman Cullin will be greatly missed by me, the entire Hempstead Town Board and by the many constituents whom she represented for so many years,” Goosby said in a statement. “No matter the issue, no matter how big or how small, Angie was always first in line to help get the job done.”

Before taking office, Cullin served as administrative assistant to the New York State Assembly for eight years.

She was also involved in numerous community boards, including the Freeport Police Activity League. She was also chairwoman of the Freeport Parks and Recreation Commission. Cullin also served as treasurer to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce, where she was once named Woman of the Year.

Cullin received additional recognition from the American Cancer Society, the Freeport PBA and The Oceanside Little League. Former Sen. Charles Fuschillo (R-Merrick) recognized Cullin in 2005 as the New York State Senate’s Woman of Distinction.

Cullin is survived by three sons, Thomas, Jeffrey and Patrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and a son, Richard. She has five grandchildren.

Funeral services have not been scheduled and are pending.