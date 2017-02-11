Signs held high, protesters who want to see Planned Parenthood lose its federal funding gathered outside the organization’s clinics Saturday, including three on Long Island.

The protests were part of a national campaign by #ProtestPP, a coalition of abortion opponents aiming to halt Planned Parenthood’s federal support.

On Long Island, small groups of demonstrators gathered outside clinics in Hempstead, Smithtown and Patchogue for about an hour and a half.

In Hempstead, 10 people stood on the sidewalk with signs condemning the organization for its abortion services. Some prayed while Planned Parenthood volunteers stood by, ready to escort patients.

“There are more federally qualified clinics that provide a comprehensive women’s health service, and we’d rather have our money go to those clinics,” said Dawn Eskew, who organized the Hempstead demonstration with her group, Personhood Education New York.

Planned Parenthood has long faced scrutiny for offering abortions, although the procedure constitutes about 3 percent of the services it provided nationally in 2014, according to the organization. The organization receives about $500 million annually through Medicaid and Title X funding, through federal regulations prevent that funding from being used for abortions.

“While everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, they are not entitled to their own facts,” said JoAnn Smith, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County. “The facts are very simple: There is no federal funding for abortions, and defunding Planned Parenthood from Medicaid reimbursements would result in a public health crisis.”

But Patchogue organizer Barbara Renna, 66, said she believes Planned Parenthood doesn’t have women’s best interests in mind. She demonstrated Saturday with about 10 other abortion opponents and said she would rather see federal funds go to other organizations.

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, which oversees the organization’s locations in Suffolk County, did not return a call seeking comment.