Long Island

Would you rather take an LIRR train at 2 o'clock in the morning or during rush hour? This isn't exactly a classic argument, but if you bring the issue up for discussion with a friend while waiting to change at Jamaica, you'll likely learn a lot about their patience level.

Where to buy your bagels? (Credit: Joel Cairo) (Credit: Joel Cairo) This argument could last an entire weekend. Some Long Islanders prefer a chain like Bagel Boss in Hicksville or Strathmore in Ronkonkoma, while others prefer the smaller gems like Terrace Bagelry & Deli in Islip Terrace or My Three Sons Bagel Cafe in Garden City. The only way to settle this debate? Try them all.

On Long Island See this Big Duck right here? Just know that he is "on" Long Island, not "in" Long Island. "In Long Island" is not a thing. Some may try to dispute this, but you have our permission to shut them down right away.

A night out (arguing) on Main Street (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) On a night of bar-hopping in Patchogue, where do you begin? The Tap Room gets crowded inside quickly, but if it's nice out, one of your friends will surely bring up the awesome patio seating. Public House 49 has that upbeat, nightclub vibe for your one friend who just wants to dance. And, of course, someone in your group will be on the defense for Village Idiot Pub, even if it's only to check the scores for whatever game is on. Good luck settling this one.

Pick an ice, any ice (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Italian ice options are all over the Island: Ralph's, Rita's, Bonanza's, Uncle Louie G's, Ice Palace. This will lead to some summertime bickering. All we can say is get ready for a few brain freezes. It's worth it.

Adventureland vs. Splish Splash (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Let's end this once and for all: Adventureland in East Farmingdale vs. Splish Splash in Calverton. Both have fast-paced rides and entertaining attractions for the whole family, but when it starts getting hot, you might want to go with Splish Splash to ensure a cool-down. But wait, Adventureland has water rides, too ... OK, maybe we can't settle this.

Is it really a Long Island iced tea if ... ? (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young) What constitutes a Long Island iced tea? The drink usually contains a mixture of vodka, rum, gin and tequila, but some LIers prefer just one or two spirits of these spirits. Are those Long Island wannabe ice teas?

And so it goes ... (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) If you ask a group of Long Islanders what's the best Billy Joel song, you may be in for some brutal "Honesty." Many of us feel strongly about the songs that shout-out our hometowns: "It's Still Rock 'n' Roll to Me" references Manhasset's Miracle Mile, and "The Ballad of Billy the Kid" mentions Oyster Bay. Be careful about bringing this up with your friends, because this argument will last "The Longest Time." But don't blame us for planting the seed; "We Didn't Start the Fire" here. Had enough of our puns? Fine, we're "Movin' Out."

Catching some rays, picking a fight (Credit: Diana Waterman, Commack) (Credit: Diana Waterman, Commack) reader photosDiana Waterman, CommackWhen venturing to Robert Moses Beach, which field to choose? Everyone has their own preference. Fields 3 and 4 can be pretty quiet. Field 5 dwellers are usually families with kids (for the playground) or folks who just want to play their music. And does anyone go to Field 2? Of course, the other argument is Jones Beach vs. Robert Moses. One has a beautiful boardwalk, the other boasts a vibrant park. But if you took the time to weigh all the pros and cons, you wouldn't see either beach until sundown.

Wineries and breweries galore (Credit: Wolffer Estate Vineyard via Facebook) (Credit: Wolffer Estate Vineyard via Facebook) Wine or beer? Would you rather tour a vineyard tour or chill at a brewery? Long Island has it all, from the lavish Wolffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, to the mellow Oyster Bay Brewing Company. It all depends on what you're in the mood for.

Debating the late-night bite (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Craving pancakes at midnight? A debate is bound to ensue over which diner does it best. There are three diners with late-night hours in East Meadow. If you're in the mood for a particularly delectable dish, Empress Diner serves up stacks of banana peanut butter pancakes, named for its inspiration, Elvis Presley. Then again, some may want to venture out to Carle Place Diner instead. No matter the place, if you're eating pancakes past midnight, you're doing it right.

Walking in a winter argument (Credit: Newsday / Kathy Kmonicek) (Credit: Newsday / Kathy Kmonicek) Here's an argument for the whole family to enjoy. On your snow day, where do you go sledding? You can't go wrong with some state parks: Bethpage Park in Farmingdale, Eisenhower Park in East Meadow and Heckscher Park in East Islip are popular choices. And, of course, you have to consider the nearest hilly high school field options like Hauppauge and Malverne.

Irish Day (Credit: Bridget O'Brien) (Credit: Bridget O'Brien) Which Irish Day does it best: Long Beach or Rockville Centre? The street festival and parade is held every October in Long Beach, and every March in Rockville Centre. Luckily for you, you can attend them both to compare and contrast, and both celebrations are always guaranteed to be a good time.

The lighthouse squabble (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Lots of LI lighthouses to choose from, but just for example, which lighthouse makes for the prettier Instagram pic: Fire Island or Montauk? When trying to decide on the summer spot, just plan trips to see both.

School spirit close to home (Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) If you attended high school in a large Long Island district, a cardinal direction was likely added to your banners and uniforms: Smithtown East and West, Sachem North and East, Valley Stream Central, North and South, and Half Hollow Hills West and East are a few examples. And when it's homecoming season, playful arguments (and maybe some serious ones) can break out about which of the high schools in the district is the best.

Ladies who brunch (Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) Best brunch spot? Better make up your mind before those exclusive hours end. Maureen's Kitchen in Smithtown, Toast Coffeehouse in Patchogue or Port Jefferson, and Munday's in Huntington are just a few of the contenders here.

Shop till you drop (Credit: Yana Paskova) (Credit: Yana Paskova) While planning a day of shopping, LIers will put their foot down about where they want to spend some of that hard-earned paycheck. The possibilities are endless, and every shopping center has its pros and cons. Roosevelt Field, Smith Haven Mall or Tanger Outlets are the main options -- but if you settle on the Outlets, do you go to Riverhead or Deer Park? Riverhead has stores that Deer Park doesn't, but Deer Park has the movie theater and Chipotle ... another endless debate.

Battle of the beer (Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) When it comes to Blue Point beer, there are plenty of tasty options. Do you go for the sweet Blueberry Ale, the aromatic Hoptical Illusion, the light Mosaic or the rich Toasted Lager? That argument is bound to get loud fast. Better schedule a Friday night taste test so the whole gang can weigh in.

Learn our town names! (Credit: Sara-Megan Walsh) (Credit: Sara-Megan Walsh) When hanging out with your lifelong Long Island pals and an out-of-towner joins the group, why not place some friendly wagers on which Long Island town name said interloper butchers the most? Just start with Hauppauge, Islip and Wantagh and go from there.

Indulging in Port Jeff (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) When on the hunt for ice cream in Port Jefferson, you have three options that are within walking distance of each other: Roger's Frigate, Port Jefferson Ice Cream Cafe, or Ralph's. It's a tough choice, but when you have a serious sweet tooth, sometimes it just comes down to whatever line is shortest.

We know the way (Credit: Jim Staubitser) (Credit: Jim Staubitser) If you're planning on going just about anywhere, LIers always think they know the quickest route. Just take Sunrise Highway all the way! Why take the Long Island Expressway at this hour when you can just get on the Southern State Parkway? And don't even think about the Sagtikos Parkway right now.

We're not like this! (Credit: Bravo) (Credit: Bravo) The Bravo reality show "Princesses: Long Island" was only on one season, but it stuck with some of us ... especially out-of-towners, who may use the Princesses as a reference point! Get ready to argue, because let's face it, very few of us are anything like those girls.

No, the opening scene of 'Grease' wasn't filmed here (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) When lounging in the Hamptons, you and your friends could argue for hours about what scenes were actually shot on the beaches there, and which ones definitely weren't. We'll help you out: "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Gossip Girl," "Sex and the City" and "Something's Gotta Give" were filmed there.