Babylon Town board member Lindsay Henry has been arrested and charged with beating a woman in a domestic incident, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

Henry, 54, of Oak Beach, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in First District Court in Central Islip.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I have nothing to say,” Henry said outside a courtroom on Wednesday.

“During a domestic dispute, the victim suffered a physical injury on September 10,” said Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers. “Henry surrendered himself to the First Precinct on September 12. He was held overnight.”

Henry, a lawyer, is the son of former District Attorney Patrick Henry and the brother of District Court Judge Jennifer Henry.

CrimeRecent LI mug shots