Monday’s storm caused extensive flooding at all Long Island state park beaches but no more than in previous nor’easters and any erosion was not expected to have significant or long-lasting effects, a state parks official said Tuesday.

New York State Parks Deputy Regional Director for Long Island George Gorman said all seven beach areas — including Jones Beach, Robert Moses State Park, Heckscher State Park, the Montauk beach near Hither Hills, Orient Beach State Park, Sunken Meadow State Park and Wildwood State Park — also experienced minor to moderate erosion but that any lost sand would be naturally replenished.

“This storm had a significant impact on the beaches similar to some major storms that we’ve seen, but not to the level of a major hurricane or superstorm Sandy,” Gorman said in an interview Tuesday morning as he was about to start surveying any damage along the beaches.

Gorman said those looking forward to visiting the beaches when the weather gets warmer will have nothing to worry about.

“We’re not concerned regarding lasting effects — we know that the water will recede and the sand will naturally be replenished along the beaches in the spring and summer so there’ll be no problem with accommodating visitors,” Gorman said.

Gorman said overnight reports from state parks managers that are still being compiled showed that while parts of Jones Beach were flooded, more damage was prevented because of Sandy funding that allowed a retaining wall to be constructed ahead of Monday’s storm.

“The west bath house area going east to Field Number 6 is completely underwater, but the walkways and boardwalk facility areas have not flooded — there’s no damage,” Gorman said. “As a result of funding from superstorm Sandy, over the weekend and [Monday] morning we built a wall of sand in front of the central area of the beach that protected the boardwalk and central mall facility building.”

As another example of flooding at the beaches, Gorman said there was an estimated “80 to 90 feet” of erosion at Robert Moses State Park along the entire shoreline.

Gorman said any other flooding or damage at the other parks was not immediately available.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman told News 12 Long Island the flooding on Dune Road was “quite bad,” with at least 6 inches of water inundating the roadway from Hampton Bays to Westhampton Beach.

He described beach erosion as minor to moderate.

In Ocean Beach on Fire Island, Ocean Beach Police Officer Michael Mills said that by 8 a.m. Tuesday, “Between the ocean and the bay we have flooding up into there — the water is about 2 feet deep and then some on Bay Walk on the bay side. We’re waiting for the water to recede and assess it from there.”

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau Lt. John Fitzgerald said that on Fire Island, “There’s beach erosion and flooding on the inner roads, but everything is passable.”