Sen. Todd Kaminsky has filed a bill that orders the state to study the health effects of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water and set a regulation to limit exposure to the man-made chemical.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not regulate 1,4-dioxane, although the agency considers it a possible carcinogen.

Newsday and News 12 Long Island reported last week that 71 percent of Long Island water suppliers detected levels of 1,4-dioxane that pose a 1-in-1-million chance of causing cancer after prolonged exposure. Nationally, 7 percent of water suppliers detected levels that pose the same cancer risk.

“It’s obviously raised cause for concern, and I think we should be proactive here,” said Kaminsky, of Long Beach, a Democrat who recently was named ranking member of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.

The bill would require the state health commissioner to undertake a health review and set a maximum concentration level allowed by law that public water suppliers would have to follow.

Officials with the EPA, the state Department of Health and local water suppliers could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment.

Every five years, the EPA requires all large water districts and a sampling of small systems to test for up to 30 chemicals that are not regulated but could pose health risks.

Survey results released in August showed that Long Island water suppliers exceeded the national and state averages for detections of 1,4-dioxane, with the Hicksville Water District detecting the highest concentration in the nation.

While the cancer risk is considered low, water suppliers are concerned because there is no approved method in New York to remove the chemical.

The state recently approved a Suffolk County Water Authority pilot program to test a new technology. The program should be running in April; it will take about a year before the water authority can go back to the Health Department for final approval for its use.

“I think we need to be having a conversation about setting a limit while we are working on treatment plans,” Kaminsky said.