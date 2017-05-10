Long Islanders as collectibles: Billy Joel, Chris Weidman, Lindsay Lohan and more
Could this be the ultimate Long Island collection?
There's a bobblehead of Huntington native Ralph Macchio, channeling his "Karate Kid" character while sporting a New York Islanders jersey. Funko Pop! has turned UFC champ Chris Weidman, "Mean Girl" Lindsay Lohan and WWE champ Mick Foley into figurines, and the many faces of Billy Joel have been used to create a special collection of Russian stacking dolls paying tribute to the Piano Man.
Check out these and other famous Long Islanders as collectibles.
Steven Matz(Credit: Amazon)
While an injury has kept the real Steven Matz off the mound for the New York Mets this season, the Long Island native's bobblehead looks ready to strike out the competition.
Chuck D(Credit: Amazon)
Rapper Chuck D, sporting a baseball cap featuring the iconic logo of his group, "Public Enemy," is also among the Long Island natives that have been transformed into Funko Pop! figurines.
Lindsay Lohan(Credit: Amazon)
Long Island's Lindsay Lohan was turned into a Funko Pop! figurine depicting her as Cady Heron, the role she played in the 2004 hit comedy, "Mean Girls."
Ralph Macchio(Credit: eBay; Newsday)
Does it get any more Long Island than Ralph Macchio channeling his "Karate Kid" character while wearing an Islanders jersey? The NHL team recently honored the actor by creating this bobblehead doll, which it handed out to the first 10,000 ticketholders at the Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 23, 2016.
Mick Foley(Credit: Amazon)
Fans of WWE champ Mick Foley have options. There's the Funko Pop! version of the wrestler flashing a thumbs-up and sporting a smiley face shirt or showcasing his more intimidating side, is a 6-inch action figure of the Long Island native suited up in his "Mankind" attire.
Kate McKinnon(Credit: Amazon)
Kate McKinnon is an action figure. While we couldn't find toy versions of "Olya Povlatsky" or some of her other popular "Saturday Night Live" characters, fans of the funny Long Island native can own a replica of her as her zany character, Jillian Holtzmann, in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot.
Billy Joel(Credit: ecrater.com)
This collection of hand-painted Russian stacking dolls features the many faces of Billy Joel.
Chris Weidman(Credit: Amazon)
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman looks ready to take down all the other Funko Pop! figurines in the series. (Title belt not included.)
Natalie Portman(Credit: Amazon)
This clone of Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" is just one of many action figures and collectibles that exist in the galaxy depicting Portman's character from the popular series.
Vinny Testaverde(Credit: Amazon)
While former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde can boast that he has a Heisman Trophy on his shelf, you can put the ex-New York Jet on your shelf in the form of a bobblehead doll.
Julius 'Dr. J' Erving(Credit: Amazon)
Hall of Fame basketball star (and Roosevelt High School alum) Julius "Dr. J" Erving got the bobblehead treatment, too. Here he is wearing a jersey for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team he led to an NBA title in 1983.
