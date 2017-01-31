Bishop John Barres became the new leader of the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Tuesday and in his first sermon sounded the call for “new and creative approaches” to ministry, evangelization, interreligious cooperation, family life and mercy to the downtrodden, including survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

Hundreds of parishioners, priests, nuns and other religious leaders packed St. Agnes Cathedral to witness and celebrate the momentous occasion of Barres’ installation as the fifth bishop of the diocese, the eighth-largest in the nation and home to 1.5 million Catholics on Long Island.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the pope’s representative in the United States, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, joined in the official rites of passage for Barres — among them, the reading of Pope Francis’ letter naming Barres as bishop of Rockville Centre.

The like had not been seen in the cathedral since September 2001, when Bishop William Murphy was installed only days before the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon changed the world. Murphy, 76, is retiring.

Barres, 56, laid out an ambitious vision for the diocese in his homily, discussing outreach to Latinos, data-driven planning and stressing again and again the importance of inclusion and involvement by clergy and lay people alike.

He appealed particularly to young people, a hallmark of Barres’ ministry from the time he was a parish priest in Delaware through his most recent position as bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania — where he had served since 2009.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“A word to the children, youth and young adults of the diocese,” the new bishop said. “I am ecstatic about your futures in Jesus Christ and the way you, in the words of Pope Francis, ‘shake up the church and the world’ with your enthusiasm and desire to dedicate your lives to Jesus and the mission of the Catholic Church in the world.

“I cannot wait to meet you,” Barres said. “I cannot wait to serve you.”

Madison Willmott, 17, of East Quogue, attended the ceremony as a representative of her school, Bishop McGann Mercy High School in Riverhead.

Afterward, she said she liked the bishop’s encouraging people “to go out and do stuff for the church and not just go to Mass.”

As people left the cathedral, about two dozen musicians stood outside and across the street, singing “Hallelujah.”

The Rev. Vincenzo Cardilicchia, of All Saints Church in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, said he came to the installation because he was inspired by Barres’ call for “a re-evangelicalization” of the church.

Too many churches are seeing low attendance and closing, and there is a great need for clergy to reach out and get more people involved.

“We need to bring in people and see them for who they are,” said Cardilicchia. “I’m so happy that a new, young bishop sees the need for this — a streak of light in the darkness.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Joe Kramer, 68, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in the Allentown archdiocese, was among those who drove more than two hours to attend Tuesday’s service. Kramer, the former principal of Notre Dame High School in Easton, said he made the trip with his wife Sue, 70, out of respect for Barres and all that he has done for Catholic education.

“He was always there for us and I felt like we had to be there for him,” he said. “This diocese is getting a phenomenal individual — full of energy and full of love.”

Darlene Vietri, 58, a parishioner from Bethpage, sang in the diocesan choir during the Mass.

“We can’t wait for him to be the new bishop. We’re very excited,” she said beforehand. “He’s young, he’s vibrant, he loves children, he looks like he’s full of energy.”

Expressing similar enthusiasm was Teresa DaLuz, 54, of East Northport. Her son, Alessandro DaLuz, was ordained two years ago and currently serves at Holy Redeemer Church in Freeport.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I think he’s going to be great,” she said. “He’s passionate about the youth, which will be great for our church.”

Brother Gary Cregan, principal of Saint Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, was chosen to represent religious orders on Long Island at the Mass.

“From what I have read, it appears Bishop Barres sees the tremendous importance of Catholic education,” Cregan said. “And like Bishop Murphy, I am thrilled to be working with a bishop who values this great mission of spreading the gospel.”

As bishop of the Allentown diocese, Barres gained a reputation as an energetic, humble and down-to-earth bishop, according to parishioners and clergy there. He launched numerous initiatives in Catholic schools and seminary programs and among Latino Catholics.

In recent interviews, he said his goals include bringing more people into Masses and parishes through the church’s “New Evangelization” efforts; attracting more seminarians and future nuns; and reaching out to Long Island’s fast-growing population of Latinos, many of whom are Catholics.

First and foremost, he said, he plans to listen to the people of the diocese to learn more about them, their parishes and their spiritual lives.

Barres’ coat of arms was on display during Tuesday’s service. It has red and silver bars honoring his immigrant ancestor Jacob Barres, who came from Prussia and settled in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, in 1852. A dolphin honors St. John Fisher, a rose represents St. Thomas More, and an ax pays homage to Abraham Lincoln, whom Barres greatly admires. Barres’ motto is “Holiness and mission,” taken from Pope John Paul II’s 1990 encyclical “The True Missionary is the Saint.”

The Westchester County native earned a master’s in business administration from New York University before deciding to enter the seminary. He spent 20 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, where he served as a parish priest before leaders sent him to study for three years in Rome, and then brought him back to work as chancellor helping to run the diocese.

At age 48, Barres became one of the youngest bishops in the United States when Pope Benedict XVI named him bishop of Allentown.