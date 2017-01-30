Bishop John Barres is to take part in a prayer service Monday night on the eve of his formal installation as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

The evening prayer service at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will include high-level church dignitaries, among them Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Pope Francis’ representative in the United States.

Barres, 56, who served as the bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for more than seven years, on Tuesday afternoon will officially take over the eighth-largest diocese in the United States, home to 1.5 million Catholics.

An installation Mass at St. Agnes is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Barres is expected to deliver a homily at Monday night’s service, with closing remarks given by Bishop William Murphy, whom he is succeeding. Murphy, 76, bishop of the Rockville Centre diocese since 2001, is retiring.

Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in the United States, is expected to be at both services, along with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York.

Scores of priests, bishops, relatives, public officials and leaders of other faiths are expected to attend, including Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the retired archbishop of Washington, D.C., and Cardinal Justin Rigali, the retired archbishop of Philadelphia.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

On Tuesday, Pierre and Dolan will carry out the ritual in which Barres is installed as bishop of Rockville Centre. Pierre will read the letter from Pope Francis naming Barres, and then show the letter to the congregants at St. Agnes.

Then Pierre and Dolan will lead Barres to the chair, or cathedra, in which the bishop sits on the altar. Barres will receive a crozier, and then be seated in the cathedra, signifying his assumption of the leadership of the diocese.

Barres gained a reputation as an energetic, humble and down-to-earth bishop in Allentown, according to parishioners and clergy there. He launched numerous initiatives in Catholic schools, seminary programs and among Latino Catholics.

The Westchester County native is moving from a diocese of 250,000 Catholics to one six times larger.

Barres, in recent interviews, said his goals for the diocese include bringing more people into Masses and parishes through the “New Evangelization,” attracting more seminarians and future nuns, and reaching out to the Island’s fast-growing population of Latinos — many of them Catholics.

Monday’s prayer service is to be in both English and Spanish, with the gospel passage read in Spanish.

Barres’ coat of arms will be on display. It includes red and silver bars honoring his immigrant ancestor Jacob Barres, who came from Prussia and settled in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, in 1852.

A dolphin honors St. John Fisher, a rose represents St. Thomas More, and an ax pays homage to Abraham Lincoln, whom Barres greatly admires.

Barres’ motto is “Holiness and Mission,” taken from Saint Pope John Paul II’s 1990 encyclical, “The True Missionary is the Saint.”