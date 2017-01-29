Bishop William Murphy celebrated his final Mass on Sunday as the head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.
Murphy, 76, has been the diocese’s bishop since 2001 — he began his tenure just five days before the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.
The diocese’s new bishop, John Barres, will be installed on Tuesday. He will become the diocese’s fifth bishop.
On Sunday, Murphy made very little mention of his upcoming retirement, though he asked the more than 200 parishioners at the 11 a.m. Mass to pray for Barres.
“Mass isn’t about me,” Murphy said afterward. “Mass is about the Lord and his people. I’m the go-between.”
