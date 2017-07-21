KEY EVENT: Triple play. An update on the local employment situation, a Federal Reserve meeting and a hugely anticipated GDP report highlight a busy week.
MONDAY: The National Association of Realtors posts existing home sales for June. Earnings: Google parent Alphabet, Hasbro.
TUESDAY: The state Labor Department releases June unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. Also, S&P Case/Shiller home prices for May. Earnings: Uniondale bank company Flushing Financial, AT&T, Chipotle Mexican Grill, GM, McDonald’s.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting with a statement on the economy. Also, the Commerce Department releases June new-home sales. Earnings: Lake Success bank company Astoria Financial, Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Northrop Grumman
THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 22 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, June durable goods orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Glen Head bank company First of Long Island, Amazon, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks, Twitter, Verizon.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases its first estimate of second-quarter GDP, the key gauge of U.S. economic growth. Earnings: American Airlines, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Merck.
