HIGHLIGHTS Vice President Mike Pence to speak

Demonstrators hope for overturn of Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will highlight Friday’s 44th annual March for Life demonstration that is fueled by resurgent hope of reversing abortion rights under President Donald Trump.

Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators arrived Friday morning for the march. Organizers predicted hundreds of thousands of people would march to the U.S. Supreme Court building, then lobby their local representatives to support Trump and his promise to end on-demand abortions under national law.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

They hope his appointees to the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

Many of the marchers made long trips on church buses and spent nights sleeping on church floors.

For instance, there were eight buses of young people from small towns in Michigan

“We wanted to make it so the youth can afford it, rather than having to fly,” said Mary Hale, 60, of Sterling, Mich., a chaperone for the 12-hour bus ride. “We’re here to speak for the unborn and plead for their lives.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The retired computer programmer and others at the demonstration said they are energized by the support of President Donald Trump.

“It is a lot of hardship, but we offer that up to the babies,” said Anna Stanczak, 18, of Sterling. She said that while she recognizes Trump through his appointments to the Supreme Court might not be able to overturn Roe v. Wade soon, she is hopeful he will take additional action to further restrict abortions.

“I want an end to all abortions, but we’ll take what we can for now and keep on pushing,” Stanczak said.

Daniel Lucat, 18, of Shelby Township, Mich., about 30 miles north of Detroit, said he took the trip to exercise his religious rights. “I’m pretty excited that all our hard world will pay off,” he said.

Trump’s senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, is also scheduled to speak at the march. Trump is expected to tweet during the event, which he said will be ignored by the news media.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“They’ll have 300-, 400-, 500-, 600,000,” Trump said Thursday when he met with Republican congressional leaders at a retreat in Philadelphia. “You won’t even read about it.”

Other scheduled speakers include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York; Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who now opposes abortion; and Benjamin Watson of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

“Each of our speakers exemplifies this year’s theme, ‘the power of one,’ in a beautiful way,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “Their words are sure to motivate the marchers, as well as the millions of pro-life Americans who will be watching, who dedicate themselves to restoring a culture of life in the United States.”

During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to make his upcoming appointment to the Supreme Court a vote against Roe v. Wade, should the decision be challenged. The appointment Trump is now considering would replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year. Trump, however, will likely have at least one more appointment in his first term.

In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is pushing the Assembly’s Democratic majority to update and strengthen state laws that predate the 1973 Supreme Court decision to make sure no rights to abortion in the state are curtailed by Washington.

“This state will 100 percent back a woman’s right to choose,” Cuomo said. “I made it clear that even if they defund programs in this state, the state will fund them, because we are going to protect women’s rights all across the board.”