Opponents of a Suffolk OTB video lottery casino in Islandia filed a state lawsuit Wednesday morning seeking to overturn the village’s approval of the project.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court in Riverhead by a coalition of residents and civic associations, argues that the Islandia Village Board’s vote last month was invalid because it did not have a written resolution and failed to seek state, Suffolk County and Islip Town data about the casino’s potential impact on traffic and public safety, said Paul Sabatino, the Huntington Station attorney who represents the plaintiffs.

“They voted on nothing. They voted on a blank piece of paper,” Sabatino said in a telephone interview. “It’s like a phantom vote on a phantom document on a phantom permit for a phantom casino.”

Sabatino said the suit names the village and Delaware North, the Buffalo company developing the casino for Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., as defendants. Suffolk OTB is not a defendant, Sabatino said.

Delaware North, which completed its purchase of the hotel in late August, plans to lease space to Suffolk OTB for the casino. OTB officials have said they expect to open the facility in the hotel by the end of the year.

A statement released Wednesday by Delaware North officials did not directly address the lawsuit, but said the betting parlor “will bring significant economic benefits to Suffolk County and Islandia, including tax revenue and creating new permanent operational jobs and short-term construction jobs, plus retaining existing jobs.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We think the hotel in Islandia is a great location, and we plan to work with the village and nearby residents on any concerns with the facility’s aesthetics and operations going forward,” the company statement said.

Village officials and OTB representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The village board on Aug. 12 approved a special permit allowing 1,000 video lottery terminals as an accessory use at the Islandia Marriott Long Island hotel, on the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway. Islandia Mayor Allan M. Dorman has said the permit would be reviewed every two years.

Islandia is to receive more than $2 million a year for the next two decades from Delaware North. Dorman has said the revenues would cut the village portion of Islandia residents’ property tax bills by up to half.

Sabatino said casinos typically are not considered accessory or “incidental” uses for hotels under state law, and casinos are “explicitly” prohibited by the village zoning code.

The Suffolk County Planning Commission on Aug. 3 had voted 8-1 to refer the casino issue to Islandia. Commission members said then they could not block the casino, but they said Islandia officials should ask state, county and Islip officials for studies regarding traffic and public safety issues related to the casino site before voting on the permit.

Sabatino said the village board voted without seeking those studies.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is to invalidate the purported attempt by the village to enact this approval,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

OTB officials have said the casino would help the financially ailing agency escape bankruptcy. An earlier plan to build the casino in Medford was withdrawn because of opposition from residents and Brookhaven Town officials.

Suffolk OTB officials have said the county is guaranteed at least $2 million in revenue from the casino during its first full year of operation and $3 million in its second year. It could get more in those years if revenue exceeds certain levels. In the third through 10th year, the county gets $1 million a year, but otherwise profits go to creditors until they’re paid off.

Dorman said Delaware North agreed to pay the village $2.35 million per year for 20 years, plus a single payment of $1.53 million for improvements to the village-owned First Responders park. The village’s approval of the casino had hinged on the agreement with Delaware North, Dorman said.

The casino’s detractors have said the tax relief plan would not compensate residents for the disruption to their lives.

Opponents, including some residents of Islandia and neighboring communities such as Ronkonkoma and Hauppauge, said it would generate crime and traffic and lower property values.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Village residents who supported the casino said it would create jobs and lower taxes. Dorman has said Delaware North had agreed to improve security at the hotel.

OTB officials have said the betting parlor is expected to attract an average of about 6,000 customers daily and create about 200 casino jobs, plus an additional 100 jobs in the hotel’s expanded restaurant and bar.

Revenue generated by the casino also will help OTB pay an estimated $17 million owed to various creditors as part of bankruptcy settlements, officials have said.