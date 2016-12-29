2016 was a busy year for Long Islanders on social media.

Posts ranging from a hiker stumbling on a spooky scene in the woods to a peacock on the loose drew millions of views combined across online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Newsday caught up with some of 2016's local social media stars to see how life has changed since their time in the spotlight.

Monogram Shop’s presidential poll goes national (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Valerie Smith had so many plastic commemorative Donald Trump cups at the Monogram Shop in East Hampton post-election, she couldn't give them away. The shop, which received national attention this year for its normally accurate presidential straw poll known as the "Cup Count," had so many Trump stacks left, employees filled a bathroom and a large storage bucket. Hillary Clinton cups had outsold them by more than 1,500 cups. And yet, it was Trump that took the presidency. "It was what it was for every other pollster," Smith, the shop's owner, said. Some Clinton supporters were dismayed by the inaccurate prediction. "We had people coming and saying 'You blew it!'... 'We were counting on you!'" and "How could the cups have let us down!'" Smith said. The count had never been wrong since it was started in 2004. In 2016, features in The New York Times and The New Yorker propelled the shop into the national spotlight. Smith said the attention didn't necessarily translate into increased sales, but she's taking it as a sign that other people are just as interested in quirky straw polls as she is. "I do it because I think it's fascinating," she said. --Laura Blasey

Hiker finds ‘missing persons shrine’ in park (Credit: James Rankin) (Credit: James Rankin) James Rankin's video of a "missing persons shrine" he stumbled upon while hiking through Berkeley Jackson park in Huntington has been viewed by more than 1 million people since he posted it to Facebook in October. The video shows a wooded clearing where several missing persons posters have been tacked onto trees. The 12-minute clip has been viewed on Facebook more than 1.3 million times and Rankin, 38, of Huntington Station, said he still gets stopped by people around town who want to discuss the viral video. Suffolk County police said they investigated the site and determined the fliers had been hung for a Halloween party, though Rankin said he's still unsettled by the situation and no longer enjoys hiking through the area. "Everything about that was creepy and weird, and I think the fact that so many people have seen it and have been scared by it speaks to that," Rankin said. --Rachel Uda

Lonely peacock roams Huntington for mate (Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) In late April, social media was aflutter with a strange sight: one or more peacocks roaming Huntington neighborhoods. The sightings, captured on Facebook and Snapchat, turned out to be the work of a single fugitive bird -- Pea, a resident of Armstrong Farm in Lattingtown. Pea was first spotted jumping backyard fences in Huntington on April 25 while farm owner Eddie Armstrong desperately tried to track down his beloved bird. The attention and the ragtag band of peacock hunters that formed in response proved to be difficult to handle, Armstrong said. "People would call me and I'd go from one town to another and he was already gone. I had to go to different towns each time," Armstrong said. "It was a lot because I'm 82." Pea was eventually cornered in Lloyd Harbor by local police officers two days later, to the delight of Armstrong. He said he received plenty of calls from peacock owners and fans in the following weeks checking up on Pea. He believes his bird fled because it was mating season, and while Pea had a male buddy, he didn't have a girlfriend. Armstrong said he added a female peacock to his flock and Pea seems to be sticking around. "He's doing fine, he looks good," Armstrong said. --Laura Blasey

