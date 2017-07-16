A Bay Shore man led New York State Police on a high-speed chase on the Robert Moses Causeway Sunday after troopers tried to stop him for motor vehicle violations, police reported.
Felix O. Rivera, 34, was driving a 2005 Honda VTX motorcycles south on the causeway at 9:35 a.m. when troopers saw him driving in between traffic on the broken lane lines, troopers said in a news release.
When police attempted to pull him over, Rivera speed off, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hours, troopers said.
Rivera continued until exiting the causeway, then changed directions and began traveling northbound. Troopers said it took multiple enforcement tactics to stop him.
“The New York State Police will continue to target aggressive driving, with an emphasis on motorcycle enforcement,” Major David Candelaria said in the release.
State police were in the midst of an aggressive driving enforcement operation on Ocean Parkway and Robert Moses Causeway in Babylon Town to crack down on speeders when Rivera drove past, troopers said.
Rivera was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana, and multiple other traffic violations. Rivera is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on July 26.
