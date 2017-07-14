Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Let’s take it from the top:

Health care costs too much.

Too few have access to it.

Medical professionals find the system confounding.

Expanding Medicaid scalped taxpayers.

Obamacare burdens employers.

Choices are too limited.

Even President Barack Obama issued a rare apology for the broken promise: “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.”

All these arguments were heard and echoed by the Republican Party, which, having captured the White House and both houses of Congress, finally got to do something about it.

That something is proving elusive. One reason seems to be that fixing one problem worsens another. It turns out there are many different priorities and choices involved, with implications for the federal deficit and entitlements in general.

The drawbacks of Obamacare were prominently stated in January by Tom Price, an orthopedic surgeon turned politician who now serves as President Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary.

Six months later, all the top politicians in power are showing that they just might not be up to addressing a massive version of the old Catskills gripe that the food is lousy and the portions are small.

On Thursday, discussion centered on an amendment offered by an old Trump foe, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that would allow insurers offering plans under Obamacare cheaper, thinner policies.

Perhaps it could win some Senate votes, but it also could alienate others concerned that it could hike premiums for those with pre-existing conditions.

In a sign of the way things are now, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was reportedly unhappy when she was asked about a summary distributed to lobbyists before she had seen the bill.

“I think that as a courtesy to those of us who are actually making the decisions that we would actually have an opportunity to see it first,” Murkowski said, according to The Associated Press.

Process aside, Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network on Wednesday he’d be “very angry” if Republicans don’t pass the bill before them.

“I don’t even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad,” he said.

But as the president admitted before, the topic is complicated. The feelings he expresses just might not matter.