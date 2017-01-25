Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Even more amazing than President Donald Trump’s canard about millions of “illegal” votes is that the fact that his complaint fails to generate a serious inquiry.

What would seem to be a severely serious matter is treated silently by those with power to investigate — apparently including the Trump administration itself.

Think about this for a moment.

Here is the chief executive of the United States meeting members of Congress and telling them, according to those present, that between 3 million and 5 million “illegal” votes cost him the popular vote against Hillary Clinton.

If true, this would, of course, be a massive scandal.

We need to know. Such charges demand investigation.

If true, the scandal would be bigger than any Russian propaganda. Bigger than any Clinton Foundation influence-peddling. Bigger, and affecting more Americans, than Watergate or Teapot Dome, if true.

Remarkably, however, no word comes of any investigations on Capitol Hill. No sign that attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions will jump in. No hint that James Comey, who’s staying on as FBI director, will commit resources to the mission.

We heard the most empowered man on earth issue nothing less than a verbal indictment of democracy’s machinery. How can this not even get the attention a cranky customer expects when returning merchandise at a big box store?

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) uses his position to announce and pursue some pretty hot, high-profile stuff.

Chaffetz made splashes with extensive Benghazi hearings and State Department emails. He’s famously and fearlessly grilled Comey in public about what he concluded and why.

Surely, of the two major parties, the GOP would have more to lose by letting a tremendous scandal like millions of illegal voters go unexplored. After all, the titular head of the party has now declared that this cost him a political mandate.

So one would think Chaffetz and his investigative aides and peers in the Senate would have set up a meeting by now where the president’s staff could expound on what they’ve found out.

They could ask what persuaded the president that this is true. They could ask which states carried out the alleged fakery. They could ask why even the most partisan of election officials on both sides nationwide gave no credence to the president’s claims.

They could ask how, in gathering these scam votes, the Democrats, or Clinton, or whoever, couldn’t seem to fake the 70,000 ballots needed to swing the Electoral College their way.

They could figure out the intrepid tale of how the Republicans held on to the Congress with all this fraud going on.

They could ask if Trump has, well, any evidence at all.

It’s as if empowered fellow Republicans see this claim as an embarrassment — something to be treated in Trump’s presence by looking at your shoes, the same way you’d ignore a crazy person shouting in a subway car.

They should take the president literally.

And if it turns out Trump is just fabricating it, maybe the probers could figure out why. They could call in psychologists, subpoena emails, maybe tap some phones, knock on doors, ask relatives what’s going on.

Then these serious representatives could write a report, revealing and explaining what they learned and getting to the bottom of it all.

Isn’t that what checks and balances and accountability are all about? Or is there something missing here?