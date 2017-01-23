Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Every day Hillary Clinton becomes more irrelevant. When millions of Americans took to the streets Saturday for demonstrations against President Donald Trump, the thrust of their messages targeted Trump himself, immigration, health care and womens’ equality.

There was little echo of last fall’s one-on-one campaign. This was about the new incumbent, what he may represent and where government policies may bend under his stewardship.

On Twitter, one news organization sent out a misleading headline and photo hinting of Clinton’s presence. Only with a further click would the reader learn that the losing Democrat merely issued a statement of support for the events.

A smattering of signs did faintly echo the campaign. Someone in Manhattan hoisted the message “I’m With Her” — but with arrows pointing in the direction of other participants.

Not that we will stop hearing from the former secretary of state, who was last seen on TV looking wistful through Trump’s inaugural on Friday.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight and Goverment Affairs Committee, said on Instagram under a photo of him shaking her hand at the ceremony: “So pleased she’s not the president. The investigation continues.”

Chaffetz and other congressional Republicans might wish to keep her shattered political persona on life support for at least a little while longer, if only to stall for time on perhaps probing several real-time, Trump-related conflict-of-interest issues.

Inside-the-Beltway storms about Benghazi and Clinton Foundation donors are quickly losing currency.

Over the weekend, Trump’s blatant falsehoods about inaugural crowd size, his about-face on the value of the CIA, and his seemingly casual remark about grabbing Iraqi oil took over the Washington narrative in a way that no Clinton follow-ups could.

Women’s March on Washington organizers on Thursday released a list of 27 “honorees” for the event that excluded Clinton — which led declared progressives at the petition website change.org to demand her name be added. It wasn’t.

But that’s a small, factional sideshow. The larger division involves the future ideology of the Democratic Party as a whole, — which may or may not involve the Clintons, but will almost certainly involve Senate Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders.