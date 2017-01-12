Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s major positions are not just evolving but swiveling as his inauguration nears.

On Wednesday came a big example. Trump said of pre-election cyberhacks: “I think it was Russia.”

Earlier he famously mocked American officials’ charges of a Vladimir Putin role in political leaks.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Trump had sniped.

At his news conference, Trump paid court to mainstream news organizations that noted claims of Russian blackmail against him were unsubstantiated.

The “dishonest media” label would be limited to those who irked him.

At that moment, Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state nominee, was testifying at his confirmation hearing. He delivered his own Russian reversal.

The U.S. should have more forcefully confronted the Russians’ moves in Ukraine, Tillerson suggested.

During the GOP convention in the summer, the Putin-praising Trump camp killed the platform plank vowing U.S. weapons support for Ukraine.

Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions said Tuesday: “I have no belief and I do not support the idea that Muslims, as a religious group, should be denied admission to the United States.”

More than a year ago, Trump had called for “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” after jihadist terrorist attacks in France and California.

Since then, Trump bobbed and weaved over exactly how he’d proceed. Sessions’ statement was the clearest sign yet that the ban outlived its use as a sales pitch to voters.

In his confirmation hearing Sessions also moved away from his own statements in support of Trump during the summer that Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted over the email controversy.

“We can never have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute,” he said — without ruling out a case in which he’d recuse himself.

Trump at his news conference also demonstrated once and for all that he will not release his taxes for public inspection. Not only did he repeat that they are “under audit,” he added that Americans don’t care about the issue.

“No, I don’t think so. I won. And became president. No, I don’t think they care at all. I don’t think they care at all.”

Last January he said in a televised interview that he’d make this traditional disclosure.

“We’re working on that now. I have big returns, as you know, and I have everything all approved and very beautiful and we’ll be working that over in the next period of time,” he said.