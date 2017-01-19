Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Real estate gave Donald Trump his lifelong comfort zone and his first taste of clout. So it should come as no surprise that fellow New York developers — tied to him by friendship, money and family — are set to occupy part of Trump’s presidential terrain.

Along the Long Island Expressway in Corona, Queens, stands LeFrak City, built in the 1960s and named for its late builder, Sam LeFrak. The apartment complex is a standing legacy similar to that of the late Fred Trump, whose Trump Village looms above Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Last week, Fred Trump’s son, the president-elect, told The Wall Street Journal that Sam LeFrak’s son, developer Richard LeFrak, will head up a new council to monitor spending on his proposed $1 trillion plan for improving U.S. infrastructure. LeFrak will do so alongside Steven Roth of Vornado Realty.

Vornado, a giant real estate investment trust, has been touted as the city’s largest commercial landlord. When Roth appeared at Trump’s election-night victory party in Manhattan, observers noted the two are co-owners of a Sixth Avenue office tower between West 51st and West 52nd streets.

“They’ve already agreed to do it,” Trump told the newspaper.

The combined role of Roth and close Trump friend LeFrak has a special potential to influence big government resources because the new administration plans to use private capital for its road, bridge and utility projects, to be leveraged by tax breaks.

Crucial details of that plan are still pending.

Jared Kushner, who has been named senior White House adviser, is best known as the president-elect’s son-in-law. He is also a second-generation real estate mogul, also invested in Manhattan, whose father Charles Kushner also built and sold residential structures in New Jersey.

The other day at Trump Tower, Long Islander Scott Rechler, CEO of the major league RXR Realty LLC, made a cameo appearance in the presidential transition.

For all his prominence in the industry, Rechler wasn’t on hand as a Trump insider. Rather, he was accompanying The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s eldest son, who was there to meet the president-elect to discuss voting rights. Rechler is a board member at the Drum Major Institute, a think tank that identifies itself as committed to “the nonviolent social change legacy” of the slain civil-rights leader.

Just as the oil industry meets national politics in Texas, the real-estate sector does the same in New York.

On Friday, the Trump family and its close associates assume the status of an old-money crowd. The power of public governance will be added to the power they already held as landlords.