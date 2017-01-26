Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

By suddenly bowing to demands for an investigation, President Donald Trump is clearly trying to bat down the bipartisan ridicule heaped on him this week for absurdly claiming that an enormous fraud robbed him of the popular vote.

On Twitter — where skeptics can’t push questions — Trump declared that he “will be asking for” a probe into “voter fraud.” This would include “those registered to vote in two states” and “those registered to vote who are dead.”

With this baby step, he swings the spotlight away from insisting, as he did to Congress members, that 3 million to 5 million illegal votes were to blame for Hillary Clinton besting him in the popular vote.

He didn’t repeat the claim in his short message.

At least for the moment, he seemed to have backed away from it. The tweet appears to shift focus from the president’s amazingly self-centered conspiracy theory to a more traditional conspiracy theory.

That is, he bargains down to a less exotic, long-debated and long-undocumented belief familiar in GOP circles: that irregularities and foul-ups common to voting procedures in America are rampant and significant, not isolated and trivial.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The New York City-based Brennan Center for Justice reacted by saying: “An expensive investigation of imaginary voting fraud is not needed. It could easily devolve into a witch hunt.

“There is no evidence of massive voter fraud — none.”

But the center should give him more credit. Trump would know about “those registered to vote in two states.” White House adviser Steve Bannon has been simultaneously registered in both New York and Florida, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune first reported. CNN added that Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee for treasury secretary, is registered in both California and New York. And The Washington Post and NBC News said Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany, is registered in New York and Pennsylvania.

Despite what Trump’s tweet may suggest, being registered in two places is legal. And deceased voters showing up on the rolls has long been considered a matter of housekeeping for election boards.

One reason that Trump’s claim of 3 million to 5 million illegal voters swinging one way and robbing him of a popular mandate seems especially far-fetched is the basic way elections are conducted.

Across the U.S., Republicans control 33 governorships, and since states run the balloting, it is difficult to even imagine a massive fraud against the GOP presidential hopeful and, by implication, his down-ballot ticketmates.

Continual contention between the major parties involves voter ID laws. Republicans usually say they want them to fend off voter fraud; Democrats say Republicans want them so they can suppress votes in certain districts.

Back in December, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein tried to force a vote recount in Michigan, Trump’s own lawyers assailed the effort as a trick “to sow doubts regarding the legitimacy of the presidential election.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump’s filing stated: “All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.”

Just because a problem doesn’t exist, though, doesn’t mean you can’t devise an expedient solution to it.

And if it turns out that an independent probe puts Trump’s assertions to rest, look back to his “birther” claims about his predecessor for clues as to what he does next.

After years of hyping the Obama-born-in-Kenya conspiracy theory, he blamed his opponent for starting it.

Let history be a guide.