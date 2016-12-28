Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Take a step back and marvel at how Twitter, now a decade old, emerges as a U.S. president’s go-to mode of mass communication.

The advantage for Donald Trump is clear and powerful. He can say what he wants, unfiltered, at any hour, right away, to hundreds of millions of people.

What leader of any stripe through history wouldn’t have liked that?

Of course, the downside is the same as the upside. He can say what he wants, unfiltered, at any hour, right away, to hundreds of millions of people.

For better or worse, the airwaves of today are pre-cleared for him.

No radio scripts. No camera crews. No blast faxes or email alerts.

No sobering aides saying, “Let’s discuss this first.”

Twitter gives Trump the means of sharing his hallucinations — or distracting from certain facts.

On Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m., he said that he “won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” Not a shred of evidence has surfaced to come anywhere near backing this claim — not from Trump’s team, from Congress, from any of the states, from any office, or from any political party.

From the very palm of his hand, Trump has already issued ambiguous threats as well, such as on the topic of nuclear arms.

On Twitter he also praises his family, gushes about friends, calls rivals names, sidesteps and denounces news media coverage, comments on personal interests and pouts about satirical portrayals of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

As president, his tweets will have the potential to crater stocks, worry populations, advertise his rallies and products, and give his fans cues about how to pillory his critics.

On Monday, his White House spokesman-to-be Sean Spicer called social media a “really exciting part” of the job.

“I think that his use of social media in particular . . . is gonna be something that’s never been seen before,” Spicer told Rhode Island news station WPRI. “He has this direct pipeline in the American people, where he can talk back and forth.”

Is it really “back and forth” — or one-way marketing? Trump hasn’t held a news conference since July 27, the day he called on Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. Trump has since controlled the terms for when and whether he will answer any face-to-face questions.

In some stories, his tweets are his only quotes.

During her convention speech last summer, Clinton’s most retweeted line happened to be the anti-Trump warning: “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

With Clinton gone, critics still warn of the damage an impulsive Trump Twitter-storm could cause. At the same time, the social medium offers a unique open window into the thinking of the man America elected.

It may seem at first as if the public is getting to read the president’s complaints and boasts raw and unedited.

Maybe. But again, the communication stops and starts at his choosing.

“On the tweeting thing, let me just suggest if I might, we might as well get used to it,” Trump ally Newt Gingrich said Sunday on Fox News. “This is who he is, it’s how he’s going to operate ― whether it’s brilliant or stupid.”

Which does he believe?

“I think it’s brilliant because first of all, he’s able very quickly, over and over again, to set the agenda,” Gingrich said.

So if you like Trump, following his tweets may help you like him more.

If you dislike him, his tweets will remind you of why.