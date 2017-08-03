Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Shannon Monnat, a Penn State University sociologist, said that while watching election returns last November she noticed a pattern worth checking.

Monnat found President Donald Trump “outperformed the previous Republican candidate Mitt Romney the most in counties with the highest drug, alcohol and suicide mortality rates,” Monnat told National Public Radio.

These areas in particular shared a trend toward economic distress and family breakdown, she said.

So it had extra political resonance when the new president in March appointed a special study commission on the opioid crisis — which this week reported back that it demands aggressive federal action.

Headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the panel called for nothing less than the declaration of a national emergency.

This would “awaken every American to this simple fact: If this scourge has not found you or your family yet, without bold action by everyone, it soon will.”

The question is whether Trump will now do so. It would be extraordinary if he didn’t, since he ordered up the report.

Legally, declaring an emergency could allow government agencies more flexibility in how they run health care programs. The declaration also could loosen rules for setting up addiction treatment.

Unlike some other Trump policies, such as on energy, positions expounded by this drug panel stirred no controversy among experts.

As described on the wonky website FiveThirtyEight.com, the commission’s suggestions “are largely in line with those of many public health advocates.”

Its members called for wider use of medication-assistant treatment for those addicted to opioids, including buprenorphine and methadone.

The commission urged broader access to naloxone, widely known by the brand name Narcan, to combat the effects of overdoses. But it is expensive. An emergency declaration could give government leverage to press for cost reductions.

Other recommendations include improved data sharing among states and stepped-up collection and surveillance of data from hospital emergency departments.

Meanwhile, the synthetic opioid fentanyl “defies detection at our borders,” the panel said. The commission said this should become an issue of negotiation with China, where much of the fentanyl reaching the U.S. reportedly originates.

The idea of aggressive government action could rattle some people of libertarian bent. Details remain to be explored, and a time frame hasn’t been announced. Comments at hearings poured in by the thousands, which delayed the interim report’s issuance by a few weeks, officials said.