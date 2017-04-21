Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

As the first 100 days of the Trump administration nears an end, it becomes clear that several issues of particular importance on Long Island and New York City will be broached, carried over, and widely followed over the subsequent 100 days.

Here are five big ones:

MS-13: President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have expressed concern about the recent horrid slayings in Suffolk County for which the notorious transnational gang known as MS-13 or Mara Salvatrucha is believed responsible.

The group is suspected of 15 homicides in the county in 16 months, with eight victims known to be high school students. A crackdown would seem to fit right in the administration’s policy wheelhouse. Trump has repeatedly vowed to eject and keep out those here illegally and reduce crime.

Sessions even said he believes the crime cartel “could qualify” as a terrorist organization, but noted it is not within his jurisdiction to create the designation.

Local authorities and community activists have pledged involvement, and there have been federal operations in the past. But the cartel’s structure lends itself to federal solutions.

A new U.S. attorney is due to be appointed for the Eastern District who’d be expected to make rooting out the violence a priority.

Health care: Not only are individuals eager to see how the administration and Congress will act on their promises to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a new system, but hospitals and health-care institutions await word on how they’ll operate financially.

An agreement on new legislation has yet to come, though some elected officials are holding out hopes of a deal. Health institutions are both huge service providers and big employers throughout the region.

Roads and bridges: Trump early on let it be known he’d create a council headed by two developer colleagues to coordinate massive undertakings on infrastructure that he estimated will cost $1 trillion. Any visible progress could come in the second 100 days, or later. For now, there is no legislation toward the goal.

After Trump released his first fiscal plan last month, Beth Osborne, a senior policy adviser for Transporation for America, a nonpartisan group that urges transportation investment, said: “For someone who says he wants to invest in infrastructure, I don’t see any evidence of it in this budget.”

Opioid addiction: Top Trump health advisers said this week that he’s determined to increase access to addiction treatment. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price called for “cutting-edge research” on new treatment, and improved pain-management practices to cut down on prescriptions for powerful opioids.

Price announced the release of $485 million in grants to fund “evidence-based treatment,” stemming from a law enacted last year. Here, too, proposed spending cuts have become a concern in public discussions, so the next 100 days should give a clearer picture.

Taxes: On Feb. 9, Trump said: “We’re going to be announcing something, I would say, over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax.” But any such development still awaits. Tax-reform legislation, it seems, has intricate twists and turns.

But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has told the Financial Times that the prospect of getting a reform bill to Trump’s desk within the administration’s first 200 days ranges from “highly aggressive to not realistic.”

As a set of changes is negotiated, regional taxpayers will want to see if state and local deductions on federal returns will be eliminated, whether charitable donation breaks will be affected and how a new “border tax” might affect consumers.