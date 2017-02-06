Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Local politicians, perpetually seeking exposure, are feasting on the President Donald Trump-driven news cycle.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat seeking re-election in November, went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to predict darker implications of the controversial ban on immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations.

“I think it’s the first step toward a ban. I think it’s the first step toward a registry,” the mayor said. “I don’t say that out of paranoia. . . . I think it’s really smart in political life to assume if someone says something out loud to the roar of the crowd, they just might mean it.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, De Blasio’s intraparty nemesis, wasn’t about to shirk from a chance to react in a way that might resound in an immigrant-rich blue state.

Cuomo tweeted about the case of a 4-month-old Iranian girl reportedly blocked from getting heart surgery in Oregon because of the travel ban: “Here’s the consequence of this un-American policy. An exception should be made.”

If that state “has an issue,” he said, “New York will provide care.”

State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman was the subject of a Politico Magazine cover story proclaiming the Democrat is “emerging as the leader of the Trump resistance.”

Aside from his now-settled Trump University lawsuit, Schneiderman has agitated on White House policies regarding electric power, coverage of contraception, EPA funding of clean air and water programs, and the immigration order.

Of course, Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand will have each of their confirmation votes noticed on Capitol Hill and back home — not to mention every encounter they have with the new regime and the Senate’s GOP majority.

An extra helping of exposure — either sought-out or incidental — also falls to Long Island’s congressional delegation.

For Black History Month, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) tweaked Trump’s bizarre statement that Frederick Douglass, the famed 19th century abolitionist who was born into slavery, “has done an amazing job.”

On Twitter she also quoted Douglass saying: “The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) said he believed statements commemorating the Holocaust “should include a reference to Jews specifically as part of the message,” unlike Trump’s statement on the topic.

And so on. By being reflected in Trump’s circus-like spotlight, many locals are newly newsworthy.